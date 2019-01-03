Mississippi’s Tupelo Automobile Museum to close its doors

Mississippi’s Tupelo Automobile Museum will be closing its doors after delighting car enthusiasts for over 16 years.

The 120,00 sq. ft. museum was founded by Frank K. Spain in 2002. It houses more than 150 historic vehicles from Spain’s vast collection. Some of the vehicles on exhibit include cars ranging from 1886 through 2011. Visitors have had the chance to see rare vehicles such as a 1916 Owen Magnetic, 1937 Lagonda, 1948 Tucker, 1920 Cord L-29, 1929 Duesenberg Model J and various collector cars from the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s.

Like many museums operating in the digital age, the Tupelo Automotive Museum was faced with an insurmountable task of being able to sustain the means to keep the doors open. Reluctantly, Jane Spain made the decision to close the museum and liquidate her late husband’s collection.

More than 177 vehicles will be auctioned April 25-27, 2019 with the help of Bonhams Auctioneers. All proceeds to benefit Frank’s charitable education foundation.

There is still time for classic car enthusiasts to catch a glimpse of Frank Spains’ collection; the museum will remain open through late March – early April.

Tupelo Automobile Museum

Directions:

1 Otis Boulevard, Tupelo, Mississippi 38804

Across from BancorpSouth Arena

Click here for GPS coordinates.

Telephone: (662) 842-4242

Hours:

Monday – Saturday, 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Sunday 12:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Admission Fees:

$10.00 Adult • $5 Children ages 5-12

$9.00 for AAA, Seniors, and Military

Children 4 and under Free

Call (662) 842-4242 to ask about group rates!