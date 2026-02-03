Carroll Shelby Foundation to donate $125,000 to Klipton Youth Program for automotive technology education in South Africa

Las Vegas, Nevada –The Carroll Shelby Foundation™ (CSF) will donate $25,000 annually for the next five years to the Kliptown Youth Program (KYP) in South Africa to support scholarships for automotive technology programs. Under this new program, CSF will make an impact by sponsoring young people chosen by KYP to attend automotive technology training at Next Level Skills Academy each academic year.

CSF was created in 1992 as retired racing driver and automaker Carroll Shelby waited for a heart transplant. The charity provides medical assistance for those in need, including children, as well as educational opportunities for young people through automotive and other training programs.

“Carroll Shelby established his Foundation 35 years ago to help kids win the race for life,” said Neil Cummings, co-President of the Carroll Shelby Foundation and co-CEO of Carroll Shelby International. “He expanded its mission to teach kids life-changing skills to succeed in the auto industry. The charity provides a clear, intentional and life-changing pathway for young people who want to become auto technicians. As our first international scholarship program, we’re excited to see its positive impact on South Africa.”

Finishing school is a significant milestone for many young South Africans. Yet it is often followed by limited options and uncertainty due to few quality school opportunities. Funds from CSF will address that gap.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Carroll Shelby Foundation for partnering with us at the perfect time, as we inspire young people to see trade programs as a meaningful and rewarding alternative to the traditional university route,” said Thulani Madondo, Executive Director of Kliptown Youth Program. “By providing access to high-quality automotive technical training and the acquiring of scarce, in-demand skills, this initiative opens doors that would otherwise remain closed.”

Located southwest of Johannesburg in Soweto, the Freedom Charter was adopted in Kliptown. The city is a mix of homes, government subsidized housing and impoverished shack settlements.

The idea for the scholarship was sparked when Marc Nathan, Travel Director at AHI introduced Mr. Cummings to the school during a tour. Mr. Cummings was deeply moved by his time in Kliptown.

“There continues to be a shortage of qualified auto technicians worldwide, especially in places like South Africa,” said Cummings. “Working with the Kliptown Youth Program, we plan to equip young people from a disadvantaged community with practical tools, industry-relevant training and a chance at sustainable employment. We believe this will restore hope, build confidence, and affirm the potential of young people to shape their own futures. We want to transform individual lives and contribute to stronger families, a more skilled workforce, and lasting community upliftment.”

Kliptown Youth Program was founded in May 2007, by a small group of inspired and passionate young people from Kliptown who are dedicated to making a difference in their community. KYP’s mission is to provide opportunities that will enable kids to rise out of poverty. The organization’s mission is to help members lift themselves out of poverty through education. Over the years, KYP has grown into an internationally recognized organization that has developed its members and staff into people with valuable skills with which they can change their own lives.

KYP chose Next Level Skills Academy as its auto tech training provider. It trains young people in the repair of ICE and diesel-powered vehicles. The school has topflight facilities and operations in both Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

The annual donation will pay the costs for three students to attend the Academy and earn their degrees. The initial commitment will enable 15 students to become certified auto techs.

