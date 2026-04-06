Old Cars Golden Quill Awards 2025

The Golden Quill Award is annually given to high-achieving editors of club publications in the old car hobby. Chief Judge Dr. Gerald Perschbacher has a distinguished career as an international writer and senior editor. He’s also authored 19 books, the latest being “They’re Still With You.” Perschbacher and the Old Cars editors blend their professional effort and expertise in making the selections.

Check if your club is submitting its publication to Old Cars Editor, PO Box 658, Neenah, WI 54957, and also to Dr. Gerald Perschbacher, Chief Judge, 8886 Rock Forest Drive, St. Louis, MO 63123-1116. As clubs update their postal mailing list, make certain gratis copies are not eliminated.

Hard copies are to be sent, because “printing quality is an important factor for a professional, proud and polished appearance,” Perschbacher explains. “This is a grand way to provide a note of achievement for clubs and editors deserving recognition.”

“Printed club publications are also required for the Golden Quill competition as the publication’s size, format and print quality dictate the category in which it will be judged,” notes Angelo Van Bogart, editor of Old Cars.

An additional benefit of sending printed publications is the possible inclusion of club publication excerpts in the “Club Clips” column running in Old Cars each issue. “This exposure can be important in driving potential members to your club — it’s a great benefit,” adds Van Bogart.

He joins in inviting car clubs to be involved in the 2026 competition. To assure inclusion for 2026, send gratis copies to both addresses.

Below are the winners recognized for their efforts publishing club publications during 2025. Entries list the club publication, its editor(s) and the club for which the publication was printed.

NATIONAL LUXURY-SIZE

Antique Automobile, West Peterson, Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA)

Avanti, Lewis Schucart, Avanti Owners Association

The Classic Car, Rubén Verdés, Classic Car Club of America (CCCA)

Early Bird, Garrett Shropshire Classic Thunderbird Club

Horseless Carriage Gazette, Tracy Lesher, Horseless Car Club of America

Lincoln & Continental Comments, Jeff Shively, Lincoln & Continental Owners Club

Model “A” News, Helen Ehrenhofer, The Model “A” Restorers Club

The NCRS Driveline, Vinnie Peters, The National Corvette Restorers Society

Porsche Panorama, Ron Sass, The Porsche Club of America

The Restorer, Andy Scheer, Model A Ford Club of America

The Self-Starter, Jeffrey D. Jeff Shively, Cadillac & LaSalle Club (CLC)

Smoke Signals, Tim Dye, Pontiac-Oakland Club International (POCI)

Thunderbird Scoop, Terri McNeill, Vintage Thunderbird Club International

Turning Wheels, Ann Turner, The Studebaker Drivers Club

V8 Times, Shannon Olson, Early Ford V-8 Club of America

The Vintage Ford, Aleesa Drennen, Model T Ford Club of America

NATIONAL FULL-SIZE

At the Sign of the Cat, David Hyatt, Cougar Club of America

The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Club Newsletter, Shannon Olson, Auburn Cord Duesenberg Club

The Brickline, Stuart Zukrow, Bricklin International Owners Club

Brute Force, Danny Goss, The Chrysler 300 Club

Buick Bugle, Pete Phillips, Buick Club of America

The Bulb Horn, Tracy Lesher, The Vintage Motor Car Club of America

The Cormorant, Stuart R. Blond, The Packard Club

The Corvette Restorer, Vinnie Peters, National Corvette Restorers Society

The Early Bird, Garrett Shropshire, Classic Thunderbird Club International

The Fork & Blade, Greg Bilpuch, Lincoln Owners Club

G & D, Mike Kissinger, Vintage Chevrolet Club of America

Journey with Olds, Shannon Olson, Oldsmobile Club of America

The Legend, Tom Szymczyk, GTO Association of America

The Marmon News, George Bradley, The Marmon Club

Plymouth Bulletin, David Lawley, Plymouth Owners Club

The Professional Car, Gregg Merksamer, The Professional Car Society

Professional Car Collector, Louis C. Farah, Professional Cars International

Thunderbird Script, Tiffany Hillman, International Thunderbird Club

Journey with Olds, Shannon Olson, Oldsmobile Club of America

Quicksilver, Virgil Klein, International Mercury Owners Association

Vintage Views, Seth D. Bengelsdorf, Vintage Saab Club of North America

Woodie Times, Roddy Sergiades, National Woodie Club

WPC News, Frank Pascoe, The Walter P. Chrysler Club

WTN (White Triangle News), Sam Jackson, Hudson-Essex-Terraplane Club (HET Club)

