Northwood University International Auto Show’s chair has close roots to the Motor City

MIDLAND, Mich. — A junior with close roots to the Motor City will lead the 63rd Northwood University International Auto Show (NUIAS), Sept. 18-20, 2026, in Midland, Michigan. The largest outdoor student-led auto show in the U.S. will pay homage to America’s 250th anniversary, said 2026 NUIAS General Chair Chase Southwick.

“My theme for this year’s show is ‘Northwood Drives America’ to celebrate our country’s 250th anniversary while highlighting Northwood and the automotive industry’s connections with American culture,” said Southwick, a Metro Detroit native who graduated from Stevenson High School in Livonia and calls New Hudson, Michigan, home when not at Northwood.

“We are incredibly proud of Chase and the passion, leadership, and creativity he brings to the Northwood University International Auto Show,” stated Advisor Elgie Bright. “Chase is already off to a strong start by choosing a theme that ties together Northwood’s emphasis on freedom and enterprise with our nation’s 250th anniversary. Chase’s vision for celebrating American ingenuity and innovation will make the 2026 show one to remember.”

Southwick’s automotive journey began early. At just 15, he worked as a product specialist at a BMW dealership, where his fascination with cars transformed into a career passion.

“That experience hooked me,” he said. “I loved the hustle, the relationships, and the energy of the dealership. It showed me that automotive wasn’t just an interest — it was my future.”

Southwick said he was drawn to Northwood because of his love of the automotive industry and desire for a values-based education that celebrates individual responsibility, free enterprise, ethical leadership, and personal achievement.

“I found out about Northwood from a client at my dealership whose son attended,” Southwick recalled. “After touring campus before my senior year of high school, I fell in love. I never applied anywhere else — I knew Northwood was the place for me.”

Now a junior majoring in Automotive Marketing and Management, Southwick has been deeply involved in the Northwood University International Auto Show since his freshman year. He began as BMW team captain and went on to serve on the NUIAS Executive Board as European divisional chair and later chief operations officer before being selected as general chair for the 2026 event.

“Since my first year as BMW captain, my dream was to one day lead this show,” Southwick shared. “Leading the largest student-run outdoor auto show in America is an incredible learning opportunity. I’m honored to carry on Northwood’s legacy and to celebrate both our university and our country through this milestone event.”

Southwick plans to build on the success of the 2025 NUIAS, which featured six new brands, two new divisions, and more than 300 vehicles collectively valued at over $100 million.

“Under Chase’s leadership, the 2026 Auto Show is poised to blend American heritage, automotive innovation, and student enterprise, paying tribute to the entrepreneurial spirit that drives both the nation and Northwood University,” Bright said.

To learn more about the Northwood University International Auto Show (NUIAS), visit https://auto.northwood.edu/nuias

