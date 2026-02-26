20th Annual La Jolla Concours d’Elegance celebrates ‘Icons of Speed’ April 24 – 26, 2026

LA JOLLA, CA – The La Jolla Concours d’Elegance returns April 24–26, 2026, celebrating its 20th anniversary with a weekend honoring the machines that pushed the boundaries of automotive performance. Set against the iconic coastal backdrop of La Jolla, the 20th Annual La Jolla Concours d’Elegance will spotlight its anniversary theme, “Icons of Speed: Historically Significant Super Cars,” a tribute to the cars that defined what it means to be fast.

Powered by Events.com, La Jolla Concours d’Elegance has earned a reputation as one of the most thoughtfully curated automotive events in the country, blending world-class vehicles with a California luxury experience that extends beyond the traditional collector audience. The 2026 event builds on that legacy with a carefully selected field of exceptional automobiles that represent pivotal moments in the evolution of speed, from groundbreaking race cars and legendary sports cars to performance icons that pushed the boundaries of what was possible on road and track.

The featured class, “Icons of Speed: Historically Significant Super Cars,” explores the pursuit of performance across eras and continents, highlighting vehicles that defined their time not only by velocity, but by innovation, craftsmanship, and style. The 2026 Concours will feature 16 classes, showcasing marques and models revered for their racing pedigree, engineering excellence, and lasting influence on automotive culture.

Beyond the concours field, the 20th anniversary weekend will unfold as a three-day celebration of automotive and coastal flair, including exclusive ticketed events, complimentary showcases, and opportunities for both seasoned collectors and first-time attendees to engage with automotive history in an approachable, welcoming setting.

“The La Jolla Concours d’Elegance has earned its place on the serious collector calendar by being thoughtful about what it presents and how it presents it,” said G. Michael Dorvillier, Honoree Chair of the La Jolla Concours d’Elegance. “The cars on the field are exceptional, the setting is unmistakably La Jolla, and the experience feels both refined and relaxed. It’s a Concours that respects serious collectors while remaining welcoming, and that balance is what makes it truly special. I’m proud to serve as Honoree Chair and to support an event that continues to elevate automotive excellence in a uniquely Southern California way.”

As the La Jolla Concours d’Elegance marks 20 years, the 2026 event stands as both a celebration of speed and a reflection on the event’s own evolution, remaining intimate and internationally respected while continuing to welcome new audiences to the artistry and innovation of the automobile.

FEATURED CONCOURS CLASS

Icons of Speed – Historically Significant Super Cars (1935 – 1996): A curated collection of the machines that relentlessly pushed the boundaries of performance. From early land-speed record contenders like the Mormon Meteor to the groundbreaking McLaren F1, “Icons of Speed” is a tribute to the cars that defined what it means to be fast.

GENERAL CONCOURS CLASSES

Pre-War American (1925 – 1939)

Pre-War European (1925 – 1939)

Post-War American (1947-1967)

European Suit with American Heart (1950 – 1969)

Post War European (open and closed), 1949-1973

Production Built Turbocharged Cars (1962 – 1996)

The French Connection (1931-1974)

Rising Sun JDM (Japanese Icons, 1965 – 1996)

Mercedes-Benz SL (1954-1972)

VW Type 2 Bus – Windows to Adventure (1950 – 1967)

Porsche – Special Wishes (Sonderwunsch, 1955 – 1996)

American Muscle (1953 – 1982)

Prancing Horse – Ferrari (1962-1984)

Hyper Car (Exhibition, 1995 – 2025)

Formula 1 (Exhibition, 1950 – 1996)

WEEKEND EVENTS

FRIDAY, APRIL 24, 2026

Motorvault: The VIP Opening Soirée at La Jolla Concours d’Elegance | 6PM-10PM | Ellen Browning Scripps Park

The weekend begins with an immersive evening of elevated indulgence at the 2026 VIP Opening Soiree, themed Motorvault: Masterpieces of Motion, Mystique, and Mastery. Guests will enjoy a hosted bar featuring cocktails from expert mixologists, culinary offerings from top local restaurants, live entertainment and auction, among a hidden vault of rare vintage automobiles. Expect an evening where rarity, beauty, and high-stakes luxury converge in a storied world of intrigue and discovery.

SATURDAY, APRIL 25, 2026

The La Jolla Concours Tour d’Elegance | 7AM-2PM

Start your day at the La Jolla Concours Tour d’Elegance, an intimate experience designed for true automotive enthusiasts. The tour begins with exclusive visits to private car collections, followed by a scenic drive through San Diego’s breathtaking landscapes, before concluding with a luxurious luncheon at a private venue to mingle with fellow automotive aficionados. The Tour d’Elegance route and spectating locations will be announced in Spring 2026.

Porsches & Power on Prospect | 5PM-9PM

Prospect Street transforms into a free, open-air automotive showcase as legendary Porsches, exotic supercars, and cutting-edge hypercars line the village streets. The evening blends live music, gallery receptions, retail specials, and specialty dining and cocktail menus throughout La Jolla’s downtown business district, offering a dynamic fusion of performance, culture, and nightlife.

SUNDAY, APRIL 26, 2026

The La Jolla Concours d’Elegance | 9AM-4PM | La Jolla’s Ellen Browning Scripps Park

The 20th Annual La Jolla Concours d’Elegance takes center stage on Sunday, transforming Ellen Browning Scripps Park into a spectacular showcase of over 200 rare and vintage automobiles from the 20th century. Renowned judges evaluate each vehicle on elegance, technical merit, and historical significance as competitors vie for first place and the coveted Best of Show award. Guests enjoy live music, curated hospitality experiences, and once-in-a-lifetime access to some of the world’s most extraordinary automobiles.

La Jolla Motor Car Classic at the Concours | 9AM-4PM

Adjacent to the prestigious La Jolla Concours d’Elegance, the La Jolla Motor Car Classic invites the community to a free, inclusive celebration of automotive artistry. Designed to welcome enthusiasts of all levels, this event features a stunning array of classic, luxury, and vintage automobiles, complementing the exclusivity of the main Concours exhibition.

Tickets, VIP experiences, packages, and suites available for purchase online at www.lajollaconcours.com

About La Jolla Concours d’Elegance: Recognized globally as one of the finest classic automobile showcases in the United States, the La Jolla Concours consistently draws discerning car enthusiasts from around the world. The 20th Annual La Jolla Concours proceeds will go towards the La Jolla Historical Society, which preserves the rich history of the village of La Jolla. In addition to the La Jolla Historical Society, the La Jolla Concours benefits several additional local community non-profit partners each year. For more information, to obtain a registration form or to purchase tickets to the featured weekend events, please visit www.lajollaconcours.com or call 619.233.5008

If you like stories like these and other classic car features, check out Old Cars magazine. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

Want a taste of Old Cars magazine first? Sign up for our weekly e-newsletter and get a FREE complimentary digital issue download of our print magazine.