NATIONAL INTERMEDIATE-SIZE

Air Cooled News, Alex Huppe, Jeryl Schriever, Ken Storer, H.H. Franklin Club

The Arrow (et al), Steven Rossi, Rick Morison, David White, Pierce-Arrow Society

The Brickline, Mark Bricklin, Brinklin International Car Club

The Cormorant News Bulletin, Craig Handley, The Packard Club

Corsa Communique, Don Keefe, Corvair Society of America

Crosley Quarterly, Andy Drake, Crosley Automobile Club

DeSoto Adventures, David Frank, National DeSoto Club, Inc.

Dodge Brothers Club News, Tracy Lesher, Dodge Brothers Club

Durant Partner, Shawn D. Humphrey, Durant Motors Automobile Club

Hupp Herald, Robin Woolsey, The Hupmobile Club

Nomad Post, Leslie Manning, Chevrolet Nomad Association

The Packard Cormorant, Stuart R. Blond, Packard Automobile Classics

Pur Sang, Christopher Rheault, American Bugatti Club

The Riview, Ray Knott, Riviera Owners Association

Runabouts to Rockets, Richard Winn, National Antique Oldsmobile Club

The Skyliner, Jim Conrad, International Ford Retractable Club

The Starter, Evan & Linda Meyerriecks, Willys-Overland-Knight Registry

Stutz News, Carl Jensen, Stutz Club

Talegate, George Holt, International Station Wagon Club

Thunder & Lightning, John Lee, Hurst/Olds Club of America

The Vintage Triumph, Shawn Frank, The Vintage Triumph Register

Viva Carrera!, Charles & Elvie Clark, Road Race Lincoln Register Club

VSA, Jim Bates, editor, Volvo Sports America/1800 Register, Inc.The Way of the Zephyr, Richard L. Cole, Lincoln-Zephyr Owners Club

Wheels & Waves, John Kramer, International Amphicar Owners Club

NATIONAL COMPACT-SIZE

AEV - Action Era Vehicle, Charles R. “Charlie” Smith, Contemporary Historical Vehicle Association

Airflow Newsletter, John Boyd, The Airflow Club of America

American Austin Bantam Club News, Bob & Cathy Cunningham, American Austin Bantam Club

The Big E, Jason “Jake” Gilmore, Edsel Owners Club

Corvan Antics, Molly Bacon, Corvair Society of America

EDSELetter, Bruce Dean, International Edsel Club

Fomoco Times, Travis B. Sheaffer, Crown Victoria Association

Front Wheel Driver, Brad Bishop, The Toronado Owners Association

Jeepster News, Pete Mozzone, Willys Overland Jeepster Club

The Marmon News, George Bradley, The Marmon Club

NASOC News, Phillip Avis, North American Singer Owners Club

The National Falcon NEWS, Phillip Avis, Falcon Club of America

North American Singer Owners Club News, Phillip Avis, NAS Owners Club

Reo Echo, Stan Pream and Marty & Joyce Moody, The Reo Club of America

The Silver Shell, Jeff Buckley, Moon Car Club

‘53-’54 Skylark, Gary Di Lillo, ’53-’54 Buick Skylark Club

The Supercharger, Ken McDonald, Graham Owners Club International

Torque Tube II, Matthew Hinson, ’36-’38 Buick Club

SPECIAL CATEGORIES

The Ford Legend, Steven Stanford, publication of the Henry Ford Heritage Association

Foundation News, Jan Jones, publication of the Early Ford Foundation Museum

Henney Program of Progress, George Hamlin, Henney Chapter - Professional Car Society

LaCad, Andrew & Rachel Rees, Cadillac & LaSalle Club of Australia

Reflections, Jeffrey E. Bliemeister, publication of the AACA Museum, Inc./America’s Transportation Experience

CHAPTERS/REGIONS FULL-SIZE

The Blue Gray Rocket Report, Darlene Myers, Blue/Gray Chapter - Oldsmobile Club of America

The Cowtown “A,” Chuck Nixon, Fort Worth Model A Ford Club

Crossed Flags, Bryan Parker, editor, North Central Chapter - NCRS

The Dashboard, Maureen Blevins, Greater Illinois Region - Classic Car Club of America

