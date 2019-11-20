Dodge offering a limited-production Challenger 50th Anniversary edition

AUBURN HILLS, Mich./PRNewswire/ — Dodge is celebrating the golden anniversary of its iconic Challenger with the new limited-production 50th Anniversary Edition, shown for the first time at the 2019 AutoMobility LA.

“2020 marks the 50th Anniversary of the Dodge Challenger, one of the most storied muscle cars in history,” said Tim Kuniskis, Global Head of Alfa Romeo and Head of Passenger Cars – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA – North America. “That history was built on a few key things: big attitude and big muscle, loud colors and loud exhausts, and an enthusiast community that is as unique and diverse as our special editions. So, to commemorate the 50th, we’re celebrating with a cool new special edition that checks all of these boxes.”

Dodge is offering the limited-production 50th Anniversary Edition on Challenger GT RWD, R/T Shaker, R/T Scat Pack Shaker and R/T Scat Pack Shaker Widebody models. The already heavily equipped Challenger SRT Hellcat and SRT Hellcat Redeye models will feature a 50th Anniversary grille badge for the 2020 model year as standard equipment.

The 50th Anniversary Edition package starts at a U.S. manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $4,995. Dealer orders for 2020 Dodge Challenger models, including the 50th Anniversary Edition, open in December. Vehicles will start arriving in Dodge//SRT dealerships in early spring of 2020.

To celebrate Challenger’s colorful history, the Dodge Challenger 50th Anniversary Edition sticks to its roots, focusing on the details big and small, that have made Challenger what it is today: high-impact paint (HIP) exterior colors, Shaker hood scoop, hot wheels and custom touches on the inside.

A body-color Shaker hood scoop is standard on all HEMI V-8 engine powered R/T, R/T Scat Pack and R/T Scat Pack Widebody models for the 50th Anniversary Edition. This is the first time the Shaker hood scoop is featured on a Challenger Widebody model.

The functional Shaker hood comes with a MoPar cold-air intake, conical air filter and optimized air box for improved airflow and performance. Lift the hood and enthusiasts will also be treated to a “SHAKER” underhood decal — reminiscent of the original 1970 Challenger.

Illuminated Air Catcher headlamps feature 50th Anniversary Edition LED-illuminated “50” logos.

Each 50th Anniversary Edition will have a custom look, straight from the factory with a standard Satin Black hand-painted hood and black-wrapped roof and decklid. Challenger 50th Anniversary logo badges appear on the grille and spoiler in new “Gold School” finish. Fender badges are also finished in “Gold School.” The standard Satin Black fuel-filler door with heritage “FUEL” lettering adds a touch of nostalgia.

Unique “Gold School” wheels are featured on the 50th Anniversary Edition.

To celebrate its golden anniversary, the Challenger also introduces an all-new 50th Anniversary color, appropriately named Gold Rush. It joins the limited exterior paint palette of six other HIP colors that are available with the 50th Anniversary Edition, including Frostbite (new), Hellraisin (new), Sinamon Stick (new), TorRed, F8 Green and Go Mango.

70 x 7 x 4

Commemorating the original model year of the Challenger, 1970, there will be 70 numbered units of the following four models in each HIP color:

(TOTAL units) Gold

Rush Frostbite Hellraisin Sinamon

Stick TorRed F8

Green Go

Mango TOTAL (Units by

model) Challenger GT RWD 70 70 70 70 70 70 70 490 Challenger R/T Shaker 70 70 70 70 70 70 70 490 Challenger R/T Scat Pack

Shaker 70 70 70 70 70 70 70 490 Challenger R/T Scat Pack

Shaker Widebody 70 70 70 70 70 70 70 490 TOTAL (Units by HIP

color) 280 280 280 280 280 280 280 1960

Interior Features 50th Anniversary Edition

From the steering wheel to the instrument panel, startup screens, gauge faces, seat backs, door bolsters and floor mats, the 50th Anniversary theme extends into the Challenger’s athletic interior.

Black, heated and ventilated Nappa leather and Alcantara suede performance seats feature Sepia accent stitching and embroidered “50” logo seat backs. The Sepia accent stitch appears throughout the interior on the Instrument Panel (IP), door panels and armrest, center console lid, seat faces and the suede, flat-bottom steering wheel.

Real carbon fiber IP and console bezels with a copper weave and Alcantara door bolsters featuring a unique accent stitch create a premium cockpit feel that is unique to the 50th Anniversary Edition. Premium Berber floor mats feature an embroidered “50” logo.

The 50th Anniversary Edition features a startup animation on the Electronic Vehicle Information Center (EVIC) screen that showcases the 1970 Challenger and unique white-faced gauges with yellow accents.

The passenger-side IP badge displays the Challenger 50th Anniversary logo and is color-matched to the exterior; each vehicle is identified as “x out of 70.”

