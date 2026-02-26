A sneak peek of what’s inside Old Cars’ March 1, 2026, issue!

Dave Doucette visits some Florida Brass

Step into The Collection on Palmetto in Clearwater, Fla., and you’ll encounter one of the smallest pieces in the museum, a sculpture by Stanley Wanlass titled “Passing the Horse” that shows an early automobile cruising past riders on horseback. That sculpture sets the tone for the small-but-significant display of The Collection’s Brass Era automobiles, farm equipment and other industrial machinery that depict the rapid evolution of technology in the early 20th Century.

Alan Oldfield speaks on the Buick Heritage Alliance

The Buick Heritage Alliance (BHA) formed more than 20 years ago with one mission: the preservation of all things Buick. For people who love Buicks, the BHA will help research their Buicks so they can be restored and preserved. The BHA collects, compiles, catalogues, and shares information on the history of Buick and those who contributed to its development.

Al Rogers celebrates the return of the Röhr Streamliner to the United States

In 2024, Mary Stahl acquired the one-of-a-kind 1932 Röhr Type F Streamliner from a private European collection and brought the car to the Stahls Motors & Music Experience automobile collection in Chesterfield, Mich. Stahl soon hit the concours circuit with the car, subsequently showing it at select events, claiming Best in Show at the 2025 Hilton Head Island Concours d’Elegance.

Michael Petti visits the Classic Motor Museum in Maryland

When visiting Washington, D.C., Baltimore Harbor, Annapolis or Ocean City, take a short trip to check out the Classic Motor Museum (CMM) in scenic St. Michaels on the Chesapeake Bay.

Leroy Drittler spotlights a former Dodge/Plymouth dealership turned museum

City Garage Auto Museum is housed within a Dodge-Plymouth dealership operated from the 1940s to the late 1970s in the historical district of Greeneville, Tenn.

Michael Petti was 'California Dreaming' at the Lions Automobilia Museum



The Lions Automobilia Museum was started by the late Rick Lorenzen in 2019 to recreate the great times around So-Cal during the 1950s and ’60s. For those who lived through this golden age, and for those who never had the chance, the Lions Automobilia Museum is an experience to enjoy.

John Norris checks in from across the pond at the Haynes Motor Museum

The Haynes Motor Museum is located on the outskirts of the small village of Sparkford, Somerset, in southwest England. Motor museums are popular not only as tourist attractions, but also with serious enthusiasts who travel from all points around the world to see rare and unusual designs and marques about which they have only read. The Haynes Motor Museum is no exception, but its origins are certainly unique, and its reputation for preserving classic and vintage motor cars is highly respected among motor historians and owners around the world.

