Packard Proving Grounds Historic Site Presents: C. Harold Wills and the Wills Sainte Claire Story

Shelby Township, MI — The Packard Proving Grounds Historic Site continues its 2025 Historical Speaker Series with a compelling look at one of the early automotive industry’s lesser known pioneers, C. Harold Wills.

On Sunday, March 8th from 1–2 pm, guests are invited to explore the legacy of a man whose ideas, craftsmanship, and daring spirit played a significant role in shaping American automotive engineering. Harold Wills’ influence is woven into the very foundation of the industry - from his crucial contributions at Ford Motor Company to the creation of Wills Sainte Claire, his own remarkably forward-thinking marque.

Leading this special presentation is Terry Ernest, founder and longtime Executive Director of the Wills Sainte Claire Auto Museum. With more than 25 years of stewardship, preservation work, and personal study devoted to Wills and his automobiles, Terry offers a uniquely knowledgeable perspective. His storytelling honors not only the technical achievements of Wills Sainte Claire but also the human ambition, curiosity, and courage behind the brand.

“C. Harold Wills was a man who believed in doing things with beauty, purpose, and integrity,” said Mary Anne Demo, Executive Director of the Packard Proving Grounds. “His work shaped the trajectory of early automotive engineering, and his story deserves to be remembered. We’re honored to help share it.”

The program will guide attendees through Wills’ early innovations, the creation of the Wills Sainte Claire automobiles, and the lasting impact of his vision - offering guests a rare opportunity to reconnect with a chapter of automotive history defined by artistry and bold experimentation.

Admission is $5 for not-yet members and free for current PPG members.

Tickets are available at: PackardProvingGrounds.org/Mar8-HSS-PPG

The Packard Proving Grounds Historic Site invites the community to join this inspiring session as part of the ongoing Historical Speaker Series, dedicated to honoring the people and stories that shaped the automotive world.

