A sneak peek of what’s inside Old Cars’ March 15, 2026, issue!

Bob Tomaine tells the tales of three 1969 Camaros found in Macungie

If cars should have interesting histories, consider three 1969 Camaros with distinctly different pasts on the same show field at the same time.

Courtesy of Bob Tomaine

David Burrows tells how a Jowett Jupiter changes is life

All Jowett Jupiter owners know the thrill of owning and driving one of Great Britain’s rare and iconic sports cars. Every owner seems to have their own special story.

Courtesy of David Burrows

Old Cars asked and you showed us your Chevys!

Old Cars subscribers show off their sweet wheels!

Courtesy of Paul Reft

Al Rogers takes us inside the Pearson Garage for a look at the Pearson-Owens 1966 Charger

David Pearson stands among the most accomplished drivers in NASCAR history, distinguished as the second all-time leader in race victories. His journey to prominence began with his first championship in 1966 while driving a Dodge Charger for Cotton Owens.

Freeze Frame Image LLC

Old Cars coverage of Fall Hershey

It’s officially known as the Antique Automobile Club of America Hershey Region’s Eastern Fall Nationals in Hershey, Pa., but that mouthful of a name is often shortened to simply Fall Hershey. And almost everyone knows Fall Hershey, because it’s an enormous flea market, car corral and car show with an RM Sotheby’s auction all rolled into one week-long festivity among the changing leaves of southeastern Pennsylvania.

Courtesy of Old Cars

Angelo Van Bogart gets behind the story of a sentimental stake bed '38 Chevy

John Julius’s 1938 Chevrolet 1-1/2-ton truck has led many lives in its nearly 80 years of driving around Wisconsin and beyond. And even though it’s been in his family since day one, Julius is still seeking some answers about its past.

courtesy of Angelo Van Bogart

Ron Glasgow speaks of the influence of tailfins

One might say that the new car bought by my father in January 1957 would have an influence upon my interests as I grew older. That influence would be proven some years later on a hill above the dairy barns on the family farm (that will be explained later). A picture of me standing next to Dad’s car was taken in the spring of 1962, when I was 11 years old. To this day, I still can’t explain why I was wearing a business suit in that photo, but I still have those license plates, because I collected them from an early age.

Courtesy of Ron Glasgow

Michael Petti driving though time with a choice 1959 GMC

“I found it at Hershey” has been declared by many hobbyists, including Chuck Maak, who found his 1959 GMC Series 100 stepside at the Hershey Region of the Antique Automobile Club of America’s giant Eastern Fall Nationals in Hershey, Pa. “In 2015, I was at the Hershey AACA meet and saw the truck in their car corral.”

Courtesy of Michael Petti

