Car of the Week: 1971 Mercury Cougar XR7

Courtesy of Freeze Frame Image LLC

During his time in high school, Ron Keister was employed at a Union 76 Service Station in Somerset, Ohio, where he worked alongside his stepfather, Clyde “Buck” Allen, an accomplished mechanic. On one occasion, Keister observed his stepfather servicing a 1969 Mercury Cougar, and he was immediately impressed by the car’s unique body contours, elegant styling and refined interior, particularly its dashboard and instrumentation. This experience fostered a strong appreciation for the 1969 Mercury Cougar.

In 1975, Ron Keister purchased his first 1969 Cougar XR-7 from the sister of a friend, who had bought the vehicle new. Soon after, the car was stolen and later recovered near Detroit. Despite the substantial damage to the Cougar, Keister negotiated with the insurance company to repurchase the vehicle. He attempted to restore it, but soon found it would be impossible to return the car to its original state, or even the way it looked before it was stolen. Consequently, he sold the vehicle, though his aspiration to own another Cougar persisted for decades.

In 2013, he encountered an advertisement in a magazine for a Pastel Blue 1971 Mercury Cougar XR-7 available in Florida. The ad stated that the vehicle had resided exclusively in the sun belt regions of California and Florida and had never been exposed to rain or snow throughout its life. The odometer registered approximately 48,000 miles, and apart from a single repaint, the car was largely in original factory condition without any aftermarket parts or modifications.

Under the hood, the well-preserved two-venturi, 240-hp 351-cid V-8 retains its original finishes. This was the standard XR-7 engine. Courtesy of Freeze Frame Image LLC

Keister contacted the broker and, following an extensive fact-finding telephone discussion, agreed to purchase the vehicle without inspecting it in person. Upon delivery of the 1971 Mercury Cougar XR-7 to his home near Columbus, Ohio, Keister took the car to a mechanic for a comprehensive evaluation. Keister and his colleague were initially impressed with its appearance, and upon further inspection on a lift, were shocked at the undercarriage’s exceptional preservation. The mechanic remarked to Keister, “This vehicle appears as if it is only a few years old. It is extraordinary to encounter an automobile in this condition; [it’s] an exemplary reference for anyone interested in how such cars would have looked when new.”

Documents and records indicate that Keister is the third owner of the 1971 Cougar XR-7. Manufactured at Ford Motor Co.’s Dearborn, Mich., assembly plant, the vehicle was delivered to the Lincoln-Mercury dealership near Melo, Calif., where John and Doris Senger originally purchased it. The Sengers maintained the Cougar in excellent condition throughout their ownership. In 2011, it was sold at an estate sale in central Florida by an automotive broker. He subsequently sold the car to a couple who kept it for one year, after which time the auto broker was asked to list it for sale once more. Keister was the Cougar’s next lucky buyer in October 2013.

The landau-type vinyl top treatment was exclusive in the Cougar line to the XR-7. Courtesy of Freeze Frame Image LLC

This Cougar was built with a 351-cid V-8 engine, automatic transmission, factory air conditioning, power steering and power disc brakes. Its medium-blue deluxe interior looks nearly new, with no signs of wear or sun damage to the material. Even the original factory carpet is still intact. Keister considers the interior to be impressive beyond its preservation, noting that the dashboard’s placement relative to the windshield imparts an aircraft cockpit aesthetic, distinguished by its streamlined layout and appearance.

Keister also owns two other Mercury Cougars: an original 1968 XR-7 with a rare factory four-speed manual transmission and a pristine 1967 base model that likewise appears factory new. We’ll be visiting that car in the future, too.

Cougar’s second generation

The 1971 Cougar marked the start of the model’s second generation, featuring a longer 112-inch wheelbase compared to the previous generation. The Eliminator package was discontinued for 1971, but GT and XR-7 options remained. Although still based on the Mustang, the Cougar began to shift toward the mid-sized luxury market, competing against such models as the Chevrolet Monte Carlo and Pontiac Grand Prix. By 1974, it would fully transition away from its pony car roots.

Though the Cougar’s wheelbase grew just an inch to 112 inches in 1971, its new design made it appear much larger. Notably, the 1971 model was the first Cougar with exposed headlamps, featuring four bulbs flanked by vertical chrome stripes on the grille.

