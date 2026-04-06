Old Cars Golden Quill Awards 2025
High achievers in automotive club publication set the pace for Old Cars’ 2025 Golden Quill Award winners.
The Golden Quill Award is annually given to high-achieving editors of club publications in the old car hobby. Chief Judge Dr. Gerald Perschbacher has a distinguished career as an international writer and senior editor. He’s also authored 19 books, the latest being “They’re Still With You.” Perschbacher and the Old Cars editors blend their professional effort and expertise in making the selections.
Check if your club is submitting its publication to Old Cars Editor, PO Box 658, Neenah, WI 54957, and also to Dr. Gerald Perschbacher, Chief Judge, 8886 Rock Forest Drive, St. Louis, MO 63123-1116. As clubs update their postal mailing list, make certain gratis copies are not eliminated.
Hard copies are to be sent, because “printing quality is an important factor for a professional, proud and polished appearance,” Perschbacher explains. “This is a grand way to provide a note of achievement for clubs and editors deserving recognition.”
“Printed club publications are also required for the Golden Quill competition as the publication’s size, format and print quality dictate the category in which it will be judged,” notes Angelo Van Bogart, editor of Old Cars.
An additional benefit of sending printed publications is the possible inclusion of club publication excerpts in the “Club Clips” column running in Old Cars each issue. “This exposure can be important in driving potential members to your club — it’s a great benefit,” adds Van Bogart.
He joins in inviting car clubs to be involved in the 2026 competition. To assure inclusion for 2026, send gratis copies to both addresses.
Below are the winners recognized for their efforts publishing club publications during 2025. Entries list the club publication, its editor(s) and the club for which the publication was printed.
NATIONAL LUXURY-SIZE
Antique Automobile, West Peterson, Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA)
Avanti, Lewis Schucart, Avanti Owners Association
The Classic Car, Rubén Verdés, Classic Car Club of America (CCCA)
Early Bird, Garrett Shropshire Classic Thunderbird Club
Horseless Carriage Gazette, Tracy Lesher, Horseless Car Club of America
Lincoln & Continental Comments, Jeff Shively, Lincoln & Continental Owners Club
Model “A” News, Helen Ehrenhofer, The Model “A” Restorers Club
The NCRS Driveline, Vinnie Peters, The National Corvette Restorers Society
Porsche Panorama, Ron Sass, The Porsche Club of America
The Restorer, Andy Scheer, Model A Ford Club of America
The Self-Starter, Jeffrey D. Jeff Shively, Cadillac & LaSalle Club (CLC)
Smoke Signals, Tim Dye, Pontiac-Oakland Club International (POCI)
Thunderbird Scoop, Terri McNeill, Vintage Thunderbird Club International
Turning Wheels, Ann Turner, The Studebaker Drivers Club
V8 Times, Shannon Olson, Early Ford V-8 Club of America
The Vintage Ford, Aleesa Drennen, Model T Ford Club of America
NATIONAL FULL-SIZE
At the Sign of the Cat, David Hyatt, Cougar Club of America
The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Club Newsletter, Shannon Olson, Auburn Cord Duesenberg Club
The Brickline, Stuart Zukrow, Bricklin International Owners Club
Brute Force, Danny Goss, The Chrysler 300 Club
Buick Bugle, Pete Phillips, Buick Club of America
The Bulb Horn, Tracy Lesher, The Vintage Motor Car Club of America
The Cormorant, Stuart R. Blond, The Packard Club
The Corvette Restorer, Vinnie Peters, National Corvette Restorers Society
The Early Bird, Garrett Shropshire, Classic Thunderbird Club International
The Fork & Blade, Greg Bilpuch, Lincoln Owners Club
G & D, Mike Kissinger, Vintage Chevrolet Club of America
Journey with Olds, Shannon Olson, Oldsmobile Club of America
The Legend, Tom Szymczyk, GTO Association of America
The Marmon News, George Bradley, The Marmon Club
Plymouth Bulletin, David Lawley, Plymouth Owners Club
The Professional Car, Gregg Merksamer, The Professional Car Society
Professional Car Collector, Louis C. Farah, Professional Cars International
Thunderbird Script, Tiffany Hillman, International Thunderbird Club
Journey with Olds, Shannon Olson, Oldsmobile Club of America
Quicksilver, Virgil Klein, International Mercury Owners Association
Vintage Views, Seth D. Bengelsdorf, Vintage Saab Club of North America
Woodie Times, Roddy Sergiades, National Woodie Club
WPC News, Frank Pascoe, The Walter P. Chrysler Club
WTN (White Triangle News), Sam Jackson, Hudson-Essex-Terraplane Club (HET Club)
NATIONAL INTERMEDIATE-SIZE
Air Cooled News, Alex Huppe, Jeryl Schriever, Ken Storer, H.H. Franklin Club
The Arrow (et al), Steven Rossi, Rick Morison, David White, Pierce-Arrow Society
The Brickline, Mark Bricklin, Brinklin International Car Club
The Cormorant News Bulletin, Craig Handley, The Packard Club
Corsa Communique, Don Keefe, Corvair Society of America
Crosley Quarterly, Andy Drake, Crosley Automobile Club
DeSoto Adventures, David Frank, National DeSoto Club, Inc.
