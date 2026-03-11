EventsSubscribeMarketplaceNewsletterClubsMuseums
FREE DIGITAL ISSUE
Reader Wheels!Submit your car
Old CarsOld TrucksReader WheelsNewsFeaturesBlogsResourcesPodcastShopPrice Guide

A sneak peek of what’s inside Old Cars’ March 15, 2026, issue!

Check out what’s inside Old Cars’ March 15, 2026, issue. Not a subscriber? See what you are missing.

Old Cars Weekly

Bob Tomaine tells the tales of three 1969 Camaros found in Macungie

If cars should have interesting histories, consider three 1969 Camaros with distinctly different pasts on the same show field at the same time.

Courtesy of Bob Tomaine

David Burrows tells how a Jowett Jupiter changes is life

All Jowett Jupiter owners know the thrill of owning and driving one of Great Britain’s rare and iconic sports cars. Every owner seems to have their own special story.

Courtesy of David Burrows

Old Cars asked and you showed us your Chevys!

Old Cars subscribers show off their sweet wheels!

Courtesy of Paul Reft

Al Rogers takes us inside the Pearson Garage for a look at the Pearson-Owens 1966 Charger

David Pearson stands among the most accomplished drivers in NASCAR history, distinguished as the second all-time leader in race victories. His journey to prominence began with his first championship in 1966 while driving a Dodge Charger for Cotton Owens. 

Freeze Frame Image LLC

Old Cars coverage of Fall Hershey

It’s officially known as the Antique Automobile Club of America Hershey Region’s Eastern Fall Nationals in Hershey, Pa., but that mouthful of a name is often shortened to simply Fall Hershey. And almost everyone knows Fall Hershey, because it’s an enormous flea market, car corral and car show with an RM Sotheby’s auction all rolled into one week-long festivity among the changing leaves of southeastern Pennsylvania.

Courtesy of Old Cars

Angelo Van Bogart gets behind the story of a sentimental stake bed '38 Chevy

John Julius’s 1938 Chevrolet 1-1/2-ton truck has led many lives in its nearly 80 years of driving around Wisconsin and beyond. And even though it’s been in his family since day one, Julius is still seeking some answers about its past.

courtesy of Angelo Van Bogart

Ron Glasgow speaks of the influence of tailfins

One might say that the new car bought by my father in January 1957 would have an influence upon my interests as I grew older. That influence would be proven some years later on a hill above the dairy barns on the family farm (that will be explained later). A picture of me standing next to Dad’s car was taken in the spring of 1962, when I was 11 years old. To this day, I still can’t explain why I was wearing a business suit in that photo, but I still have those license plates, because I collected them from an early age.

Courtesy of Ron Glasgow

Michael Petti driving though time with a choice 1959 GMC

“I found it at Hershey” has been declared by many hobbyists, including Chuck Maak, who found his 1959 GMC Series 100 stepside at the Hershey Region of the Antique Automobile Club of America’s giant Eastern Fall Nationals in Hershey, Pa. “In 2015, I was at the Hershey AACA meet and saw the truck in their car corral.”

Courtesy of Michael Petti

These articles and a whole lot more can be found inside the March 15, 2026, issue of Old Cars.

Not a subscriber? Now is the time to find out what old car lovers have been loving since 1971.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OLD CARS TODAY!

Ever wonder what your classic ride is worth? Old Cars Price Guide is now online! Check it out and join to get the unbiased and real-world pricing on classic cars. You get pricing anytime, anyplace on your phone, tablet or computer.

CLICK HERE TO FIND OUT MORE

1959 GMC pickup1969 Camarofall HersheyJowett JupiterPearson-Owens 1966 ChargerStake Bed 1938 Chevrolet PickupTailfins
Old Cars WeeklyAuthor
Related Stories
Saratoga Automobile Museum to celebrate Mercedes-Benz with upcoming exhibit
Old Car NewsSaratoga Automobile Museum to celebrate Mercedes-Benz with upcoming exhibitOld Cars Weekly
Spring Carlisle Collector Car Auction returns April 23–24 to the Carlisle PA Expo Center
Old Car NewsSpring Carlisle Collector Car Auction returns April 23–24 to the Carlisle PA Expo CenterOld Cars Weekly
Gooding Christie’s Amelia Island Auctions’ hammer dropped at $16.5+ million on Ferrari California Spider
Old Car NewsGooding Christie’s Amelia Island Auctions’ hammer dropped at $16.5+ million on Ferrari California SpiderOld Cars Weekly
Southern Spring Nationals now hosted in NASCAR garage area of Charlotte Motor Speedway
Old Car NewsSouthern Spring Nationals now hosted in NASCAR garage area of Charlotte Motor SpeedwayOld Cars Weekly
‘Celebrating 100 Years of Imperial’ coming to America’s Transportation Experience in May
Old Car News‘Celebrating 100 Years of Imperial’ coming to America’s Transportation Experience in MayOld Cars Weekly
10 rides to watch at Mecum’s upcoming Glendale sale
Old Car News10 rides to watch at Mecum’s upcoming Glendale saleOld Cars Weekly

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

About UsContact Active Interest MediaContact Old CarsAdvertiseSubmit Your Car to Reader WheelsSubscription QuestionsGift SubscriptionsMilitary TraderAntique TraderFREE eNewsletterPrivacy PolicyTerms of Service
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest