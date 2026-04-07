Kruse Auctions to offer three no-reserve collections for the Auburn Spring Auction

1957 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster Courtesy of Kruse Auctions

Auburn, Indiana - The springtime gathering of enthusiasts in Auburn, Indiana has been a long-standing tradition in the collector car world and Kruse Auctions is gearing up for the Auburn Spring Auction at home in the “Classic Car Capital of the World” later this month, with a two-day, 250-car sale featuring three no-reserve collections and a diverse and exciting lineup of great cars. Highlights include an exceptional, numbers-matching 1957 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster, offered without reserve from The Dane Miller Estate Collection, and a dazzling 1938 Delahaye “Pantheon” Custom, a one-off, hand-built, award-winning 2025 SEMA Show build, by industry pioneer and famed customizer Rick Dore. The Auburn Spring Auction is scheduled for April 24th-25th at Kruse Auctions’ state-of-the-art Auburn, Indiana headquarters. As well as a significant offering of outstanding sports and supercars, muscle cars, customs, exceptional pre-war automobiles, classics, and vintage trucks, the sale will offer enthusiasts a terrific selection of carefully curated, high-quality memorabilia. Inventory can now be viewed online at kruseauctions.com

1938 Delahaye “Pantheon” Custom Courtesy of Kruse Auctions

1971 Dinalpin A110 Courtesy of Kruse Auctions

Other notable consignments for the Auburn Spring sale include a fascinating 1971 Dinalpin A110, selling without reserve, an iconic rally car example ready for road and track, the recipient of a multiyear comprehensive restoration that is offered with just three owners from new. Also crossing the block is a one-of-one 2002 Acura NSX-T, the only 2002 example finished in desirable factory Imola Orange Pearl over factory orange,1 of a mere 49 examples so finished, with impressive performance and Formula 1 tested handling. Corvette enthusiasts can look forward to one of the most desirable and valuable high-performance automobiles of the era, a well-documented 1969 Chevrolet Corvette L88 Convertible, 1 of only 116 L88s built in 1969 and a Bloomington Gold® Special Collection participant in 1988 and 2008.

1969 Chevrolet Corvette L88 Convertible Courtesy of Kruse Auctions

1958 Chevrolet “Buddy Holly” Impala Coupe Courtesy of Kruse Auctions

Auburn has seen its fair share of celebrity vehicles changing hands over the decades and this year is no exception. Selling on Saturday April 25 is a well-documented 1957 Cadillac El Dorado Biarritz Convertible owned by musician and songwriter John Entwistle, bassist for legendary rock band The Who, complete with a copy of the registration in his name. Also going under the hammer is the 1958 Chevrolet “Buddy Holly” Impala Coupe, formerly owned by Grammy Hall of Famer Buddy Holly and eventually purchased by the real Peggy Sue in 2010, the namesake of the famous 1957 Buddy Holly hit song. Selling without reserve is a factory-modified, early production 1995 Mercedes-Benz S600 AMG Coupe, offered from the personal collection of 2024 NBA World Champion Kristaps Porzingis, along with a 1999 Mercedes-Benz S600 Sedan, also selling without reserve, again accompanied by registration papers in his name.

The Auburn Sale will showcase three diverse no-reserve collections. In addition to the distinguished 21-car Dane Miller Estate Collection, carefully curated by the founder of medical device company Biomet, the Dr. Bill Jackson Estate Collection includes such highlights as a highly decorated, ACD Club certified 1930 Cord L-29 Cabriolet, a second-in-class award winner at the 2010 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, with a mere two owners since 1949. Selling as part of The Oscar Roberts Estate Collection is a fully restored 1935 Auburn 851 Phaeton, also ACD Club certified. Well known throughout Auburn, Indiana, and among members of the global ACD Club, Oscar Roberts and his wife were the owners of the beautifully restored local Auburn landmark, the Sinclair Gas Station on Main Street.

The Auburn Spring Auction is scheduled to run from April 24th-25th at Kruse Plaza in Auburn, with consignments available for preview from Wednesday, April 22nd. Bidder registration, consignment and general event details are available online at kruseauctions.com, by calling 260-927-0000 or at info@kruseauctions.com. The sale is open to the public, with tickets available online here.

“My grandfather, Russell Kruse, started the legacy of auctioneering in the Kruse family in 1952 right here in Auburn, Indiana, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to carry that legacy forward today,” said John Kruse, Kruse Auctions’ Owner and Auctioneer. “Auburn has tremendous heritage as a car town and as an auction town; we are the home of entrepreneur E.L. Cord and his empire, and, most importantly, Auburn is the birthplace of the collector car industry in America. Auctions are the quintessential platform for free market enterprise and the business of car collecting brings people together from all backgrounds, beliefs and cultures.Auburn is also home to many of the world’s most significant cars trading hands here over the decades. As an auctioneer, I’m honored to have had a part in setting many world records at auction, but I’m most excited about the records I will continue to set right here in in Auburn in the future. I look forward to welcoming everyone back to experience the energy, history, and remarkable automobiles that have made Auburn the heart and soul of the collector car world.”

If you like stories like these and other classic car features, check out Old Cars magazine. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

Want a taste of Old Cars magazine first? Sign up for our weekly e-newsletter and get a FREE complimentary digital issue download of our print magazine.