The Fuel Line, Bob Kinstrey, Florida Chapter - NCRS

Gateway Gazette, Ted Baker, St. Louis Chapter - Buick Club of America

The Legend, John Foster, St. Louis Chapter - NCRS

Overhead Cammer, Jim Black, Overhead Cammers Chapter - POCI

R.P.M., Jim Patitucci, Pittsburgh Tri-State Chapter - NCRS

Sallee Speaks, John Byrden, LaSalle Appreciation Society - CLC

Torque, Rich Ray, Michigan Region - CCCA

CHAPTERS/REGIONS INTERMEDIATE-SIZE

CORVAN-ANTICS, Molly Bacon, editor, Corvanatics of Corvair Society of America

Fiero Focus, Sadie Kaminski & Christopher Sass, editorial staff, Northern Illinois Fiero Enthusiasts

The Gas Buggy Gazette, Angelica Yost, Gettysburg Region - AACA

High Plains Shifter, Dennis Dalton, Rocky Mountain Chapter - NCRS

Hoosier Tailfin, Jeff Shively, editor, Indiana Region - CLC

Northern Lights, Kim Gardner, Minnesota Region - AACA

CHAPTERS/REGIONS COMPACT-SIZE

AIRHORN, Charley Biddle, Chicagoland Corvair Enthusiasts

The Brass Lamp, Jim Gormley, editor, Horseless Carriage Club of Mo., Inc.

The Chatter, Kim Gardner, Capital City Chapter, Minnesota Region - AACA

The ECHO, Chris Collins, Grand Canyon State Chapter - Studebaker Drivers Club

The Enchantment Flyer, Paul Duncan and Paul & Mariliyn Duncan, Tin Lizzies of Albuquerque

ETCetera, Maryellen Myers, Pontiac Early Times Chapter - POCI

Fleetwood Flyer, Craig Masterson, St Louis Region - Cadillac LaSalle Club

The Golden Rocket 57 Chapter, Carol Murray, 1957 Chapter - Oldsmobile Club of America

Good Olds Days, Dan Bodine, Illinois Valley Olds Chapter - Oldsmobile Club of America

HOPPERS Auto Club, Inc., Hot Rod & Custom Magazine, Joanne Kranich, editor

Hudsonews, Richard Low and David Jackson, Dixie Chapter -HET Club

Jeepster News, Pete Mozzone, Willys Overland Jeepster Club

Nebraska Chapter Pontiac Oakland Club International, Lori Steere

The Town Crier, Rick Schickling, Valley Forge Region - AACA

Packardgram & News-Notes, Duane Gunn, Packards of Arizona - Packards International

Phantom News, Arlene Roth, Phantoms Motor Club

Planetary News, Mike Zahorik, Greater Milwaukee — Model T Ford Club

The Potomac Rambler, Chad Quella, Potomac Ramblers - AMC and Rambler Enthusiasts

Prescott Antique Auto Club News, Dave Chubon, Prescott (Arizona) Car Club

Rocket Review, Judy Badgley, editor, R.E. Olds Chapter - Oldsmobile Club of America

Royal GTO & Pontiac Tales, Brian Baker, GTO Association of America

The Windshield Post, Jeff Shively, Upper Midwest Region - CCCA

SPECIAL NOD

Clubs that are entertaining and informative, and with special features.

Going Places, John Emmering, Columbus MARC Region

GSRA Street Talk, Tina Schumacher, Georgia street Rod Association

TOMAHAWK, Mary Van Altvort, Tomahawk Chapter - POCI

EXEMPLARY

On occasion, specialty and regional publications make significant progress in content, design and scope thus raising the level of interest in their segments of the collector car field. These publications admirably represent the hobby and deserve special recognition as innovative beacons in their fields.

Hoosier Views, John & Robin Emmering, Indiana Regional Group #56, Early Ford V-8 Club of America

The Hub Cap, Jim Nicholson, Wisconsin Region - CCCA

HUDSONews, Bob Morgan & Greg Davis, Northern Indiana-Ohio Chapter - HET Club

The Impala Update, Bryan Parker, Minnesota Impala Club

Linechaser, Cheryl Loegering, Minnesota Street Rod Association

The Livery, Chuck Snyder II, Tri-State Chapter - Professional Car Society

Northern Lights, Kim Gardner, editor, Minnesota Region AACA

The Occasional, Steven Williams, Model T Ford Club of Greater St. Louis

Overhead Cammer, Jim Black, editor, Overhead Cammers Chapter - POCI

Packard Digest, Kevin Luedtke, Motor City Packards

Packard Panorama, Ray Wotkowski, Keystone Packards

Planetary News, Mike Zahorik, editor, Model T Ford Club of Milwaukee

The Rocket Recorder, Irma Benedek, Delaware Valley Oldsmobile Club - Oldsmobile Club of America

