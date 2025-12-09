50 custom vehicles to vie for coveted Barrett-Jackson Cup in Scottsdale

Barrett-Jackson will continue its tradition of recognizing the world-class craftsmanship of

custom car builders during the Barrett-Jackson Cup competition (https://cup.barrett-jackson.com/ Barrett-Jackson

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Barrett-Jackson will continue its tradition of recognizing the world-class craftsmanship of custom car builders during the Barrett-Jackson Cup competition (https://cup.barrett-jackson.com/), presented by CRC and BluePrint Engines, during the 2026 Scottsdale Auction Jan. 17-25, 2026, at WestWorld of Scottsdale. Only fifty professionally built Resto-Mod and custom vehicles will be invited from hundreds of applications to compete for the Ultimate Best in Show and People’s Choice awards, which will be presented on the auction block on Saturday, Jan. 24.

“The exceptional quality of builds competing for the Barrett-Jackson Cup is staggering,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “To be selected as a finalist puts a custom vehicle builder into a very elite club. The Barrett-Jackson Cup competition honors the innovation, craftsmanship and passion that is poured into each build, and has become a standard of excellence in the collector car hobby. We’re excited to feature this year’s finalists and look forward to crowning a new Ultimate Best in Show champion this January.”

The 50 finalists selected to be a part of the competition, presented by CRC and BluePrint Engines, will be displayed in the arena on Saturday, Jan. 17 and then moved to the Equidome for the remainder of the auction. Each vehicle will be a part of a parade across the block that Saturday. One of the five finalists will be announced each day beginning Monday, Jan. 19, leading to the presentation of winners on Super Saturday Jan. 24. The Ultimate Best in Show will be selected by renowned custom builders Bobby Alloway, Troy Trepanier and Chip Foose. The People’s Choice award is decided by the vehicle that receives the most votes cast online from the public.

The 2025 Barrett-Jackson Cup Ultimate Best in Show was a 1968 Dodge Charger owned by Ed Ganzinotti and built by Classic Car Studio. The 2025 People’s Choice award was a 1986 Chevrolet C10 Squarebody owned by Bruce Griffin and built by Goolsby Customs.

Barrett-Jackson is now accepting consignments for the 2026 Scottsdale Auction. Those interested in being part of the auction may consign their collector vehicle here. Those interested in registering to bid may do so here. VIP Experiences hospitality packages are available here. Throughout the nine-day Scottsdale Auction, children age 12 and under enjoy complimentary admission with a paying adult. General admission tickets for students age 13 through college age are $10 and adult ticket prices start at $27 at the AXS online box office.

On Friday, Jan. 16, country music superstar Cole Swindell will perform live for the 3rd annual “Rock The Block” concert in the Auction Arena at WestWorld of Scottsdale. In addition, the opening act will feature multi-platinum singer-songwriter Chase Rice.

Click here to view the 2026 Scottsdale Auction Select Preview and browse hundreds of featured collectible vehicles.

About The Barrett-Jackson Auction Company - Established in 1971 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Barrett-Jackson is a leader in collector car auctions and automotive lifestyle events, which include authentic automobilia auctions and the sale of private collections. Welcoming hundreds of thousands of attendees per year, Barrett-Jackson hosts live collector car auctions in Scottsdale, Arizona; Palm Beach Florida; and Columbus, Ohio, where thousands of the most sought-after, unique and valuable vehicles cross the block in front of a global audience. With broadcast partner A+E Networks, Barrett-Jackson features live television coverage of their events on FYI and The HISTORY Channel, as well as all the cars, all the time via their produced livestream on Barrett-Jackson.com. Also based in Scottsdale, the Barrett-Jackson Collection Showroom offers a rotating selection of premium vehicles that meet the high standards for which the company is known. Barrett-Jackson also endorses a one-of-a-kind collector car insurance for collector vehicles and other valued belongings. For more information about Barrett-Jackson, visit www.barrett-jackson.com, or call 480-421-6694.

If you like stories like these and other classic car features, check out Old Cars magazine. CLICK HERE to subscribe.