In 1971, the Cougar was available with three engines: the standard two-barrel 351 V-8 (240 hp), an upgraded four-barrel 351 V8 (285 hp) and the most powerful option yet — a 429 Cobra Jet V-8 with 370 hp.

Cougar’s sales continued to drop after the restyle, falling 13.10 percent from 1970 to 62,864 units in 1971.

The hi-back bucket seats with leather seating surfaces were standard 1971 XR-7 fare and remain beautifully original in this car. Courtesy of Freeze Frame Image LLC

The floor shifter is nestled in a console, and Mercury touted the “authentic toggle switches on the 1971 XR-7’s instrument panel. Courtesy of Freeze Frame Image LLC

Despite a life in sunny states, even the door panels remain in excellent and unfaded condition. Courtesy of Freeze Frame Image LLC

Since its beginning in 1967, the Mercury Cougar shared platforms with the Ford Mustang, and when the Mustang grew for 1971, so did the Cougar. While the Cougar had always been a more plush car when compared to the Mustang, the differences became more evident during the 1971 restyle. For 1971, the Cougar pulled farther away from the pony car class, and was probably doing so at a good time. The following year would see much stricter government restrictions on emissions that would continue to hurt performance for the next decade or two. By focusing even more on luxury for 1971, Cougar was setting itself up to avoid backlash from the performance-crippling measures that would soon take place against performance cars in the pony car class, and even in the broader muscle car class.

Already by 1971, pony cars were struggling, and every model except the Pontiac Firebird saw production decreases. Mustang was still on top in terms of sales, but Camaro was continuing to close the gap.

Developing the Cougar

The inception of the Mercury Cougar dates to the summer of 1962, when both Ford and Lincoln-Mercury styling teams presented design proposals for the T-5 project, which would later become the 1965 Ford Mustang. While Ford’s design was chosen for production, Lincoln-Mercury maintained interest in the T-5 initiative, aiming to develop its own model to compete within the same market segment as the Ford Thunderbird — a vehicle that was, at the time, significantly outselling Lincoln models. Until the spring of 1964, Ford expressed reservations regarding the sales potential of a Mercury version and hesitated to broaden the model range. However, following the successful launch of the Mustang, Ford authorized the T-7 project, thus allowing Lincoln-Mercury to develop a new model line based on the planned 1967 update of the Mustang.

The T-7 project adopted the Cougar nameplate, originally utilized during the Ford T-5 proposal. Unlike serving as a direct equivalent to the Mustang, as the Pontiac Firebird was to the Chevrolet Camaro, the Mercury Cougar was designed to establish its own unique market position. It combined characteristics of both pony cars and personal luxury vehicles. Positioned between the Mustang and Thunderbird, the Cougar featured enhanced comfort and amenities compared to the Mustang, while offering superior handling dynamics relative to the Thunderbird. The Cougar made its debut in 1967 in hardtop coupe form only.

Even the trunk compartment is beautifully preserved. Courtesy of Freeze Frame Image LLC

XR-7 ornamentation appeared throughout the model; this script is located on the trunk lid Courtesy of Freeze Frame Image LLC

The Mercury Cougar was manufactured from 1967 to 2002, predominantly as a two-door coupe; additional body styles came to include convertibles (1969-1973) and hatchbacks, and even sedans and wagons. Over eight generations, excluding 1998, it became Mercury’s second-longest-produced and best-selling model, with almost three million Cougars assembled. The Cougar influenced marketing strategies and inspired the naming of subsequent Bobcat and Lynx compact models.

Production occurred at several facilities: Dearborn Assembly (1967–1973), San Jose Assembly (1968-early 1969), Lorain Assembly (1974-1997) and Flat Rock Assembly (1999-2002).

Throughout its long production run, the Mercury Cougar evolved to reflect changing automotive trends and consumer preferences, adapting its design, features and performance to remain competitive in a shifting market. With each generation, the Cougar incorporated technological advancements and stylistic updates, ensuring it maintained a distinctive place within Mercury’s lineup while continually appealing to those seeking comfort and style. This adaptability, combined with its broad range of body styles and consistent presence in the market, solidified the Cougar’s reputation as a versatile and influential vehicle in the history of American cars and, more specifically, Mercury as a whole.

