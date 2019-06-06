ACD Automobile Museum gifted 1926 Duesenberg Model A chassis

AUBURN – The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum announced the latest gift to its collection, a restored and running 1926 Duesenberg Model A chassis from Perry and Margie Pintzow of Albuquerque, New Mexico. The donation was facilitated by Museum member and ACD Club Model A Duesenberg technician, Eric Killorin of Middlebury, Vermont.

According to museum CEO and Executive Director Brandon J. Anderson, “We are both excited and honored to be the recipients of such a wonderful gift that furthers our mission and the public’s understanding of Duesenberg, Inc. and their significant role in automotive history, engineering, and design. This is the first donation of a Duesenberg Model A to the museum, which makes it an even more important contribution to the in order for us to continue to develop, refine, and share our collection.

Significant as a product of Duesenberg Automobile and Motors Company of Indianapolis, the Model A was the first production passenger car with straight-eight cylinder engine. The Model A was also the first domestic American car to feature four-wheel hydraulic brakes.

Museum Curator Sam Grate says this chassis is significant in that “it was the way Duesenberg sold their cars. As was the case with the later Duesenberg Model J, purchasers chose a custom body to be built to their specific tastes. The body was created and placed on the Duesenberg chassis to create a truly custom automobile.”

Having the chassis on display allows visitors to see what would otherwise be covered up with the body and fenders. “Mechanical linkage, engineering features, engine compartment and running gear are all visible to visitors”, says Grate.

This Duesenberg Model A chassis is the long wheelbase version measuring 141 inches, typically reserved for limousine or 7-passenger bodies.

