2026 Spring Carlisle Auction achieves $5.6 million in sales

Courtesy of Carlisle Auctions

CARLISLE, PA – On April 23-24 Carlisle, Pennsylvania welcomed buyers and sellers for the annual Spring Carlisle Collector Car Auction at the Carlisle Expo Center. Held as part of the Spring Carlisle automotive flea market and car corral event, the spring auction delivered strong results across the board with $5.6 million in total sales and a 63% sell-through rate.

From American muscle and iconic classics to sought-after collectibles and specialty vehicles, the auction featured an impressive variety of consignments that kept bidders engaged throughout both days. Backed by Carlisle Auctions' popular FREE UNLESS SOLD guarantee, the 2026 spring auction offering once again proved why Carlisle is America’s Automotive Hometown and remains a must-attend destination for automotive enthusiasts.

Leading the way as the top-selling vehicle of the event was a stunning 1963 Chevrolet Split Window Corvette, which crossed the block for $156,600 (including buyer’s premium). Along with the ’63 Split Window, additional top sellers included:

1963 Chevrolet Split Window Corvette – $156,600

1967 Ford Mustang GTA Fastback – $112,320

1970 Ford Mustang BOSS 302 – $82,000

1965 Chevrolet Corvette – $81,000

*All prices include applicable fees.

“We’re incredibly grateful for the strong turnout and enthusiasm for our Spring Auction,” noted Tony Cline, Director of Auction Operations. “Thank you to the dedicated consignors, passionate bidders, and hardworking team that all played a part in making this auction a success.”

Carlisle Auctions continued its commitment to giving back through multiple charitable efforts. This spring’s auction generated $42,475 in charitable contributions benefiting Wheels From the Heart, Carlisle Cares, and Fund the Firehouse. By way of a variety of vehicle and merchandise donations, those totals are as follows:

Wheels From the Heart – $2,000

Carlisle Cares – $4,000

Fund The Firehouse – $36,475

“Season two for Fund the Firehouse is off to a record-breaking start, raising $36,475 during the 2026 spring auction and bringing the total to nearly $80,000 in donation dollars to our local firefighters and first responders,” said Jason Ramey, Development Manager for Fund The Firehouse. “It has been an absolute honor watching the program grow from a simple idea into a formidable program that makes a true life-saving impact on our local communities.”

Carlisle Auctions returns to the spotlight October 1-2 with its annual Fall Carlisle Collector Car Auction. Starting at 10 AM each day later this year, the auction once again looks to give back, roll 400+ consignments across the block, AND showcase all things truck with its popular All-Truck Hour on October 1 at approximately 3:30 PM. For details on consigning, bidding, or attending, call 717-960-6400 or visit CarlisleAuctions.com.

Carlisle Events is a partner or producer of over a dozen annual collector car/truck events. Events are held at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds (Carlisle, PA) and Allentown Fairgrounds (Allentown, PA). The season schedule includes automotive flea markets of varying sizes, multiple auctions, as well as individual specialty shows featuring Corvettes, Fords, GMs, Chryslers, trucks, imports, tuners, and performance sport compacts. Founded in 1974 by friends Bill Miller and Chip Miller, events hosted at Carlisle attract enthusiasts annually from all corners of the globe. More information is available at www.CarlisleEvents.com or www.CarlisleAuctions.com.

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