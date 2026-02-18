Historic barn find of automobilia is up for sale in Britain

Cheffins Auctioneers

Sutton, England - Cheffins Auctioneers is set to host a landmark standalone automobilia auction, bringing to market what is being described as Britain’s most significant barn-find collection of motoring history in decades.

The extraordinary collection, comprising more than 400 items, has remained hidden from public view for over 20 years, stored across two barns in rural East Anglia. Encompassing enamel signs, petrol pump globes, bicycles and a wide range of motoring ephemera.

Such is the importance of the find that the collection will be offered in its own dedicated auction, taking place on Saturday, March 21st at the Cheffins Machinery Salesground in Sutton, near Ely. With many items completely fresh to market, the sale has the potential to set new benchmarks within the automobilia sector and is expected to be a major event for collectors both in the UK and internationally.

Cheffins Auctioneers

Highlights of the collection include a Stepney Tyres large enamel sign dating from the 1920s. Measuring 5ft x 4ft, this large-scale piece has not been seen on the open market since 2015. In addition, there is a British Dominions enamel sign and a circa 1879 penny-farthing bicycle up for auction.

The vendors of the collection wish to remain anonymous.

Tom Godsmark, Director at Cheffins says: “This secret hoard has been hidden from public view for at least 20 years, and this really is a true barn-find scenario. It was incredible when we walked into the barns - we have seen numerous significant collections pass through Cheffins, but the scope and completeness of this collection is exceptional; its breadth, diversity and rarity are extremely impressive. It has been very difficult to value the collection as a whole, as it is so extensive.”

“Values have been consistently rising for automobilia in recent years and pieces of motoring history now make up one of the fastest growing collecting classes in the antiques and vintage market. In the past couple of years, average prices have doubled as collectors seek out the best in class of opportunities”

Cheffins Auctioneers

The sale will take place on March 21st at the Cheffins Machinery Salesground and online at www.cheffins.co.uk

For more information, please visit contact Cheffins Machinery Department on 01353 777 767, machinery@cheffins.co.uk

For further media information, please contact Sophie Richardson, PR Manager at Cheffins, Sophie.richardson@cheffins.co.uk

ABOUT CHEFFINS : Cheffins is a leading professional services firm, specialising in property, land, fine art and farm machinery. Founded in Cambridge in 1825, it is privately owned, proudly independent and guided by longstanding principles. With offices in Cambridgeshire, Essex and Suffolk it has a strong presence across the East of England and also attracts buyers and sellers from around the world to its Fine Art and Farm Machinery auctions.

If you like stories like these and other classic car features, check out Old Cars magazine. CLICK HERE to subscribe.