A unique and evolving Mercury

For most of its production, the Mercury Cougar served as a counterpart to Ford models, but stood out with its own grille, badges, lighting arrangements and body panels despite sharing chassis architecture with the Ford Mustang and then the Thunderbird.

During its first two generations (1967-1970 and 1971-1973), the Cougar was built on the Ford Mustang platform. Although it debuted as a pony car, its success led it to replace the Cyclone muscle car in Mercury’s lineup for 1972. During its second generation, the Cougar fully transitioned into the personal luxury car market.

When Lincoln-Mercury launched the second-generation Mercury Cougar for 1971, it had been redesigned to compete directly with GM’s A-body Monte Carlo and Grand Prix coupes. While still sharing components with the Ford Mustang, the Cougar shifted from its plush pony car roots toward a blend of sport and luxury features. It was the right move for the time.

The second-generation Mercury Cougar (1971-1973) was the final one based on the Ford Mustang and to include a factory-produced convertible. In the early 1970s, U.S. carmakers stopped making convertibles due to expected safety rules. For 1973, after ending other models’ convertibles, Mercury offered only the Cougar in this style. A 1973 XR-7 was the last Ford convertible made for more than 10 years.

XR-7 badges appeared on the C pillars, grille (pictured) and on the XR-7’s unique wheel covers. Courtesy of Freeze Frame Image LLC

The second-generation Cougar used a revised chassis based on the Ford Falcon unibody, with a longer 112-inch wheelbase. The front track widened to 61.5 inches to accommodate larger V-8 engines such as the 429, making it just an inch narrower than the full-size Grand Marquis.

Front disc brakes and rear drum brakes were included on this model line, with power-assisted braking systems made standard starting in 1973. That same year, the three-speed manual transmission was phased out, leaving automatic transmissions as standard; however, vehicles equipped with the 351 Cobra Jet V-8 engine still offered a four-speed manual option. Cougars featuring either the four-speed manual transmission or the four-barrel 351 engine came from the factory with dual exhaust systems and staggered rear shocks.

Between 1971 and 1973, the Cougar maintained a standard V-8 engine, distinguishing it from the Mustang. Several previous engine options, including the two-barrel 351 Windsor, Boss 302 and 428 Cobra Jet, were discontinued. For 1971, the 351 Cleveland V-8 became the base engine, offering 240 hp with a two-barrel carburetor and 285 hp with a four-barrel version. The most powerful choice was the 429 Cobra Jet V-8, rated at 370 hp, which could be ordered with or without Ram Air.

In 1972, Ford adopted SAE net horsepower ratings, which meant lower advertised horsepower numbers. The 429 V-8 was phased out, leaving three versions of the 351C V-8 available for the Cougar. The standard model had a two-barrel setup producing 166 hp, while an optional four-barrel Cobra-Jet 351 V-8 provided 262 hp and could be identified by a “Q” in the fifth position of the VIN. The Cobra-Jet Performance Package included features such as a high-performance exhaust, heavier front and rear sway bars, and, for automatic transmissions, a 10.25-inch 2,800 rpm stall torque converter; this package came standard with all four-speed cars. This setup delivered 266 hp. By 1973, the Cobra-Jet Performance Package was standard on all four-barrel engines, resulting in a lineup featuring a revised two-barrel 351C at 168 hp and the 264-hp 351CJ V-8.

The taillamps were sequential when indicating a turn. Courtesy of Freeze Frame Image LLC

The second-generation Cougar kept both hardtop and convertible styles. Sharing its roofline with the Mustang hardtop, it featured distinct flying buttress C-pillars and several design cues from larger Mercury models, most notably the upright grille. Unlike the Mustang’s inset grille, the Cougar had a bold radiator-style grille with four exposed headlamps, and its horizontal taillamps were integrated within the bumper.

In 1972, the Cougar underwent minor updates. The 1973 model featured a new government-mandated 5-mph front bumper, which made the car 3 inches longer and led to a redesigned grille, while only the taillamp lenses were changed at the rear (5-mph rear bumper regulations took effect in 1974). In 1971, Mercury offered both standard and XR-7 trims, discontinued the performance Cougar Eliminator after the Boss Mustang ended, but kept the GT option package with improved suspension, tires and cooling. The GT option was dropped for 1973.

Both trims had the same powertrains, but the XR-7 offered a vinyl roof (for hardtops), special door panels, a unique dashboard and standardized many features.

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