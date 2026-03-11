Spring Carlisle Collector Car Auction returns April 23–24 to the Carlisle PA Expo Center

Courtesy of Carlisle Auctions

CARLISLE, PA – Car season is approaching fast and Carlisle Events is ready to roar back to life as Spring Carlisle returns to the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds April 22–26, with its partner event, the Spring Carlisle Collector Car Auction, taking center stage April 23–24 at the neighboring Carlisle Expo Center. Together, the events offer enthusiasts the opportunity to buy, sell, and celebrate decades of automotive excellence — from pre-war classics to modern muscle and everything in between.

Powered by Carlisle Auctions FREE UNLESS SOLD guarantee, 400+ consignments are anticipated for the two-day auction, showcasing vehicles that span generations and price points. Whether you’re seeking a meticulously restored showpiece, a weekend cruiser, or your next investment focused collectible, the Spring auction provides an accessible and exciting option for all that and then some!

One returning highlight is the All-Truck Hour, scheduled for approximately 3:30 PM on Thursday, April 23. This specialty hour celebrates trucks, Jeeps, and SUVs of all eras and returns by popular demand to the auction schedule. From vintage pickups to lifted late-model haulers, the All-Truck Hour brings a focused energy to the block and offers buyers a dedicated window to secure their next four-wheeled workhorse or show-ready rig.

Beyond the vehicles themselves, the 2026 Spring Carlisle Collector Car Auction proudly shines a spotlight on charitable initiatives that reflect the heart of the automotive community.

SUN Technical Institute of New Berlin, Pennsylvania, returns to the auction in a unique and hands-on way. Students have custom-built wheelbarrow go-karts that will cross the block, with 100% of the sale benefiting their educational programs. In addition, SUN Tech students have prepared and refurbished a 1951 Dodge for auction. That Dodge, originally donated by the AACA Museum, Inc. – America’s Transportation Museum, will see 100% of its sale dollars benefit Carlisle Auctions’ Fund the Firehouse program and the New Berlin Fire Company.

Speaking of Fund the Firehouse, Carlisle Auctions announced that the Ickesburg Fire Company in neighboring Perry County has received the donation of a 2008 GMC Envoy. When it crosses the auction block in April, 100% of its sale proceeds will directly benefit them. These charity consignments represent more than just vehicles — they represent opportunity, education, and community support.

The Spring 2026 Collector Car Auction begins at 10 AM daily, with preview hours starting at 8 AM on April 22 and continuing through the conclusion of the event. Advanced and online bidding opens April 20, and every registered bidder is eligible to bring a guest to the auction and attend Spring Carlisle as well. Finally, there are THREE great ways to bid; in person, on the phone, or online.

Spectator admission is $13 at the door, discounted if purchased online. Consignments are being added daily, and complete details are available at CarlisleAuctions.com. For auction information or to consign, call 717-960-6400. Get involved today and don’t miss your chance to own your first — or next — classic with Carlisle Auctions this April.

Carlisle Events is a partner or producer of over a dozen annual collector car/truck events. Events are held at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds (Carlisle, PA) and Allentown Fairgrounds (Allentown, PA). The season schedule includes automotive flea markets of varying sizes, multiple auctions, as well as individual specialty shows featuring Corvettes, Fords, GMs, Chryslers, trucks, imports, tuners, and performance sport compacts. Founded in 1974 by friends Bill Miller and Chip Miller, events hosted at Carlisle attract enthusiasts annually from all corners of the globe. More information is available at www.CarlisleEvents.com or www.CarlisleAuctions.com.

