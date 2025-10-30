EventsSubscribeMarketplaceNewsletterClubsMuseums
Don Garlits to receive Robert E. Petersen Lifetime Achievement Award

The Petersen Automotive Museum will honor drag racing legend Don Garlits with its Robert E. Petersen Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2025 SEMA Industry Honors on Thursday, Nov. 6.

Old Cars Weekly
Photo courtesy of NHRA

LOS ANGELES - The Petersen Automotive Museum will honor drag racing legend Don Garlits with its Robert E. Petersen Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2025 SEMA Industry Honors on Thursday, Nov. 6.

Garlits, also known as “Big Daddy,” was a true pioneer in the field of drag racing. In addition to accumulating 35 NHRA national event victories and three NHRA Top Fuel national championships over his five-decade-long career, Garlits was a technological pioneer. He built the first rear-engine Top Fuel dragster, was the first fuel dragster builder to incorporate aerodynamics into his body designs and his “Swamp Rat XXX” was the first fully enclosed dragster. He was also the first drag racer to officially surpass the 200, 250 and 270 mile-per-hour marks on the quarter mile.

“Don Garlits set the standard for what a true drag racer could and should be,” said Terry L. Karges, executive director of the Petersen Automotive Museum. “He is a legend both on and off the drag strip, and we look forward to presenting him with this award.”

Photo courtesy of NHRA

Named after the founder of the Petersen Automotive Museum, previous recipients of the award include Dan Gurney, Art Chrisman, Carroll Shelby, George Barris, Andy Granatelli, The Ford Family, Vic Edelbrock, Jack Roush, Ed Iskenderian, So-Cal Speed Shop founder Alex Xydias, Dr. Wolfgang Porsche, William Clay Ford Jr., Richard Petty, Wally Parks, Roy Brizio and Don “The Snake” Prudhomme.

“I am so honored to be recognized by the Petersen Automotive Museum and to join such a distinguished group of past recipients,” said Garlits, who established the Don Garlits Museum of Drag Racing in Ocala, Fla. “There is so much racing history in Southern California, and the Petersen has done an amazing job bringing together the entire automotive world in the heart of Los Angeles.”

SEMA Industry Honors is SEMA's annual celebration of industry excellence. Formerly known as the SEMA Show Banquet, this year's sold-out event will be hosted on Thursday, Nov. 6, at the BleauLive Theater inside the Fontainebleau Las Vegas. 

Photo courtesy of NHRA

In addition to attending the awards ceremony, Garlits will be available for autographs at the Quarter Mile Foundation booth (#23025, Central Hall) from Tuesday-Thursday at the SEMA Show.

For more information about the Petersen Automotive Museum, please visit www.Petersen.org

About Petersen Automotive Museum - The Petersen Automotive Museum Foundation is a non-profit 501(c)(3) charity. The museum is located at 6060 Wilshire Blvd. (at Fairfax) in Los Angeles, 90036. Admission prices are $21 for general admission adults, $19 for seniors (62+), $13 for youth (12-17) and $12 for children ages 4 to 11. Active military with ID, personal care attendants and children under age four are admitted free. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. For general information, call 323-930-CARS or visit www.petersen.org.

