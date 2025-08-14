The ‘Fastest Street Car in America’ title is up for grabs September 14-19

Hot Rod

LOS ANGELES, CA— It’s almost time for the race to determine the title of “Fastest Street Car in America,” as HOT ROD Drag Week 2025, Presented by Gear Vendors Overdrive races through four cities in one month!!!, HOT ROD Drag Week will be hosted at the Maryland International Raceway and also hit Numidia Dragway in Numidia, PA, Maple Grove Raceway in Reading, PA, and Cecil County Dragway in Rising Sun, MD from Sunday, Sept. 14 through Friday, Sept. 19.

The world’s toughest competition to find the ultimate street-legal drag car, HOT ROD Drag Week puts competitors through a grueling test over five days of action-packed drag racing, requiring racers to drive their vehicles on a specified route from city to city, approximately 1,000 miles, while securing the quickest possible elapsed time across the five days. During the competition, drivers provide photographic evidence to prove they have followed the required route. Some of the nation’s top racers participate in Drag Week each year, and it's not uncommon for competitors to band together to help each other get through the week.

HOT ROD DRAG WEEK 2025SCHEDULE

(Daily end times as stated or until complete)

Tech Inspection, Registration, Test ‘N’ Tune – Sunday, Sept. 14

Maryland International Raceway (Budds Creek, Maryland)

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time for registration, tech inspection, and test ’n’ tune (tech open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., test ‘n’ tune begins at 12 p.m.)

Day 1 Racing – Monday, Sept. 15

Maryland International Raceway (Budds Creek, Maryland)

Race hours 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time

Day 2 Racing – Tuesday, Sept. 16

Numidia Dragway (Numidia, Pennsylvania)

Race hours 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time

Day 3 Racing – Wednesday, Sept. 17

Maple Grove Raceway (Reading, Pennsylvania)

Race hours 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time

Day 4 Racing – Thursday, Sept. 18

Cecil County Dragway (Rising Sun, Maryland)

Race hours 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time

Day 5 Racing (Finals) – Friday, Sept. 19

Maryland International Raceway (Budds Creek, Maryland)

Race hours 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time

SPECTATOR INFORMATION

Spectator tickets will be available at each track ($20). Children 12 and under are free with a paid adult.

CONNECT

Follow HOT ROD Drag Week 2025 on X, Facebook, and Instagram using #hotroddragweek. For those who can’t make it in person, the 5-day event will be livestreamed on MotorTrend’s YouTube Channel and at motortrend.com/events/hot-rod-drag-week .

Learn more about Drag Week™ at motortrend.com/events/hot-rod-drag-week .

