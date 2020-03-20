RM Sotheby’s Monaco auction cancelled along with Grand Prix de Monaco Historique

May 8-9 Auburn Spring auction also cancelled

BLENHEIM, Ontario – RM Sotheby’s has made the decision to cancel its upcoming biennial Monaco auction, scheduled for May 9 at the Grimaldi Forum during the Grand Prix de Monaco Historique. The decision comes in light of the Automobile Club de Monaco’s cancellation of the 12th Grand Prix de Monaco Historique (May 8-10) as well as the 78th GRAND PRIX DE MONACO FORMULA 1 FIA World Championship (May 21-24), due to current concerns and mounting uncertainties over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scheduled for the same weekend, May 8-9, RM Sotheby’s has also cancelled its upcoming annual Auburn Spring auction at the Auburn Auction Park in Indiana, which welcomes thousands of attendees each year, due to the same concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic in North America. The auction house came to these decisions to safeguard the health and well-being of its clients, auction visitors, and staff as well as due to uncertainties surrounding the logistical feasibility of a live auction event under current circumstances.

RM Sotheby’s thanks its global network of clients for their continued trust and support. Additional information on the cars already set for the Monaco and Auburn Spring auctions will be released as it becomes available as the RM Sotheby’s team explores all possible options for their successful sale.

RM Sotheby’s is equipped to continue to assist their clients outside of the auction room, offering a range of additional services including online only auctions via RM Online Only, a proven platform which provides an effective means of conducting business both during and outside this challenging period. Further, RM Sotheby’s continues to advise clients on private sale opportunities through RM Private Sales, and to provide financing solutions with RM Financial Services.

RM Sotheby’s is monitoring the global situation as it continues to change daily in order to determine its auction schedule beyond May 2020. Additional information on RM Sotheby’s and its upcoming Online Only Palm Beach Auction, which opens for bidding on Friday, March 20, is available at rmsothebys.com.

