Gooding Christie’s Amelia Island Auctions’ hammer dropped at $16.5+ million on Ferrari California Spider

The top-selling 1960 Ferrari 250 GT SWB California Spider that achieved $16,505,000 courtesy of Gooding & Company, LLC

Amelia Island, Fla. – Automotive auction house, Gooding Christie’s returned to the Omni Amelia Island Resort on Thursday, March 5 and Friday, March 6 to conduct its 16th annual Amelia Island Auctions, realizing over $71 million in total sales with the week’s highest sell-through rate of 94% achieved from 124 lots sold. The top-selling lot of the two-day sale, the immaculate 1960 Ferrari 250 GT SWB California Spider that achieved $16,505,000, was also the highest selling car from all three major auction houses in Florida that week. Gooding Christie’s 2026 Amelia Island Auctions realized the second highest sales total at the venue since their inaugural sale in 2010.

In addition to the California Spider, other top sellers from the Prancing Horse marque included Roberto Rossellini’s very first Ferrari, the 1951 212 Export Spider, which sold for $3,415,000, the 1955 750 Monza, sold for $3,085,000, and the 1967 275 GTB/4, sold for $3,030,000. The 1974 Dino 246 GTS, first owned by ArtCenter architect Craig Ellwood and the sole example to be finished in legendary Porsche color Signal Orange, set a new world record for the model by achieving $1,325,000 at auction.

Many of the offerings from the no-reserve collections presented at Amelia Island, including the Tommy Trabue Collection and the Curtis Leaverton Collection. The ultra-low-mileage 2005 Porsche Carrera GT from the Curtis Leaverton Collection proved especially successful, selling for $3,112,500 – over double its pre-auction low estimate.

Gooding Christie’s President David Gooding said: “Amelia Island always proves to be an incredibly successful venue for us, and this year, with our second highest sales total recorded in our 16 years at the venue, as well as a 94% sell-through rate, was no exception. In addition to selling the most valuable car of Florida auction week, our team set notable world records for a diverse range of marques and models, from one of the most original and historic Millers to an early 90s Mercedes-Benz 500E high-performance sedan.”

Lots Sold Over $1 Million:

Lot 145 - 1960 Ferrari 250 GT SWB California Spider, sold for $16,505,000

Lot 128 - 1951 Ferrari 212 Export Spider, sold for $3,415,000

Lot 32 - 1932 Miller FWD Special, sold for $3,305,000

Lot 155 - 2005 Porsche Carrera GT, sold for $3,112,500

Lot 129 - 1955 Ferrari 750 Monza, sold for $3,085,000

Lot 122 - 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4, sold for $3,030,000

Lot 141 - 1969 Lamborghini Miura P400 S, sold for $2,590,000

Lot 150 - 1957 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing, sold for $2,012,500

Lot 157 - 1932 Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 Series V Gran Sport, sold for $1,957,500

Lot 134 - 1963 Ferrari 250 GT Lusso, sold for $1,765,000

Lot 117 - 1974 Ferrari Dino 246 GTS, sold for $1,325,000

Lot 167 - 1991 Jaguar XJR-15, sold for $1,077,500

Lot 118 - 1959 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster, sold for $1,022,500

Looking Ahead

This summer, Gooding Christie’s will present its annual Pebble Beach Auctions on August 14 and 15, 2026, as the official auction house of the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance®, and will debut its inaugural New York auction during Rétromobile New York, taking place November 19–22, 2026. We are currently inviting consignments for both upcoming events.

About Gooding Christie’s: Gooding Christie’s is world renowned for its market-leading automotive auctions, private brokerage, and unparalleled service in the international collector car market with over two decades of operation. Gooding Christie’s consistently sets world record prices and redefines market standards through both its live auctions and Geared Online platform with best-of-category cars across numerous verticals. The commitment to presenting the highest quality of consignments while operating with the utmost integrity and transparency has provided the company an unmatched reputation of trust and respect. Offering a wide range of services including private and estate sales, appraisals, collection management, and financing options, Gooding Christie’s is ready to assist you. To browse available offerings, discover upcoming auctions, view conditions of sale, or learn more about consigning your vehicle or registering to bid at a future sale, please visit goodingco.com.

