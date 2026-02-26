Mecum offers up automotive ‘captivation’ with the John Lemmons Collection in Glendale

John Lemmons Collection - 1960 Ford Custom Deluxe Country Squire Wagon Courtesy Mecum Auctions

MECUM AUCTIONS - The From the John Lemmons Collection refuses to lean on spectacle or volume. It reveals itself the way beautiful meanings often do—gradually and quietly, once pulses slow enough to notice that something in front of them is uniquely special. When the Lemmons assemblage heads to Mecum Glendale 2026 this March, it won’t feel like a finale so much as a turning of pages, the sound of velvety paper being leafed through in a well-read book.

John Lemmons was never the fellow to chase milestones, trophies or headlines. Rather, he followed a sensation—an early, indelible yank that took hold of a young boy as he stood beside his grandfather’s 1930 Chevrolet, bought new and lived with as a family car. It wasn’t cautiously preserved as a garage goddess; it was utilized, enjoyed and counted on. That distinction mattered for Lemmons. It taught him that machines, like people, reveal their true character only when they are allowed to live.

John Lemmon Collection - 1969 Buick GS 400 Stage 1 Courtesy Mecum Auctions

John Lemmon Collection - 1931 Lincoln Limousine Courtesy of Mecum Auctions

“I remember being captivated by it,” Lemmons expressed. Though this captivation was not by rarity or value, but by the reality of discovering that things can be both beautiful and utilitarian.

What followed was an accumulation steered by instinct. Lemmons would go on to save patiently, search carefully and construct a wide-ranging collection that suited his taste. Cars would find him through magazines and classifieds, auctions and trades, and through like-minded conversations that carried a certain recognition between people who understood what “originality” really meant. When he sensed something truly rare surfacing, Lemmons traveled out of state, far out of his way, because he knew that the best specimens rarely popped up within arm’s reach. These cars were always low-mileage, unaltered and authentically honest. Mecum became part of that journey too, as a reliable hunting ground for some of the most consequential vehicles ever built.

John Lemmons Collection - 2006 Cadillac XLR-V convertible Courtesy Mecum Auctions

Having formed a special appreciation for the Mecum platform, Lemmons is now ready to return to the auction stage, this time offering his assemblage as the From the John Lemmons Collection.

Mecum Glendale Auction

March 17-21, 2026

State Farm Stadium

1 Cardinals Drive, Glendale, AZ 85305

https://www.mecum.com/auctions/glendale-2026/

Ever wonder what your classic ride is worth? Old Cars Price Guide is now online! Check it out and join to get the unbiased and real-world pricing on classic cars. You get pricing anytime, anyplace on your phone, tablet or computer.