Dodge Brothers Club News, Tracy Lesher, Dodge Brothers Club
Durant Partner, Shawn D. Humphrey, Durant Motors Automobile Club
Hupp Herald, Robin Woolsey, The Hupmobile Club
Nomad Post, Leslie Manning, Chevrolet Nomad Association
The Packard Cormorant, Stuart R. Blond, Packard Automobile Classics
Pur Sang, Christopher Rheault, American Bugatti Club
The Riview, Ray Knott, Riviera Owners Association
Runabouts to Rockets, Richard Winn, National Antique Oldsmobile Club
The Skyliner, Jim Conrad, International Ford Retractable Club
The Starter, Evan & Linda Meyerriecks, Willys-Overland-Knight Registry
Stutz News, Carl Jensen, Stutz Club
Talegate, George Holt, International Station Wagon Club
Thunder & Lightning, John Lee, Hurst/Olds Club of America
The Vintage Triumph, Shawn Frank, The Vintage Triumph Register
Viva Carrera!, Charles & Elvie Clark, Road Race Lincoln Register Club
VSA, Jim Bates, editor, Volvo Sports America/1800 Register, Inc.The Way of the Zephyr, Richard L. Cole, Lincoln-Zephyr Owners Club
Wheels & Waves, John Kramer, International Amphicar Owners Club
NATIONAL COMPACT-SIZE
AEV - Action Era Vehicle, Charles R. “Charlie” Smith, Contemporary Historical Vehicle Association
Airflow Newsletter, John Boyd, The Airflow Club of America
American Austin Bantam Club News, Bob & Cathy Cunningham, American Austin Bantam Club
The Big E, Jason “Jake” Gilmore, Edsel Owners Club
Corvan Antics, Molly Bacon, Corvair Society of America
EDSELetter, Bruce Dean, International Edsel Club
Fomoco Times, Travis B. Sheaffer, Crown Victoria Association
Front Wheel Driver, Brad Bishop, The Toronado Owners Association
Jeepster News, Pete Mozzone, Willys Overland Jeepster Club
The Marmon News, George Bradley, The Marmon Club
NASOC News, Phillip Avis, North American Singer Owners Club
The National Falcon NEWS, Phillip Avis, Falcon Club of America
North American Singer Owners Club News, Phillip Avis, NAS Owners Club
Reo Echo, Stan Pream and Marty & Joyce Moody, The Reo Club of America
The Silver Shell, Jeff Buckley, Moon Car Club
‘53-’54 Skylark, Gary Di Lillo, ’53-’54 Buick Skylark Club
The Supercharger, Ken McDonald, Graham Owners Club International
Torque Tube II, Matthew Hinson, ’36-’38 Buick Club
SPECIAL CATEGORIES
The Ford Legend, Steven Stanford, publication of the Henry Ford Heritage Association
Foundation News, Jan Jones, publication of the Early Ford Foundation Museum
Henney Program of Progress, George Hamlin, Henney Chapter - Professional Car Society
LaCad, Andrew & Rachel Rees, Cadillac & LaSalle Club of Australia
Reflections, Jeffrey E. Bliemeister, publication of the AACA Museum, Inc./America’s Transportation Experience
CHAPTERS/REGIONS FULL-SIZE
The Blue Gray Rocket Report, Darlene Myers, Blue/Gray Chapter - Oldsmobile Club of America
The Cowtown “A,” Chuck Nixon, Fort Worth Model A Ford Club
Crossed Flags, Bryan Parker, editor, North Central Chapter - NCRS
The Dashboard, Maureen Blevins, Greater Illinois Region - Classic Car Club of America
The Fuel Line, Bob Kinstrey, Florida Chapter - NCRS
Gateway Gazette, Ted Baker, St. Louis Chapter - Buick Club of America
The Legend, John Foster, St. Louis Chapter - NCRS
Overhead Cammer, Jim Black, Overhead Cammers Chapter - POCI
R.P.M., Jim Patitucci, Pittsburgh Tri-State Chapter - NCRS
Sallee Speaks, John Byrden, LaSalle Appreciation Society - CLC
Torque, Rich Ray, Michigan Region - CCCA
CHAPTERS/REGIONS INTERMEDIATE-SIZE
CORVAN-ANTICS, Molly Bacon, editor, Corvanatics of Corvair Society of America
Fiero Focus, Sadie Kaminski & Christopher Sass, editorial staff, Northern Illinois Fiero Enthusiasts
The Gas Buggy Gazette, Angelica Yost, Gettysburg Region - AACA
High Plains Shifter, Dennis Dalton, Rocky Mountain Chapter - NCRS
Hoosier Tailfin, Jeff Shively, editor, Indiana Region - CLC
Northern Lights, Kim Gardner, Minnesota Region - AACA
CHAPTERS/REGIONS COMPACT-SIZE
AIRHORN, Charley Biddle, Chicagoland Corvair Enthusiasts
The Brass Lamp, Jim Gormley, editor, Horseless Carriage Club of Mo., Inc.
