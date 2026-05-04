1957 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster and a dazzling one-off 1938 Delahaye “Pantheon” Custom by famed customizer Rick Dore lead sales at Kruse Auctions Auburn sale

1957 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster from The Dane Miller Estate Collection that sold for $1.105 million Courtesy of Kruse Auctions

Auburn, Indiana - The Auburn Spring Auction saw three collections and a diverse offering of some of the best American and European sportscars, pre-war automobiles, one-of-a-kind customs, muscle cars, vintage trucks and a handful of fascinating automotive “unicorns” going under the hammer over the two-day sale. From the 250 cars on offer, the high sale went to the catalogue cover car, an exceptional, numbers-matching 1957 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster from The Dane Miller Estate Collection that sold for $1.105 million. Industry pioneer and famed customizer Rick Dore’s final creation, a dazzling, award-winning 1938 Delahaye “Pantheon” Custom brought $775,000, a singular work of automotive art and the grand finale of a legendary career. The Auburn Spring Auction recorded a total sale of $10.25 million, with 81% of consignments finding new homes.

1938 Delahaye “Pantheon” Custom brought $775,000 Courtesy of Kruse Auctions

Both American and European sportscars were well represented, with an impeccably documented 1969 Chevrolet Corvette L88 Convertible, 1 of only 116 L88s built in 1969, bringing $351,500. Offered from 56 years of single ownership and selling for $299,250 was a stunning, comprehensively restored 1954 Arnolt-Bristol Bolide Roadster, a rare and significant American Italian hybrid believed to be 1 of just 85 surviving examples of the 142 originally built. Other notable sales included a one-off 1967 Exemplar 1 Concept bodied by Carrozzeria Coggiola that brought $228,000, a unique Buick-based concept show car that debuted at the 1968 New York Auto Show and went on to take First in Class at the 2016 Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance. An eye-catching 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Convertible RestoMod with a 6.0-liter Vortec V-8 engine producing a stout 525 horsepower sold for $240,800 and a beautifully restored, multiple award-winning 1930 Packard 745 Deluxe Eight Sport Phaeton found a new home for $281,100. The Auburn Spring Auction ran from April 24th-25th at Kruse Auctions’ state-of-the-art collector car facility in Indiana and also featured a terrific selection of carefully curated, high-quality memorabilia. Further details on the event are available at kruseauctions.com.

“We had a spectacular sale, including some world record prices. Welcome to Kruse Auctions, where the exciting live auction atmosphere meets outstanding results”, said John Kruse, Owner and Auctioneer. “I look forward to welcoming everyone back again in the fall to experience the energy, history, and remarkable automobiles that continue to position Auburn at the heart and soul of the collector car world.”

Collectors and enthusiasts should save the date for Kruse Auctions’ flagship fall event, the 56th Annual Auburn Auction & Show, scheduled to run over Labor Day Weekend in conjunction with the celebrated long-running Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival. Consignments of cars and collections are now invited and can be discussed with a Sales Specialist at 1.260.927.0000 or info@kruseauctions.com.

ABOUT KRUSE AUCTIONS - The legacy of auctioneering in the Kruse family started in 1952 in Auburn, Indiana, the birthplace of the collector car auction industry in America. Over the decades, some of the most significant cars in the world have changed hands there, and Kruse Auctions continues the tradition today.

Still headquartered in Auburn and led by John Kruse, a lifelong auctioneer and motorcar specialist, Kruse Auctions represents significant collector automobiles with discretion, transparency, and measurable results. Relationships within the global collector community drive meaningful outcomes for clients. From rare, pre-war automobiles, to American and European classics and iconic sports and supercars, Kruse Auctions achieves landmark results that reflect both market strength and buyer confidence.

As well as specializing in the sale and acquisition of collector automobiles at auction, Kruse Auctions offers specialist appraisal, collection consultancy, private sales and estate planning services. Its annual auction schedule includes the Auburn Spring Auction in April and the Auburn Auction, staged over Labor Day Weekend in conjunction with the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival. Kruse Auctions also presents stand-alone sales of significant private collections and scheduled online auctions. The company’s dedicated collector car facility encompasses more than 200,000 square feet, including a fully equipped live auction arena and secure, climate-controlled indoor space for hundreds of motorcars.

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