The Rocket Review, Scott Phillips, Capitol City Rockets - Oldsmobile Club of America

Royal GTO & Pontiac Tales, Brian Baker, GTO Association of America

Sidelights, Jean Hawa, editor, South Florida Region - AACA

’53-’54 Buick Skylark Club Newsletter, Gary Di Lillio, ’53-’54 Buick Skylark Chapter - Buick Club of America

Snic Braaapp, Tom Morgan, editor, Illinois Sports Owners Associations

Standard of the World, Bill Levy, North Texas Region - CLC

Studebaker Spokesman, Claude Chmielewski, Wisconsin Region - Studebaker Drivers Club

Thunder & Lightning, John Lee, editor, Hurst/Olds Club of America

Whales on Wheels, Molly Bacon, editor, Corvair Society of America

Wheel Tracks, Anne Pierce and Nancy & Ken Gypson and Gary Fiske, Vermont Automobile Enthusiasts

HONORABLE MENTION

The following submissions are not recipients of this round of Golden Quill Awards, but their publications indicate some worthy characteristics that position them as future contenders.

Airhorn, Charley Biddle, Chicagoland Corvair Enthusiasts

Arc and Spark, John McLella,n Kalamazoo Antique Auto Restorers Club

The Beam, Larry Grambort, Wisconsin Region, AACA

Belltown Bulletin, Dan David, Belltown Antique Car Club

Bird Talk, Art Fleming, Long Island Thunderbird Club

Bow-Tie Bulletin, Ron Panicucci, Jersey Lakeland Region, VCCA

Caddy Chatter, Tom Pirog, Cadillac Club of North Jersey, Cadillac & LaSalle Club

Carolina Plymouth Power, Dean Yates, Carolina Region, Plymouth

Owners Club

Chrysler Tonic, Carol Morice, Northern Illinois Region WPC Club, Inc.

Classic Olds Journal, Mary Degler, Olds Club of Florida, Oldsmobile Club of America

Cross Flags, Jeff Butz, 1965-66 full size Chevrolet Club

DeSoto Diary, Bob Baer, DeSoto Owners Club of Maryland

The Enchantment Flyer, Paul Duncan, supervising editor, Tin Lizzies of

Albuquerque

The Enlightener, Dan Cress, Badger Region, Cadillac& LaSalle Club,

Wisconsin

Finz, Ron Melville, editor, Cadillac & LaSalle Cub of New Zealand

The Fordist Newsletter, Martha Lazdins, S. California Regional Group, Early Ford V-8 Club of America

GLR News, Steve Blakey, Great Lakes Region, VMCCA

The GMC Times, Paul Bergstrom, GMC Truck Chapter, POCI

GR-RRR!, Gram Jean Nance, Wichita GTO Club

Hudson-Aire, Lynn P. Horn, Chesapeake Bay Chapter, H-E-T Club

Hudsonews, Richard Low, Dixie Chapter H-E-T Club

The Horseless Page, Cinda Dorholt, Twin Cities Regional Group, HCCA

The Kaiser Frazier Owners Club Quarterly, Jack Mueller, KFOCI

Nebraska POCI Newsletter, Lori Steere, Pontiac Oakland Club Int’l.

Packard Profiles, Ken Dunning, Peachstate Packards, region of PAC

PCPV Chapter Newsletter, Paul Bergstrom, Pontiac Commercial and Professional Vehicle Chapter, POCI

Rocket Review, Judy Badgley, R.E. Olds Capter, OCA

The Ropeshaft Reader, Gary Stoiber, Little Indians Chapter, POCI

R.P.M., Jimmy Patitucci, Pittsburgh Tri-State chapter, NCRS

Rumble Sheet, Bill Gillies, Early Ford V-8 Club of America

The Starterator, Richard A. Gibbs, Sunflower Region, CHVA

Thunderbird Flyer, Tom Przedwojewski, Northwest Vintage Thunderbird Club

Up to Speed, Maureen Blevins, Greater Illinois Region, CCCA

Wheel Tracks, Anne Pierce & Nancy and Ken Gypson, Vermont Automobile Enthusiasts

Verify your club’s information at www.oldcarsweekly.com. Send changes to oldcars@aimmedia.com

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