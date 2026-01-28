A sneak peek of what’s inside Old Cars’ February 1, 2026, issue!

Al Rogers highlights a Hi-Po Four-Door Fairlane

In 1968, Bob Mannel began his search for his first Fairlane. A friend had provided him with a 1963 Ford Buyer’s Digest, which showcased all the Fairlane models and available engine options for that year. Among the illustrations, the depiction of a High Performance 289-4V engine caught Bob’s eye and sparked a lasting fascination with this particular powerplant.

Rodney Bauman spotlights a buried Ford getting a second chance

Sometimes, the speed bumps of life can stall our restoration projects. Several eons ago, back around 2004 when our subject 1958 Ford came to Cole Cano’s family body shop business, it wasn’t intended to be used for paint material storage.

Rodney Bauman

Old Cars Price Guide covers Domestics 1901-1964

Who's up for Ford trivia?

Old Cars offers up some post-war Ford Trivia. Test your Ford knowledge!

Phil Skinner

Gerald Perschbacher shares a news clip on the early Model A Ford

The following clip dated Aug. 5, 1927, may be the earliest notable news appearance of the new Model A Ford. The clip was recently found by Bob Gardner in his search of history. He wanted it to be shared as a forgotten milestone relative to American automotive advancement.

Bob Gardner

Bob Tomaine recalls the time when Ford swung back at hardtops with the Crestliner

Cars conceived as quick responses to competitors’ designs aren’t always memorable. However, Ford succeeded surprisingly well in 1950 when it came up with the Crestliner, a stopgap model set apart by careful application of trim.

Bob Tomaine

Gerald Perschbacher on the classic marketing of Packard

“Ask the Man Who owns One” was Packard’s dominant phrase that remained vibrant for more than half a century in the car industry. The slogan-turned-motto was embeded in the company’s formative days in Warren, Ohio, as the 20th centrury was dawning. Although the Packard automobile faded from the market in the 1950s, it seems the memory of the motto will never retire among car collectors. It is classic.

Gerald Perschbacher

Old Cars covers Worldwide auction and 55th year in Auburn

Since 1958, activities over Labor Day weekend in Auburn, Ind., have centered on three of the most prestigious brands of automobiles ever produced in the United States: Auburn, Cord and the legendary Duesenberg. Starting in 1971, a new feature was added to this multi-day event with a collector car auction where these Classics were put on the block. During the first year, the biggest news was that a Duesenberg Model J was bid to the amazing figure of $270,000, which was not enough to meet the reserve. Since that time, and every year since, even during the pandemic in 2020, one or more auction house has offered a prestigious line-up of cars for sale.

Since 2006, Worldwide Auctioneers, headquartered in Auburn, has conducted a sale with carefully curated vehicles for the discerning bidder and collector. And for the last several years, Worldwide has been conducting its sale at its expansive and modern facility in the Kruse Plaza where their home offices are located.

Phil Skinner

These articles and a whole lot more can be found inside the February 1, 2026, issue of Old Cars.

Not a subscriber? Now is the time to find out what old car lovers have been loving since 1971.