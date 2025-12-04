Second-Annual Chip Miller Memorial Scholarship goes live for 2026

Chip sitting beside a classic 1953 Corvette. Chip Miller Foundation

Carlisle, PA – Internationally renowned Corvette enthusiast Chip Miller helped establish Carlisle Events as a premier automotive destination when it launched in 1974, later creating the iconic Corvettes at Carlisle event in 1982. Sadly, just 22 years later, Chip lost his life to a rare disease known as Amyloidosis. Since his passing in March 2004, the Chip Miller Amyloidosis Foundation (CMAF) has worked tirelessly to raise awareness and funding in pursuit of a cure. Through community events, charitable contributions, and online sweepstakes, the CMAF has donated thousands to support individuals affected by the disease as well as organizations dedicated to Amyloidosis research and treatment.

The CMAF has done so much for so many, and for 2026, announced the return of the Chip Miller Memorial Scholarship. This opportunity is designed to support the next generation of automotive enthusiasts who share Chip’s love for all things automotive.

The scholarship is open to any high school, undergraduate, graduate, or trade school student pursuing a career in the automotive field. In short, the CMAF wants to give back and support someone who embodies Miller himself. There were nine winners in 2025 and this time around, it’s anticipated that more than $10,000 in monies will be available by award day on June 1, 2026. With $1,000 per winner being offered, this means at least 10 winners will be selected, though more are possible as donations come in between now and the April 30 deadline.

While Chip’s time was cut short, the impact of his passion lives on. He helped build some of the world’s premier automotive gatherings—events that continue to draw families and enthusiasts to Carlisle, Pennsylvania year after year. Carlisle’s place as a must-visit destination for car lovers can be traced directly to what Chip helped create and to this day, continues to foster friendships, memories, and a sense of community that truly defines his legacy.

“My dad was the definition of a gearhead—constantly tuning, tweaking, and chasing that extra bit of speed on the quarter mile,” said Lance Miller, CMAF President and Chip’s son. “He had a huge heart and was always the first to step in and help someone, especially kids. Knowing that this scholarship is inspiring and supporting students more than 20 years after his passing brings tremendous pride to my family and everyone involved with the foundation.”

The application process for the second-annual Chip Miller Memorial Scholarship award is NOW OPEN, with a submission deadline of April 30, 2026. There will be multiple award winners, with each receiving $1,000 as part of the June 1, 2026 announcement. Criteria include ambition, drive, and passion for the automotive hobby. To apply, candidates can submit their stories/applications to the CMAF by way of ChipMiller.org. In the meantime, to learn more or donate to the scholarship fund, visit ChipMiller.org and/or e-mail Jodi Morrison at JodiM@CarlisleEvents.com.

