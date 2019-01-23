Boca Raton 2019 - who, what, when and where

The 13th annual Boca Raton Concours d’Elegance presented by Mercedes-Benz and AutoNation on February 22-24, 2019 at the Boca Raton Resort & Club announced Jay Leno, from the “Jay Leno’s Garage” television show, to attend the entire 3-day weekend as the celebrity guest at the hangar party, gala headline entertainer and celebrity judge. Jay will be presenting the “Big Dog Garage Award” to his favorite automobile and motorcycle during the Sunday, February 24th judging on the Show Field. Auto enthusiasts will celebrate with Marque of the Year, Bentley Motorcars on their 100th Year Anniversary.

NBC Photo: Mitchell Haaseth

Friday, February 22: (6:00 – 9:00pm)

Jay Leno attends “duPont Registry™ Live Hangar Party” at the Boca Raton airport

Event location: Atlantic Aviation 3700 Airport Road – Boca Raton

Shuttle Service for parking from FAU University located at 777 Glades Road in Boca Raton

The weekend kicks-off with the duPont Registry™ Live Hangar Party at Atlantic Aviation at the Boca Raton Airport with celebrity guest, Jay Leno. Guests can peruse an impressive selection of exotic cars, motorcycles, private jets, premier vendors and more and will also experience gourmet tastings from more than 20 of South Florida’s finest restaurants and indulge in an array of fine wines and spirits as plus live entertainment. Participating restaurants include: Boca Raton Resort & Club; A Alexander; Abe & Louie’s; BGCBC Culinary; Enerbee; Oceans 234; Ouzo Bay / Loch Bar; Sette Bello Ristorante; Sette Mezzo Ristorante; Taverna Opa; Potions in Motion; Café Med; Seasons 52 and more.

Saturday, February 23:

Daytime seminars + Evening Dinner & Live Auction Gala with Jay Leno Headline performance

Boca Raton Resort & Club / 501 East Camino Real in Boca Raton

Seminars Featuring educational automotive seminars designed for the true automotive collector enthusiast with informal appearances by Jay Leno:

(9:30 - 10:30am):Bentley – The First 100 Years:Presented by Rubén Verdés

Rubén Verdés is the past President of the Rolls-Royce Owners’ Club (11:00am – 12:30pm): CCCA – What We’re All About – Presented by Jay Quail

Executive Director and CEO of The Classic Car Club of America (CCCA), Jay Quail

(5:30pm – 11:00pm): Grand Gala Dinner, Auction & Show. Prior to dinner, guests will enjoy a cocktail hour and will have the opportunity to bid on a unique array of items at the silent auction. Immediately following the cocktail, guests will be served a gourmet dinner during which they will have the chance to bid on one-of-a-kind trips and experience packages like tours of Jay Leno’s Big Dog Garage, luxury jewelry and a Commissioned painting of by BCDE artist from England, Barry Rowe and the original Bentley portrait and commemorative poster during live auction. Additionally, guests will enjoy the presentation of the National Automotive Manufacturer Lifetime Achievement Award to Mercedes-Benz USA President & CEO,Dietmar Exler, National Automotive Dealer Lifetime Achievement Award to Rick Hendrick, Chairman and Owner of the Hendrick Automotive Group and Hendrick Motorsports and National Automotive Racing Lifetime Achievement Award to Ryan Hunter-Reay as well as a stellar performance by one of the most respected and successful comedians in the country, Jay Leno.

Sunday, February 24: (10am – 4:00pm)

13th Annual Concours d’Elegance Located at the Boca Raton Resort & Club / 501 East Camino Real

Sponsored by Rick Case Automotive Group, Sunday’s all day-event features the Boca Raton Concours d’Elegance automobile and motorcycle exhibition

10:00am / VIP Brunch with Jay Leno and Wayne Carini, Host of TV Show Chasing Classic Cars

The day starts with an exclusive private brunch where guests can join Jay Leno and Wayne Carini, Host of TV Show Chasing Classic Cars for an intimate brunch with a Q&A session. ($1,000 per person).

- 10:00am / Gates open to the show field

Guests can enter the show field and admire over 200 collector cars and motorcycles.

Guests from around the world will experience an automotive showcase like no other, featuring vehicles and motorcycles from an array of time periods. Celebrity Judge Jay Leno will join an expert panel of judges including Chief Judge Dr. Paul Sable and Steve Moskowitz, Executive Director of AACA and Jay Quail, CCCA Executive Director.Additionally, Grand Marshal Wayne Carini, host of Chasing Classic Cars joins the group for another stellar year along with Master of Ceremonies Bill Rothermel and Tom duPont, who will select the finest vintage, antique, classic and exotic vehicles based on period, presentation and style.

- 11:00am / Jay Leno walks the show field

Celebrity Judge Jay Leno walks through show field meeting automobile, motorcycle owners and attendees as he searches for his favorite automobile & motorcycle to present the Jay Leno Big Dog Garage Award.

- 11:30am / Concours d’ Gourmet

Once the show kicks off, guests are invited to enjoy a selection of gourmet food, wine and cocktails from over 20 of South Florida’s finest restaurants at the Concours d’Gourmet Pavilion.

At the Boca Raton Concours d'Elegance 2019

The official 2019 artist for the overall event is Barry Rowe from England one of the world’s leading automotive artists which has developed a worldwide following due to his distinctive style and passion for his technique featuring atmosphere and interaction which allows you to see every automobile at its finest. Rowe has been commissioned by Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines and acts as a resident artist for inaugural cruises and is also the author of the award-winning book, Atmosphere and Light: The Automotive Art of Barry Rowe, is a complete retrospective of Barry’s work and includes paintings and sketches from Barry’s long love affair with art and the automobile, placing each within its historical content. Additionally, since 1998, Rowe has created posters for the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.

The 2019 Collector of the Year, Robert Jepson of Savanna, GA will feature his Vintage Auto Collection including the debut of several vehicles: 1920 Stutz Bearcat (debut); 1926 McFarlan, Model 145 TV - Six Passenger Touring (debut); 1927 Isotta Fraschini LeBaron, Model 8-AS Dual Cowl Phaeton (multiple award winner); 1928 Stutz BB Cabriolet by Phillips (CCCA First Place Winner); 1929 Bugatti Type 435 Cabriolet; 1930 Packard, Model 734S (debut).

Purchase tickets:For additional information on the 13th annual Boca Raton Concours d’Elegance and a full schedule of events, please visit www.bocaCDE.com or please call (954) 537-1010.

All these events are open to the public with tickets sold separately:

(Friday) duPont Registry™ Live Hangar Party: ($125/person)

($125/person) (Saturday) Seminars (No Charge)

(No Charge) (Saturday) Grand Gala Dinner, Auction & Show: ($500/person select seat and $1,000/per person premier seat; table options also available)

($500/person select seat and $1,000/per person premier seat; table options also available) (Sunday) Guests can join Jay Leno and Wayne Carini for an intimate exclusive brunch with Q&A. ($1,000 per person).

and Wayne Carini for an intimate exclusive brunch with Q&A. ($1,000 per person). (Sunday) Automobile & Motorcycle Exhibition: ($100/person general admission or $150/person early admission with Concours d’Gourmet access).

www.bocaratonconcours.com

Boca Raton Resort & Club

501 E Camino Real, Boca Raton, FL 33432

