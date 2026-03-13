From garage to die-cast car: 2026 Hot Wheels Legends Tour now accepting entries worldwide

Hot Wheels Legends Tour

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.— Mattel, Inc. announced that submissions are now open for Mattel’s Hot Wheels™ Legends Tour presented by Mobil 1. The Hot Wheels Legends Tour is the world’s largest custom car competition and global celebration of automotive culture in search of the next Hot Wheels® die-cast car. Entering its ninth year, the Hot Wheels Legends Tour will host in-person and virtual events across 20 countries in 2026, marking its most expansive and internationally diverse event lineup to date. Building on a record-breaking 2025 season that saw thousands of attendees and vehicle entries from around the world, the 2026 Tour continues its global expansion as Canada returns to the schedule and Hot Wheels hosts new events in the Asia-Pacific region including Indonesia, with more locations and dates to be announced.

An iconic vehicle from Universal Pictures' Fast & Furious saga will be featured at select North American Tour stops, giving fans the opportunity to see the legendary vehicle up close as the high-octane franchise celebrates its 25th anniversary. Celebrating Mattel’s Masters of the Universe™ franchise and the live-action film coming to theaters on June 5, 2026, the Hot Wheels Bone Shaker™ life-size car will be reimagined as the evil Skeletor™, which will be on display throughout the Hot Wheels Legends Tour. Lastly, a life-size Hot Wheels Formula 1® 2026 Car with custom Hot Wheels livery will be on display for automotive and racings fans to capture photos.

A panel of Hot Wheels designers and local automotive celebrity judges will assess each entry based on Authenticity, Creativity and Garage Spirit. At every global stop, one winning build will move on to the Regional Finals across Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and North America. The four regional champions will face off at the Global Grand Finale in November where one build will earn the honor

to be immortalized as an official Hot Wheels 1:64 scale die-cast car and be sold to fans and collectors worldwide.

“With 20 countries on this year’s schedule and new partners joining us in 2026, we’re putting the pedal down and making this our biggest Hot Wheels Legends Tour yet for builders and fans around the world,” said Ted Wu, senior vice president of Hot Wheels and global head of Vehicles and Building Sets at Mattel. “Now in our ninth year, the Hot Wheels Legends Tour continues to fuel car culture across continents, throwing down a challenge to builders everywhere. And every year, they answer loud and clear: challenge accepted. With fearless creativity, boundary-breaking craftsmanship and uncompromising passion, they push limits, break rules and transform extraordinary custom builds into the next iconic die-cast legend.”

The North American leg of the 2026 Tour begins on April 25 in Tampa, Fla. with a live event at the Walmart 1390 address: Pinellas Park Supercenter, 8001 Us Highway 19 N, Pinellas Park, FL 33781.

Walmart location, followed by 11 additional stops across the United States and Canada. The North American stops will conclude with a special event at Mattel’s headquarters in El Segundo, Calif., ahead of the virtual Regional Finals. Each stop will feature the Hot Wheels Garage of Legends™ life-size cars, hands-on play spaces, premium die-cast displays and special edition Hot Wheels Legends products available exclusively at Tour events.

April 25: Tampa, Fla.

May 2: Charlotte, N.C.

May 16: Detroit, Mich.

May 30: Toronto, Canada

June 6 –7: Turkey

June 9 –14: France

June 13 – 14: Germany

June 13: Louisville, Ky.

June 27: Birmingham, Ala.

June 24 – 26: Poland

June 26 – 28: Greece

July 11: Houston, Texas

July 18: Dallas, Texas • July 18: Benelux (Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

August 1: San Francisco, Calif.

August 22: Albuquerque, N.M.

August 27 – 30: U.K.

September 19 – 20: Spain and Portugal

September 26: Las Vegas, Nev.

October 3: Hot Wheels Headquarters in El Segundo, Calif.

*Italy, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Colombia, Asia-Pacific also participate in the Hot Wheels Legends Tour, with exact dates to be announced soon

Additional tour dates will be announced over the next several months. Fans can register their custom cars and learn more about the Hot Wheels Legends Tour presented by Mobil 1 by visiting https://mattel.com/hotwheelslegendstour.

Previous champions include the inaugural 2018 winner 2 JetZ™, followed by 2019’s THE NASH™, 2020’s 1970 Pontiac® Firebird™, 2021’s 1969 Volvo P1800 Gasser, 2022’s “Texas Toot” 1992 Autozam Scrum micro truck, 2023’s “Chimera” 1990 Mazda MX-5 roadster, 2024’s 1968 Baufer-Ford Falcon Sport Prototype nicknamed “La Liebre,” and 2025’s winner, a custom FIAT 126B.

About Mattel : Mattel is a leading global play and family entertainment company and owner of one of the most iconic brand portfolios in the world. We engage consumers and fans through our franchise brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends™, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, Matchbox®, Monster High®, Polly Pocket®, as well as other popular properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include toys, content, consumer products, digital and live experiences. Our products are sold in collaboration with the world’s leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering generations

to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit them at mattel.com.

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