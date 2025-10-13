‘It’s a Duesy!’ – new temporary exhibit opens at Savoy Automobile Museum

1929 Duesenberg Model J Roadster Wood-bodied by J. Herbert Newport, On loan from the North Collection Savoy Automobile Museum

Cartersville, GA - The Savoy Automobile Museum in Cartersville, GA announced the opening of It's a Duesy! This temporary exhibit just may be the most significant display of these legendary vehicles ever curated by a museum. From the opulent Model J to the supercharged SJ, to Augie Duesenberg’s personal Model A, each car tells a story. These incredible vehicles will be on display now through December 7, 2025. This exhibit is sponsored in part by Largo's Restaurant.

NOW ON DISPLAY

1926 Duesenberg Model A Chassis , On loan from the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, Auburn, Indiana

, On loan from the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, Auburn, Indiana 1927 Duesenberg Model A Roadster , Courtesy of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum

, Courtesy of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum 1927 Duesenberg Model X Dual Cowl Phaeton , On loan from the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, Auburn, Indiana

, On loan from the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, Auburn, Indiana 1929 Duesenberg Model J Roadster , On loan from Dwight C. Schaubach of Suffolk, Virginia

, On loan from Dwight C. Schaubach of Suffolk, Virginia 1929 Duesenberg Model J Roadster Wood-bodied by J. Herbert Newport, On loan from the North Collection

On loan from the North Collection 1931 Duesenberg Model J Convertible Victoria by Rollston, On loan from Tom Maoli of Mendham, NJ

On loan from Tom Maoli of Mendham, NJ 1933 Duesenberg Model J Murphy Town Car, On loan from Sharon & Richie Clyne, Wolfeboro, NH

On loan from Sharon & Richie Clyne, Wolfeboro, NH 1933 Duesenberg Model SJ Roadster, On loan from the North Collection

On loan from the North Collection 1934 Duesenberg Model J Riviera Phaeton, On loan, Anonymous

On loan, Anonymous 1935 Duesenberg Model J ‘Sweep Panel’ Dual-Cowl Phaeton by LaGrande, (J-537), On loan from Tom Maoli of Mendham, NJ

On loan from Tom Maoli of Mendham, NJ 1935 Duesenberg Model SJ (J-542) Convertible Victoria by Fernandez et Darrin, Paris, On loan from the Cofer Collection, Tucker, GA

1935 Duesenberg Model SJ (J-542) Convertible Victoria by Fernandez et Darrin, Paris, On loan from the Cofer Collection, Tucker, GA Savoy Automobile Museum

In conjunction with the exhibit, and as part of the Tireside Chat Series, Savoy will present, It's a Duesy! on October 25, 2025, at 7:00 pm. Join Bill Rothermel and Ken Gross to hear more about "America's Mightiest Motor Car."

As the Great Depression dawned, Fred and Augie Duesenberg teamed up to offer the greatest American luxury car they could imagine. With powerful engines proven on the racetracks, styling by the world’s finest coachbuilders, and a vaunted customer list that resembled a “Who’s Who?” of famous celebrities and captains of industry, Duesenberg burst on the scene and immediately went to the head of the line. The marque’s brief history and notable owners created a lasting reputation for the big, bold cars from Indiana. Join Bill Rothermel and Ken Gross to hear more about “America’s Mightiest Motor Car.”

The program is complimentary for members and included with museum admission for the general public.

About the Speakers

Ken Gross - Award winning journalist and former Director of the Petersen Automotive Museum

Bill Rothermel - Automotive historian and Member of the Board of Directors at the AACA Museum

Savoy Automobile Museum is located at 3 Savoy Lane in Cartersville, GA. The museum is open Tuesday - Sunday from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm. For more information, visit savoymuseum.org.

If you like stories like these and other classic car features, check out Old Cars magazine. CLICK HERE to subscribe.