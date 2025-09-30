The Savoy’s next Tireside Chat, ‘It’s a Duesy!’ on October 25

Cartersville, GA - Join award winning journalist and Old Cars contributor, Ken Gross and Bill Rothermel, Member of the Board of Directors at the AACA Museum for an informative 'Tireside Chat' about America's premier pre-war automotive, the Duesenberg!

As the Great Depression dawned, Fred and Augie Duesenberg teamed up to offer the greatest American luxury car they could imagine. With powerful engines proven on the racetracks, styling by the world’s finest coachbuilders, and a vaunted customer list that resembled a “Who’s Who?” of famous celebrities and captains of industry, Duesenberg burst on the scene and immediately went to the head of the line. The marque’s brief history and notable owners created a lasting reputation for the big, bold cars from Indiana. Join Bill Rothermel and Ken Gross to hear more about “America’s Mightiest Motor Car.”

Join the Savoy for this fascinating program on October 25, 2025, at 7:00 pm in the Savoy Theatre.

October 25, 2025 | 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Tickets:

Members – Complimentary

General Public – Included with museum admission

https://savoymuseum.org/Savoy Automobile Museum

3 Savoy Lane

Cartersville, GA 30120 US

https://savoymuseum.org/

