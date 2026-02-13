A sneak peek of what’s inside Old Cars’ February 15, 2026, issue!
Bob Tomaine flushes out pesky fuel issues on a Classic Cadillac
When I was considering the purchase of what would become my 1941 Cadillac in the fall of 2024, the seller rattled off a list of everything he knew was wrong with the car, thought might be wrong with the car and suspected could possibly be wrong with the car. It wasn’t a long list, but it proved his honesty. He said that among the work that had been done was the installation of an auxiliary electric fuel pump to deal with vapor-locking problems. Given the exhaust manifolds’ proximity to the carburetor, and considering the difference between 1941 gas and today’s gas, that made sense.
Don Weberg speaks on a gifted 1979 Caprice Classic
When I read Bob Tomaine’s article titled “Catching a Caprice” back in the Dec. 15, 2022, issue, it brought a nice smile to my face to read of its owner’s obvious enthusiasm for his stunning 1989 Caprice Classic Brougham.
I inherited a 1979 Chevrolet Caprice Classic in 2002 from my godfather.
Rotten Rodney Bauman tackles a salvage job on a rusty engine block
Despite what its moniker implies, Henry Ford’s “Tin Lizzie” wasn’t entirely made of tin. Rather than listing the ingredients, let’s just talk about engine block castings for now.
Al Rogers spotlights a 1968 AMX with a 'Ramble Seat'
In January 1966, American Motors Corp. unveiled its first prototype featuring a “Ramble Seat,” the company’s updated version of the prewar rumble seat placed where the trunk compartment would be.
Ron Kawalke puts the word out about Kansas salvage yard up for sale
It’s been 17 years since Old Cars first chronicled Stapleton Salvage & Auto Repair in Dodge City, Kan., but a call from yard owner Henry Stapleton’s daughter, Liz Winn, unfortunately revealed that her 95-year-old father had passed away. The yard is now for sale, which prompted a return visit from Old Cars to get the details of the pending sale.
Rotten Rodney Bauman talks rolling jackstands
What we’re talking about here is the Guniwheel.
Currently available wherever better shop equipment is sold, the Guniwheel has certainly caught on. In my own around-town travels, I see more and more used in shops, and I’ve had a hankerin’ for a set of my own ever since their initial SEMA Show debut.
Kevin Beyers documents a rebuild of a gorgeous 1969 Chevelle SS
In the fall of 2000, the journey began when a coworker took his daughter to see cows on an Ohio farm. While he was there, he saw what he thought was an orange Chevelle sitting out in the field. The following week, he told me about the car he had seen sitting in the farm field.