The Chatter, Kim Gardner, Capital City Chapter, Minnesota Region - AACA
The ECHO, Chris Collins, Grand Canyon State Chapter - Studebaker Drivers Club
The Enchantment Flyer, Paul Duncan and Paul & Mariliyn Duncan, Tin Lizzies of Albuquerque
ETCetera, Maryellen Myers, Pontiac Early Times Chapter - POCI
Fleetwood Flyer, Craig Masterson, St Louis Region - Cadillac LaSalle Club
The Golden Rocket 57 Chapter, Carol Murray, 1957 Chapter - Oldsmobile Club of America
Good Olds Days, Dan Bodine, Illinois Valley Olds Chapter - Oldsmobile Club of America
HOPPERS Auto Club, Inc., Hot Rod & Custom Magazine, Joanne Kranich, editor
Hudsonews, Richard Low and David Jackson, Dixie Chapter -HET Club
Jeepster News, Pete Mozzone, Willys Overland Jeepster Club
Nebraska Chapter Pontiac Oakland Club International, Lori Steere
The Town Crier, Rick Schickling, Valley Forge Region - AACA
Packardgram & News-Notes, Duane Gunn, Packards of Arizona - Packards International
Phantom News, Arlene Roth, Phantoms Motor Club
Planetary News, Mike Zahorik, Greater Milwaukee — Model T Ford Club
The Potomac Rambler, Chad Quella, Potomac Ramblers - AMC and Rambler Enthusiasts
Prescott Antique Auto Club News, Dave Chubon, Prescott (Arizona) Car Club
Rocket Review, Judy Badgley, editor, R.E. Olds Chapter - Oldsmobile Club of America
Royal GTO & Pontiac Tales, Brian Baker, GTO Association of America
The Windshield Post, Jeff Shively, Upper Midwest Region - CCCA
SPECIAL NOD
Clubs that are entertaining and informative, and with special features.
Going Places, John Emmering, Columbus MARC Region
GSRA Street Talk, Tina Schumacher, Georgia street Rod Association
TOMAHAWK, Mary Van Altvort, Tomahawk Chapter - POCI
EXEMPLARY
On occasion, specialty and regional publications make significant progress in content, design and scope thus raising the level of interest in their segments of the collector car field. These publications admirably represent the hobby and deserve special recognition as innovative beacons in their fields.
