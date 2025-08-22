Newport Car Museum to host Mustang Day on Saturday, September 13

The Newport Car Museum’s Mustang Day on Saturday, Sept. 13 will host Mustang clubs from across New England. Mustang lovers will gather in the parking lot and tour the Museum where the Ford Shelby Gallery, with its many rare Mustang models, is a highlight. Photo courtesy of Newport Car Museum. Newport Car Museum

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. – The Newport Car Museum , located in Portsmouth, R.I., will host a Mustang Day on Saturday, September 13, and has invited all Mustang clubs in New England to attend. Among the clubs signed up are the Cape Cod Mustang Club , Mustangs of Massachusetts , and the Mustang Car Club of New England , all of which foster – through shows, cruises and other gatherings – the “preservation of the breed” and camaraderie among people who love Mustangs and have fun driving them.

On Mustang Day, a section of the Newport Car Museum’s 350-space parking lot (where parking is always free) will be reserved specifically for some Mustang mingling. Groups of 20 or more will receive discounted admission ($17) to the Museum where a can’t-miss collection of Mustangs awaits inspection in the Ford Shelby gallery, one of seven galleries that house the Museum’s private collection of over 100 classic, rare, and exotic automobiles from the 1950s through to current times.

The Museum will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Mustang Clubs are expected to visit between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. To steal a line from the Cape Cod Mustang Club's playbook: “No matter what year Pony you drive, you are welcome!”

More About Newport Car Museum

The Newport Car Museum is handicap accessible and hours are daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets can be bought at the door or online at www.newportcarmuseum.org (401-848-2277). Regular admission: $20/adults; $17/Seniors, Military, Students; $10/Ages 5-12 (with an adult); Free/Ages 4 and under (with an adult).

