Third Annual Philadelphia Concours d’Elegance – June 15, 2019

PHILADELPHIA – Philadelphia’s premier classic car Concours event is once again gearing up for this year’s Father’s Day weekend 2019.

On Saturday, June 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., nonprofit Cool Cars for Kids, Inc. (CCfK) presents the third annual Philadelphia Concours d’Elegance at the world-class Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum. A Preview Gala will be held the night before, on Friday, June 14, from 6 to 10 p.m. The two-day event benefits the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) in providing help and hope to children with rare genetic diagnoses and their families, and to support research that will identify the best possible treatments.

The 2019 Philadelphia Concours d’Elegance will showcase an invitation-only assembly of 30-plus American and European classic and historic automobiles and race cars. The day-long, fundraising event includes professional judging and awards presented for historical accuracy, technical merit, and style. This year’s classes are: Open Cars, Closed Cars, Prewar Cars, Postwar Cars, Sports Cars, and Muscle Cars.

The day will also include family-friendly activities; celebrity guests, among whom will be CCfK supporter, Super Bowl-winning Coach Dick Vermeil; a Car Corral for local car enthusiasts; food and specialty vendors; and access to the Simeone Museum – one of the world’s greatest collections of racing sports cars.

On Friday, June 14, from 6:30 to 10 p.m., the 2019 Philadelphia Concours d’Elegance Preview Gala will be held at the Simeone Museum. The evening will include cocktails, dinner, Concours preview, silent auction and celebrity keynote. Preview Gala individual tickets, $150, include admission to Saturday’s Philadelphia Concours d’Elegance; and tables for eight guests are available for $1000. All proceeds from the evening benefit CHOP.

CALLING FOR ENTRIES

Premiere Concours Entries:

Classic car collectors from throughout North America are invited to submit their entries for the 2019 Philadelphia Concours d’Elegance. https://coolcarsforkids.org/2019-concours-delegance/premier-concours-registration/

Car Corral Registration:

Classic car enthusiasts and owners are invited to participate in this year’s Car Corral to be held on the grounds of the Simeone Museum. Individual Space, $50. https://coolcarsforkids.org/2019-concours-delegance/car-corral-registration/

For more information, visit www.coolcarsforkids.org, or call 267-982-CCfK (2235)

Cool Cars for Kids, Inc. is a nonprofit organization based in Philadelphia, Pa. that brings together families of children with birth defects and classic car enthusiasts who share a common passion and appreciation for the one-of-a-kind. Funds raised from this unique partnership will directly forward its mission by supporting local and national charities – including The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia – to deliver care and support to children and families who struggle with the medical complexities associated with rare genetic diagnoses. www.coolcarsforkids.org