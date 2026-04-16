Chip Foose & Coulson Autosports announce winner of Wildfire Vehicle Restoration contest

Courtesy of Coulson Aviation USA Inc.

LOS ANGELES, CA - Following last year’s announcement of the Wildfire Vehicle Restoration Contest by Coulson Aviation in association with automotive design icon and TV star Chip Foose, the submissions were examined, the public vote counted and a winner selected. They were delighted to reveal that Ben Johnson’s 1955 Chevrolet Delray will receive a full restoration from Coulson Autosports during the course of the year.

The contest was open to anybody who had lost a vehicle during the 2024/25 Southern California wildfires. Ben and his family lost a great deal to the Eaton Fire in Altadena, CA, including the Delray, which was more than just a vehicle; it was a piece of family history.

Courtesy of Coulson Aviation USA Inc.

Courtesy of Coulson Aviation USA Inc.

Purchased when he was 16, the Orbit Orange Chevy was Ben’s first car and featured in so many of his key memories. Dating back to high school, he’d drive out to Bob’s Big Boy for the weekly Friday night gathering, and later shared memories in it with his wife and children. In fact, when he bought his Altadena home 15 years ago, finding somewhere to keep the car was an important part of the decision.

Like thousands of people affected by the devastating wildfires, decisions had to be made quickly and Ben couldn’t evacuate the Delray in time. Once the flames were extinguished and people could return home, Ben discovered only charred remnants of the frame, fenders, bumpers, and floorpan: fragments of his countless memories.

Courtesy of Coulson Aviation USA Inc.

Ben had hoped his children, now nine months and six years old, would grow up riding in it, but the insurance did not cover the loss and rebuilding their home would need all the resources they had.

The Coulson Aviation Wildfire Vehicle Restoration Contest was designed to offer a glimmer of hope to survivors. The company is the world’s largest provider of firefighting aircraft. Its crews participated in the efforts to contain the flames and witnessed the devastation on the ground. Collaborating with automotive legend Chip Foose, they wanted to revive a vehicle that would otherwise have been lost forever.

“The Los Angeles wildfires were devastating for the Los Angeles community and so many hot rodders. So, it’s an honor to work alongside Coulson Aviation to help bring one of the cars lost in the fires back to life,” said Chip Foose. “Obviously, John’s car was destroyed by the fire beyond where it could be restored, but we plan to incorporate salvaged elements from it into a new build. My goal is to design and build a car that brings back the same feeling John and his family had when he first bought it in high school.”

After learning he’d won the contest, Ben was invited to visit Chip Foose where the pair shared ideas about the Delray’s restoration before Foose created an initial rendering of what they hope will be the finished vehicle. Ben also transported a number of remnants from the destroyed vehicle, which the team at Coulson Autosport will attempt to incorporate into the project.

The contest was never just about a vehicle; it was about restoring a lifetime of memories. And with Ben’s ’55 Chevy Delray, the team definitely has its work cut out but is dedicated to getting it back on the road. But with Chip’s help and guidance, a solid plan has been approved by Ben and work is underway.

“We’re there when these fires are at their worst. We see exactly what’s left behind,” said Britton Coulson, President of Coulson Aviation USA. “Too often, the focus stops when the fire is out. For us, leadership means continuing beyond that, which is why the Vehicle Restoration Contest is so important to us all”

ABOUT COULSON AVIATION

Coulson Aviation USA Inc., part of the Coulson Group, is the world’s largest aerial firefighting company and a global leader in aviation innovation. Coulson operates a diverse fleet of fixed and rotary wing aircraft supporting wildfire suppression, emergency response, and disaster recovery efforts across North America, South America, Australia, and beyond. Coulson Aviation

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