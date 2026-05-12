Concorso Italiano and Monterey Motorsports Festival to celebrate 60 years of the Alfa Romeo Spider “Duetto”, an icon of Pininfarina design

Courtesy of Pininfarina

Turin, Italy - A celebration of Italian style, freedom, and open roads. Sixty years ago, Alfa Romeo introduced a car that would become one of the most enduring icons of Italian automotive design: the Alfa Romeo Spider “Duetto.” Instantly recognizable for its pure Pininfarina lines, elegant proportions, and promise of open-air driving pleasure, the Duetto quickly became a symbol of freedom, youth, and timeless Italian style.

On Saturday, August 15, 2026, this legacy will be celebrated on the Monterey Peninsula with Duetto Day, a unique gathering organized by Pininfarina in collaboration with Concorso Italiano and Monterey Motorsports Festival (MMF). The event will bring together collectors, enthusiasts, and industry figures to honor six decades of one of the most beloved roadsters ever created.

All Alfa Romeo Duetto owners are warmly invited to participate with their cars. Interested collectors are invited to register their vehicle by contacting info@internationalcarweek.com. The first 15 registered Duetto owners will also receive a special commemorative Pininfarina gift.

Program Overview

The day begins at Concorso Italiano, where Duettos will be displayed in a dedicated area celebrating 60 years of the Spider. Around midday, the Concorso Italiano Duetto Award will be presented. This award will honor an exceptional example of the Alfa Romeo Spider present at the event.

In the afternoon, Duetto participants will depart in convoy for the Monterey Motorsports Festival, where the cars will take part in a celebratory display on the festival grounds, surrounded by thousands of automotive enthusiasts.

The day will conclude along the iconic Cannery Row with a Pininfarina event overlooking Monterey Bay, celebrating Italian design, Alfa Romeo heritage, and the timeless appeal of the Duetto. During the evening, the Pininfarina Duetto Award will be presented by Pininfarina CEO Paolo Dellachà to the best-preserved example of the model.

The Spirit of the Duetto

The Alfa Romeo Spider Duetto is a cultural icon that defined an era. With its unforgettable silhouette designed by Pininfarina, the Spider captured the imagination of a generation, embodying the joy of driving in its purest form.

The Alfa Romeo Spider was launched in 1966 and produced until 1994 across four series (“osso di seppia,” “coda tronca,” “aerodinamica,” and “quarta serie”). In the post-war period, no other Alfa Romeo model achieved a comparable level of global distribution. Its most striking styling innovation was the lenticular shape, which earned it the nickname “cuttlefish bone.” The design featured a transverse oval cross-section, interrupted by a central “hull” running along the entire length of the car’s sides.

The name "Duetto" originated from a competition but was never officially adopted for legal reasons. Yet, it remains in the collective memory, becoming synonymous with the Spider itself. Its success in the United States was immediate: the Duetto came to represent elegance and freedom, immortalized in popular culture and forever associated with coastal roads, sunlight reflecting on the hood, and the emotional simplicity of open-top driving. It also became a true icon of Hollywood cinema thanks to the film The Graduate, in which the protagonist, played by Dustin Hoffman, sped along the roads of California behind the wheel of a red Duetto.

As highlighted in its 60-year legacy, the Duetto remains a reference point in automotive design history: a car that balanced beauty and engineering harmony, becoming one of the most recognizable Italian sports cars of all time. Today, more than half a century later, the Duetto continues to inspire collectors and enthusiasts worldwide. Its design language, its lightness, and its unmistakable identity make it a timeless expression of Pininfarina artistry, an enduring symbol of la dolce vita on wheels.

Event Information

Concorso Italiano

Saturday, August 15, 2026

10am-4pm

Tickets: https://www.internationalcarweek.com/concorso-italiano

Benvenuto! Concorso Italiano will once again be a key part of Monterey Car Week, with its 41st annual celebration of automotive excellence.

Concorso Italiano is the premier showcase for iconic marques such as Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Bizzarrini, De Tomaso, Ferrari, FIAT, Iso, Lamborghini, Lancia and Maserati, featuring an unparalleled display of vintage, classic, and modern masterpieces. While most cars are Italian, we do have a section of the field, Global Exotics, that is dedicated to interesting cars from around the world.

Guests will enjoy a curated selection of fine Italian cuisine, live music, fashion, and art, all embodying the spirit of La Dolce Vita. Programming includes Chairman's Club and VIP Club experiences, industry experts, and awards recognizing the finest examples of Italian automotive artistry —all set on the scenic grounds of Bayonet Black Horse Golf Club with stunning views of Monterey Bay.

The Paddock Monterey

Friday, August 14, 2026

3-8pm

Tickets: https://www.internationalcarweek.com/the-paddock

The Paddock Monterey features an array of vehicles from the intriguingly quirky to the latest in automotive innovation and mobility. This day celebrates diversity in vehicle technology, design and culture, providing something for every car enthusiast, from future concepts to timeless classics and all model years and countries.

Beyond the curated field, The Paddock offers a fun, laid-back, family-friendly atmosphere to enjoy unique cars, entertainment, and your choice of the VIP Club food experience or premium food trucks. The evening is set on the scenic grounds of Bayonet Black Horse Golf Club with stunning views of Monterey Bay.

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