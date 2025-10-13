Fall Carlisle hits the mark for Carlisle Auctions

For two amazing days in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, buyers and sellers alike converged for the annual Fall Carlisle Collector Car Auction. Carlisle Auctions

Carlisle, PA – For two amazing days in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, buyers and sellers alike converged for the annual Fall Carlisle Collector Car Auction. Held October 2-3 at the Carlisle Expo Center, the event was the last of three on the 2025 Carlisle Auctions schedule and, as the season finale, turned out to be the best-performing auction of the year.

With nearly 450 consignments crossing the block, options ranged from as early as 1906 to modern day and included muscle cars, daily drivers, memorabilia, charity consignments, and more. Backed by award-winning auctioneers Michael Adcock and Jeffrey Knosp, there was never a dull moment in the room, especially during the two charity windows, the all-new All-Import Hour, and when the top-selling car crossed the block.

Let’s start with helping those in need. There were two great causes that stood front and center: Fund the Firehouse and Harley’s Haven Dog Rescue. The Fund the Firehouse program netted $10,100. A 2002 Lexus sold for $5,500 and benefited Enola (PA) Fire Company #3, while the remainder of the dollars came by way of memorabilia and will support Landisburg (PA) Volunteer Fire Company and Carlisle (PA) Fire & Rescue. Further, Harley’s Haven will be given $16,750 by way of a 1952 GMC 1-Ton Pickup.

While those charity consignments crossed the block on Friday, October 3, just 24 hours earlier, Carlisle Auctions rolled out its new themed hour laced with nothing but imports. Performing extremely well for the gallery of bidders, the hour offered many beautiful examples from “across the pond,” including the block’s top seller, a 1965 Porsche 356 that sold for $66,000.

Finally, while that Porsche may not have made the top four overall sellers, a diverse mix of cars did, including:

#505.1 — 1958 Chevrolet Corvette — $145,800 #212.1 — 1963 Chevrolet Corvette — $127,500 #132 — 1958 Chevrolet Impala — $98,280 #496.1 — 1969 Camaro — $87,480

All prices include applicable fees

“We are pleased to end the season on such a high note,” said Tony Cline, Director of Auction Operations. “The 2025 Fall Carlisle Collector Car Auction featured a variety of beautiful consignments and registered over $5.5 million in total sales,” continued Cline. “We would like to give a huge thank you to our consignors and bidders who make this all possible, as well as our team who work tirelessly to make sure everything runs smoothly. Thanks for a great 2025, and we look forward to seeing everyone again in the spring!”

Speaking of spring, the next Carlisle Auctions offering is planned as part of Spring Carlisle driven by Hemmings.com. The spring event is April 22-26 at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds, with the auction taking place April 23-24 at the Carlisle Expo Center. Call 717-960-6400 today to learn more or to consign for Spring 2026!

Carlisle Events is a partner or producer of over a dozen annual collector car/truck events. Events are held at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds (Carlisle, PA), Allentown Fairgrounds (Allentown, PA), and the SUN ‘n FUN Expo Campus (Lakeland, FL). The season schedule includes automotive flea markets of varying sizes, multiple auctions, as well as individual specialty shows featuring Corvettes, Fords, GMs, Chryslers, trucks, imports, tuners, and performance sport compacts. Founded in 1974 by friends Bill Miller and Chip Miller, events hosted at Carlisle attract enthusiasts annually from all corners of the globe. More information is available at www.CarlisleEvents.com or www.CarlisleAuctions.com.

