35th Cavallino Classic wraps up and names winners

Palm Beach, Fla - The 35th Anniversary of the Palm Beach Cavallino Classic concluded in grand style, celebrating Ferrari.

Held at The Boca Raton the show's milestone edition brought together the earliest chapters of Ferrari’s competition history, iconic road models of 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s, and rare special versions, many never before seen before in a concours, offering an overview of the marque’s evolution across three unforgettable days.

More than 300 Ferraris were presented throughout the Presidents’ Day weekend.

Best of Show Gran Turismo was awarded to the 1956 410 Superamerica #0475 SA. Best of Show Competizione was awarded to the 1948 166 MM Berlinetta #02C/020 I.

Several other cars in the concours also received important recognition for their immaculate condition, technical characteristics, and significance within Ferrari’s automotive heritage:

The Chairman’s Award: 1964 275 GTB Competizione Speciale #6701

1964 275 GTB Competizione Speciale #6701 The Very First: 166 MM Barchetta #002M (the very first Ferrari ever imported in the United States)

166 MM Barchetta #002M (the very first Ferrari ever imported in the United States) Preservation Award – best preserved Ferrari : 1981 400i #F101C01033847

Restoration Award - Ferrari best representing excellence in restoration: 1960 250 GT Berlinetta Competizione Passo Corto #2231 GT

Elegance Award - Ferrari best representing fine elegance or presence: 1959 250 California Passo Lungo #1217 GT

: 1959 250 California Passo Lungo #1217 GT Cavallino Legacy - Best of the best prior year Cavallino Classic Best of Show winners : 1955 375 America #0355 AL

: 1955 375 America #0355 AL Honorary Judges’ Award : 1967 412 P #850

: 1967 412 P #850 The People’s Choise Award : 1973 Dino 246 GT #5922

: 1973 Dino 246 GT #5922 The Patron’s Award : 1956 250 GT Berlinetta Passo Lungo #0515 GT

: 1956 250 GT Berlinetta Passo Lungo #0515 GT Finest Ferrari Classiche Certified : 1967 412 P #850

: 1967 412 P #850 The Best Sound Award : 2013 458 GT3 #F142 GT3 3406

: 2013 458 GT3 #F142 GT3 3406 The Cavallino Magazine Award : 1948 166 Spyder Corsa #016 I

: 1948 166 Spyder Corsa #016 I Best of the V12 Supercars : 2002 Enzo #ZFFCI56A830131241

: 2002 Enzo #ZFFCI56A830131241 Best of the V8 Supercars : 1989 F40 #ZFFGJ34B000080748

: 1989 F40 #ZFFGJ34B000080748 Best of the V8’s : 1998 F355 Berlinetta #ZFFXR41B000109213

: 1998 F355 Berlinetta #ZFFXR41B000109213 Best of the 330 Family : 1967 330 GTC #9653

: 1967 330 GTC #9653 Best of the 308 Family : 1989 GTB Turbo #ZFFZA27B000079590

: 1989 GTB Turbo #ZFFZA27B000079590 Best of the Testarossa Family : 1996 F512 M #ZFFVA40S000104273

: 1996 F512 M #ZFFVA40S000104273 Best of the Dino Family : 1969 Dino 206 GT #310

: 1969 Dino 206 GT #310 Best of the Early V12: 1964 275 GTB Competizione Speciale #6701

1964 275 GTB Competizione Speciale #6701 Best of the 550 Family : 1999 550 Maranello WSR #ZFFZR49B000116386

: 1999 550 Maranello WSR #ZFFZR49B000116386 Best of the 365 Family : 1972 365 GTC4 #14969

: 1972 365 GTC4 #14969 Best of the 599 Family : 2013 SP30 Berlinetta #ZFF70RDT7B0188026

: 2013 SP30 Berlinetta #ZFF70RDT7B0188026 Best of the Modern V12’s : 1987 412 #ZFFDD25S000070595

: 1987 412 #ZFFDD25S000070595 Best of the Iconas class : 2020 Monza SP2 #ZFF94MSB000259304

: 2020 Monza SP2 #ZFF94MSB000259304 Best of the 250 Family : 1962 250 GTO #4153 GT

: 1962 250 GTO #4153 GT Best of the Racers : 2013 458 GT #2862

: 2013 458 GT #2862 Best of the Superamerica Family : 1956 410 Superamerica #0475 SA

: 1956 410 Superamerica #0475 SA Best of the Early Racers: 1948 166 MM Barchetta #0002M

Upcoming Events

The Annual Palm Beach Cavallino Classic will return to The Boca Raton in 2027, for its 36th edition.



Cavallino Classic will return even sooner with:

Cavallino Classic Monaco: April 23–26, 2026

Cavallino Classic Modena: May 22–24, 2026

Cavallino Classic Middle East: December 4–6, 2026

ABOUT CAVALLINO CLASSIC: Cavallino Inc. is a U.S.-based company founded in 1978, dedicated to the world of Ferrari. It is the publisher of the namesake magazine and organizer of the renowned Concorso d’Eleganza in Palm Beach, Florida. First published in September/October 1978, the bimonthly Cavallino Magazine is regarded as the most authoritative source of information in the world of classic Ferraris. The Cavallino Classic is the world’s largest event solely devoted to Ferrari automobiles and has been held in Palm Beach since 1992. Following its acquisition by Canossa, Cavallino has expanded globally, with new editions in Modena and Abu Dhabi. Cavallino is owned by Canossa, a global leader in high-profile automotive events. Canossa, in turn, is a member of the duPont REGISTRY Group, the world’s premier luxury platform that integrates the culture, community, and commerce of the high-end automotive lifestyle.

