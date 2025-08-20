Classic Racing Corvettes Coming to Kent Island

Kent Island, MA - A rare collection of Corvettes will grace the waterfront lawn of the Kent Island Yacht Club as an invitational class of the 18th annual St. Michaels Concours d’Elegance on Chesapeake Bay. The public event is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 28, as a ticketed event, with entrant‑only dates set for Sept. 26–28.

Featured cars include the 1957 Corvette “Sebring Racer” No. 3; 1960 Corvette “Briggs Cunningham Le Mans Racer” No. 1; 1962 Corvette “Sebring Racer” No. 5; 1968 Corvette factory L‑88 “Band‑Aid Racer” No. 12; 1968 L‑88 Corvette Sunray Oil DX‑2 Racer; and the 1969 Greenwood factory L‑88 Corvette Racer No. 49.

The Concours will also spotlight Rolls-Royce as the Grand Marque in honor of the Phantom’s centennial. A special class of De Tomaso supercars and an invitational lineup of racing Corvettes enhance the excitement. Rounding out the automotive showcase is the Winners’ Circle, featuring past best-of-show winners from other prestigious events such as Cincinnati, Greenwich, Radnor Hunt, Amelia Island, and more.

The weekend will also shine a light on Chesapeake Bay yachting, with classic motor yachts and wooden speedboats on display. Entries for the Concours d’Elegance are available online through a brief application process.

This year’s St. Michaels Concours d’Elegance on Chesapeake Bay is presented by Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Washington, with major sponsors including Bentley Motors, Aston Martin, Bugatti, Lamborghini, and McLaren Washington. Additional sponsors include the Schaubach Collection; Red Horse Motoring Club; Fred Frederick Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Easton; Prestige Auto Vault; Preston Automotive Group; Treasured Motorcar Services; and others.

Concours Chair Luke L. Phipps says the Kent Island Yacht Club offers the ideal setting for the event, bringing together fine motoring, local flavors, scenic waterfront views, and the unique charm of the Eastern Shore.

“These cars represent not just engineering excellence but living history,” Phipps said. “Their presence elevates our entire showcase.”

“Each weekend is a celebration of craftsmanship and community,” Phipps said. “With locally sourced food, craft beverages, live music, vendors, and a festive atmosphere, it’s a complete experience for both car enthusiasts and casual visitors alike.”

For entrant applications, sponsorship opportunities, tickets, and more, visit www.smcde.org.

About St. Michaels Concours d’Elegance on Chesapeake Bay

The St. Michaels Concours d’Elegance on Chesapeake Bay is a prestigious automotive event taking place at the Kent Island Yacht Club. Now in its 18th year, the Concours showcases a curated collection of classic boats and elegant motorcars, providing a memorable experience for both participants and spectators. More is at www.smcde.org.