Hoosier Views, John & Robin Emmering, Indiana Regional Group #56, Early Ford V-8 Club of America
The Hub Cap, Jim Nicholson, Wisconsin Region - CCCA
HUDSONews, Bob Morgan & Greg Davis, Northern Indiana-Ohio Chapter - HET Club
The Impala Update, Bryan Parker, Minnesota Impala Club
Linechaser, Cheryl Loegering, Minnesota Street Rod Association
The Livery, Chuck Snyder II, Tri-State Chapter - Professional Car Society
Northern Lights, Kim Gardner, editor, Minnesota Region AACA
The Occasional, Steven Williams, Model T Ford Club of Greater St. Louis
Overhead Cammer, Jim Black, editor, Overhead Cammers Chapter - POCI
Packard Digest, Kevin Luedtke, Motor City Packards
Packard Panorama, Ray Wotkowski, Keystone Packards
Planetary News, Mike Zahorik, editor, Model T Ford Club of Milwaukee
The Rocket Recorder, Irma Benedek, Delaware Valley Oldsmobile Club - Oldsmobile Club of America
The Rocket Review, Scott Phillips, Capitol City Rockets - Oldsmobile Club of America
Royal GTO & Pontiac Tales, Brian Baker, GTO Association of America
Sidelights, Jean Hawa, editor, South Florida Region - AACA
’53-’54 Buick Skylark Club Newsletter, Gary Di Lillio, ’53-’54 Buick Skylark Chapter - Buick Club of America
Snic Braaapp, Tom Morgan, editor, Illinois Sports Owners Associations
Standard of the World, Bill Levy, North Texas Region - CLC
Studebaker Spokesman, Claude Chmielewski, Wisconsin Region - Studebaker Drivers Club
Thunder & Lightning, John Lee, editor, Hurst/Olds Club of America
Whales on Wheels, Molly Bacon, editor, Corvair Society of America
Wheel Tracks, Anne Pierce and Nancy & Ken Gypson and Gary Fiske, Vermont Automobile Enthusiasts
HONORABLE MENTION
The following submissions are not recipients of this round of Golden Quill Awards, but their publications indicate some worthy characteristics that position them as future contenders.
Airhorn, Charley Biddle, Chicagoland Corvair Enthusiasts
Arc and Spark, John McLella,n Kalamazoo Antique Auto Restorers Club
The Beam, Larry Grambort, Wisconsin Region, AACA
Belltown Bulletin, Dan David, Belltown Antique Car Club
Bird Talk, Art Fleming, Long Island Thunderbird Club
Bow-Tie Bulletin, Ron Panicucci, Jersey Lakeland Region, VCCA
Caddy Chatter, Tom Pirog, Cadillac Club of North Jersey, Cadillac & LaSalle Club
Carolina Plymouth Power, Dean Yates, Carolina Region, Plymouth
Owners Club
Chrysler Tonic, Carol Morice, Northern Illinois Region WPC Club, Inc.
Classic Olds Journal, Mary Degler, Olds Club of Florida, Oldsmobile Club of America
Cross Flags, Jeff Butz, 1965-66 full size Chevrolet Club
DeSoto Diary, Bob Baer, DeSoto Owners Club of Maryland
The Enchantment Flyer, Paul Duncan, supervising editor, Tin Lizzies of
Albuquerque
The Enlightener, Dan Cress, Badger Region, Cadillac& LaSalle Club,
Wisconsin
Finz, Ron Melville, editor, Cadillac & LaSalle Cub of New Zealand
The Fordist Newsletter, Martha Lazdins, S. California Regional Group, Early Ford V-8 Club of America
GLR News, Steve Blakey, Great Lakes Region, VMCCA
The GMC Times, Paul Bergstrom, GMC Truck Chapter, POCI
GR-RRR!, Gram Jean Nance, Wichita GTO Club
Hudson-Aire, Lynn P. Horn, Chesapeake Bay Chapter, H-E-T Club
Hudsonews, Richard Low, Dixie Chapter H-E-T Club
The Horseless Page, Cinda Dorholt, Twin Cities Regional Group, HCCA
The Kaiser Frazier Owners Club Quarterly, Jack Mueller, KFOCI
Nebraska POCI Newsletter, Lori Steere, Pontiac Oakland Club Int’l.
Packard Profiles, Ken Dunning, Peachstate Packards, region of PAC
PCPV Chapter Newsletter, Paul Bergstrom, Pontiac Commercial and Professional Vehicle Chapter, POCI
Rocket Review, Judy Badgley, R.E. Olds Capter, OCA
The Ropeshaft Reader, Gary Stoiber, Little Indians Chapter, POCI
R.P.M., Jimmy Patitucci, Pittsburgh Tri-State chapter, NCRS
Rumble Sheet, Bill Gillies, Early Ford V-8 Club of America
The Starterator, Richard A. Gibbs, Sunflower Region, CHVA
Thunderbird Flyer, Tom Przedwojewski, Northwest Vintage Thunderbird Club
Up to Speed, Maureen Blevins, Greater Illinois Region, CCCA
Wheel Tracks, Anne Pierce & Nancy and Ken Gypson, Vermont Automobile Enthusiasts
Verify your club’s information at www.oldcarsweekly.com. Send changes to oldcars@aimmedia.com
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