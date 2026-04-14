Carlisle Auctions revving up for vehicle donations and charitable sales: Carlisle Cares & five fire companies to be recipients of charity this Spring Carlisle 2026

CARLISLE, PA – From April 22–26, Carlisle, PA welcomes Spring Carlisle, spanning April 22–26, and the Spring Carlisle Collector Car Auction, April 23–24. The Expo Center will be the epicenter of the true sense of giving with charitable offerings cross the auction block at 10 AM each day.

Thanks to generous donations, Carlisle Auctions will, in turn, donate sales dollars to five different local and regionally based fire companies through the Fund the Firehouse program, as well as support Carlisle Cares.

First, a 2007 Chevrolet Impala LT has been secured for Carlisle Cares, a non-profit organization in Cumberland County, PA, dedicated to serving individuals and families experiencing homelessness. The organization provides emergency shelter (November–March), a daytime resource center, housing-focused case management, and street outreach to help residents achieve housing stability and independence.

Beyond that, the third annual Fund the Firehouse portion of the auction features vehicles and memorabilia donated by various individuals and groups, with 100% of proceeds benefiting fire companies within the communities where the donations originated. Highlights include a 1984 Porsche 928S and a 1955 Jeep Ambulance for the Dauphin Middle Paxton Fire Company; a 2008 GMC Envoy, vintage Fire Chief pedal car, assorted sports memorabilia, a vintage John Deere Pedal Tractor, and an Interstate Battery metal sign for the Ickesburg Fire Company; a vintage tricycle for the Landisburg Fire Company; an autographed Hershey Bears First-Responder themed hockey jersey for the Hershey Volunteer Fire Company; and a 1951 Dodge Meadowbrook for the New Berlin Fire Company.

The last two items came to auction via Derry Township (Hershey, PA), with the jersey provided by the Hershey Bears and the ’51 Dodge from the AACA Museum, Inc. Best of all, the Dodge has been given a new life by the automotive technology students of SUN Tech in New Berlin, PA, creating a natural tie-in with their local fire company.

Most of the Fund the Firehouse items and the Carlisle Cares car will cross the block on Thursday, April 23, during the 10 AM hour. However, the 1951 Dodge from SUN Tech will cross on Friday morning, April 24. In addition, SUN Tech has created unique wheelbarrow-style go-karts that will also cross the block on Friday. Dollars raised from these builds go directly back to SUN Tech and the academic programs that supported the projects.

“Carlisle Events’ generosity in allowing Community CARES to receive proceeds from the upcoming Spring auction has a direct and meaningful impact on our ability to serve individuals and families experiencing homelessness,” noted Executive Director Beth Kempf. “Partnerships like this help ensure that we can continue providing safe shelter, critical resources, and a path forward for our neighbors in need,” continued Kempf.” We are deeply grateful for their support and commitment to our community.”

The Spring 2026 Collector Car Auction begins at 10 AM daily, with preview hours starting at 8 AM on April 22 and continuing through the conclusion of the event. Advanced and online bidding opens April 20. Every registered bidder is eligible to bring a guest to the auction and attend Spring Carlisle as well. Finally, there are three great ways to bid: in person, by phone, or online. The auction is open to the public, with admission just $13 per adult. Learn more at CarlisleAuctions.com or call 717-960-6400.

Carlisle Events is a partner or producer of nearly a dozen annual collector car/truck events. Events are held at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds (Carlisle, PA) and Allentown Fairgrounds (Allentown, PA). The season schedule includes automotive flea markets of varying sizes, multiple auctions, as well as individual specialty shows featuring Corvettes, Fords, GMs, Chryslers, trucks, imports, tuners, and performance sport compacts. Founded in 1974 by friends Bill Miller and Chip Miller, events hosted at Carlisle attract enthusiasts annually from all corners of the globe. More information is available at www.CarlisleEvents.com or www.CarlisleAuctions.com.

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