Newest exhibits at America’s Transportation Experience

Hershey, PA. - America's Transportation Experience recently unveiled their two newest exhibits.

Old School Rods and Customs : Souped-up Speed & Striking Style

Presented in cooperation with the Pocono Mountain Street Rods Association, the exhibit celebrates the creativity, craftsmanship, and culture of hot rodding and the artistry of showstopping customs. Highlights include “Big T,” vehicles from 3 Dog Garage, and many other outstanding examples of speed and style. — Presented throughout the Museum.

Mustang Then & Now : Pony Car Contrast

The museum's Legacy Series contrasts iconic Mustangs, juxtaposing a 1969 Mach 1 Cobra Jet, a 2006 Saleen Convertible, and a 2021 Mach 1 Coupe, courtesy of Maguire’s Ford in Hershey, PA. — Presented in the Benefactor’s Gallery.

161 Museum Drive

Hershey, PA 17033 US

https://atexpa.org/

