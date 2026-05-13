A sneak peek of what’s inside Old Cars’ May 15, 2026, issue!

Stacey Moore tells the tale of finding "Dad's hot rod"

In 1956, Jack Bertagnolli, a mechanical engineering student studying at Colorado A&M University in Fort Collins, remained holed up in his garage for months, customizing what would become the car of his dreams. It marked the beginning of a tale that would span both decades and generations.

Courtesy of Stacey Moore

Old Cars' readers show us their Fords

At Old Cars we love to celebrate your rides. This time around we spotlight your magnificent Fords!

Courtesy of Jim Inglese

Phil Skinner talks the Model T and the early postcards celebrating it

Within just a couple of years of being introduced in 1908 to the motoring world, Henry Ford’s Model T was the talk of the town. Motorists in nearly every town in the United States and Canada, and in many other parts of world, had both praise and disdain related to Ford’s “Universal Car.”

Courtesy of Phil Skinner

Bob Tomaine sheds light on the Browniekar

The first hint that something about the Browniekar was unusual was that the manufacturer felt the need to point out in a 1908 ad that it was “a real motor car.” The reason for that description quickly became clear to anyone who read the entire ad, as it promised that a “Browniekar for your children means for them a genuine Thanksgiving.”

Courtesy of Bob Tomaine

Al Rogers puts the spotlight on Cotton Owens' 'Last Ride' 1964 Dodge Polara

Everett “Cotton” Owens — with help from family, friends and a team of highly qualified craftsmen from the Spartanburg, S.C., racing community — built this 1964 Dodge Polara to replicate his original Polara race car. The recreated race car was built to NASCAR standards of the period with a legendary 426 Hemi engine producing more than 650 hp. This very engine was vital in David Pearson’s 15 wins during the 1966 NASCAR Grand National Series Championship.

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Cheryl Ecklund tells the tale of 'Stanley' the Model A

George Ecklund of Springfield, Ill., always dreamed of owning a Ford Model A. In August 2020, his dream came true.

Courtesy of Cheryl Ecklund

Micheal Petti talks to Old Cars' reder about his family GMC Suburban resurrection

Cars and trucks hold more than just passengers: they hold memories and experiences. Just ask Augustis “Gus” Mantelis, of Montreal, Quebec, who owns the featured 1976 GMC Suburban Sierra Grande.

Courtesy of Michael Petti

Bob Tomaine speaks on the virtues of a 1931 Model A that is wonderfully rough around the edges

Paul Kramer’s description of his 1931 Model A paints what is probably the clearest picture possible.

“It started out as a rust bucket,” he said, “with a bad engine.”

Courtesy of Bob Tomaine

John Norris gives us some history on 'Womens' Wheels" of the British WVS

A uniformed organization that proved its worth to Britain’s war effort was the Women’s Voluntary Service (WVS). Created by Lady Stella Isaacs, the Marchioness of Reading, it officially began in May 1938. Membership quickly rose, and by the end of that year, more than 32,000 women had enrolled in the organization. Lady Reading had been inspired to form the WVS after reading public information leaflets on how to prepare the country in the event of war.

Courtesy of John Norris

These articles and a whole lot more can be found inside the May 15, 2026, issue of Old Cars.

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