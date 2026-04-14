EventsSubscribeMarketplaceNewsletterClubsMuseums
FREE DIGITAL ISSUE
Reader Wheels!Submit your car
Old CarsOld TrucksReader WheelsNewsFeaturesBlogsResourcesPodcastShopPrice Guide

Rare classics saved from WWII at CCCA Museum’s new exhibit: ‘Hidden Treasures – Classics Preserved in the Shadows of War’

The Classic Car Club of America Museum (CCCAM) announces the opening of its newest exhibition, Hidden Treasures: Classics Preserved in the Shadows of War, on view now through November 1.

Old Cars Weekly
Courtesy of the Classic Car Club of America Museum

Hickory Corners, Michigan — The Classic Car Club of America Museum (CCCAM) announces the opening of its newest exhibition, Hidden Treasures: Classics Preserved in the Shadows of War, on view now through November 1, 2026. 

The exhibit tells the remarkable true stories of three rare Full Classics®—limited-production luxury automobiles built between 1915 and 1948—that survived World War II by being hidden from invading forces under extraordinary and often perilous circumstances. 

At the center of the exhibition are three exceptional automobiles: 

1931 Duesenberg J-423 (Derham Tourster) — Hidden beneath a haystack in rural Italy, concealed to avoid wartime seizure. 

1938 Packard Twelve Club Sedan — Owned by Nobel Prize-winning writer Maurice Maeterlinck and protected on his estate in southern France, just miles from the Allied invasion of Operation Dragoon. 

1939 Buick Redfern Saloon — Secreted in the basement of a Danish furniture factory, shielded from the destruction sweeping across Northern Europe. 

Through immersive, historically inspired environments, visitors experience the very conditions in which these automobiles were hidden—from farm structures to private estates and industrial spaces—revealing the ingenuity and quiet courage that preserved them. 

“This exhibit is about more than automobiles—it’s about preservation as an act of resistance,” said John Hansen, Executive Director of the CCCA Museum. “These cars survived because someone chose to protect them in the face of war and chaos across Europe.” 

Hidden Treasures runs through November 1 at the CCCA Museum, located on the campus of the Gilmore Car Museum in Hickory Corners, Michigan. 

For more information, visit cccamuseum.org or call 269-671-5333. 

If you like stories like these and other classic car features, check out Old Cars magazine. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

Want a taste of Old Cars magazine first? Sign up for our weekly e-newsletter and get a FREE complimentary digital issue download of our print magazine.

We know you love old cars, but do you collect anything else? Ever wonder about the baseball cards in a box in the basement or Grandma’s old coins in a jar?  Do you love history or spin vinyl? Head on over to Collect.com and see what you are missing. Collect.com is the who, what, when and where of the collecting world! https://www.collect.com/

CCCAMClassic Car Club of America MuseumClassic cars from WWIIHidden Treasures - Classics Preserved in the Shadows of War
Old Cars WeeklyAuthor
Related Stories
Carlisle Auctions revving up for vehicle donations and charitable sales: Carlisle Cares & five fire companies to be recipients of charity this Spring Carlisle 2026
Old Car NewsCarlisle Auctions revving up for vehicle donations and charitable sales: Carlisle Cares & five fire companies to be recipients of charity this Spring Carlisle 2026Old Cars Weekly
A sneak peek of what’s inside Old Cars’ April 15, 2026, issue!
Old Car NewsA sneak peek of what’s inside Old Cars’ April 15, 2026, issue!Old Cars Weekly
Chanhassen AutoPlex announces Cars and Caves 2026 season
Old Car NewsChanhassen AutoPlex announces Cars and Caves 2026 seasonOld Cars Weekly
Classic Car Club of America Museum adds ‘The Grey Ghost’ 1941 Lincoln Continental to its stable
Old Car NewsClassic Car Club of America Museum adds ‘The Grey Ghost’ 1941 Lincoln Continental to its stableB. Mitchell Carlson
A look inside Britain’s Haynes Motor Museum
Old Car NewsA look inside Britain’s Haynes Motor MuseumJohn Norris
Kruse Auctions to offer three no-reserve collections for the Auburn Spring Auction
Old Car NewsKruse Auctions to offer three no-reserve collections for the Auburn Spring AuctionOld Cars Weekly

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

About UsContact Active Interest MediaContact Old CarsAdvertiseSubmit Your Car to Reader WheelsSubscription QuestionsGift SubscriptionsMilitary TraderAntique TraderFREE eNewsletterPrivacy PolicyTerms of Service
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest