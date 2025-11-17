EventsSubscribeMarketplaceNewsletterClubsMuseums
Newest exhibits at America’s Transportation Experience

America's Transportation Experience recently unveiled their two newest exhibits – "Old School Rods & Customs" and "Mustang Then and Now."

Hershey, PA. - America's Transportation Experience recently unveiled their two newest exhibits.

Old School Rods and CustomsSouped-up Speed & Striking Style
Presented in cooperation with the Pocono Mountain Street Rods Association, the exhibit celebrates the creativity, craftsmanship, and culture of hot rodding and the artistry of showstopping customs. Highlights include “Big T,” vehicles from 3 Dog Garage, and many other outstanding examples of speed and style. — Presented throughout the Museum. 

Mustang Then & NowPony Car Contrast
The museum's Legacy Series contrasts iconic Mustangs, juxtaposing a 1969 Mach 1 Cobra Jet, a 2006 Saleen Convertible, and a 2021 Mach 1 Coupe, courtesy of Maguire’s Ford in Hershey, PA. — Presented in the Benefactor’s Gallery.

161 Museum Drive
Hershey, PA 17033 US
https://atexpa.org/

