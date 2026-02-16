Chris Brewer tapped as new Museum Director at Lane Motor Museum

Chris Brewer Lane Motor Museum

Nashville, TN - Lane Motor Museum, home to one of the most unique collections of European automobiles in the U.S., announced the arrival of Chris Brewer as its new Museum Director. While at Lane Motor Museum, Chris will oversee the Museum’s daily operations, strategic growth, and its mission to share "the unique and unusual" with the global automotive community.

"It has been my privilege and pleasure to lead the Museum for the first twenty-two years. It is now time for me to step aside and be a spectator. You can say I got the train rolling or maybe the propeller spinning, but I am excited about Chris Brewer leading the Museum through the next twenty years.”, says Jeff Lane. Jeff will maintain an active role as Museum Founder and President of the Museum’s Board of Directors and will help guide Chris in his new role.

Chris’ affinity for the automobile started as a teenager repairing cars, often out of necessity, for himself, family, and friends. He has served as President of the Hilton Head Concours d’Elegance and Senior Director of Concours for Hagerty. In the latter role, Chris helped lead The Amelia, the Greenwich Concours d’Elegance and the Detroit Concours d’Elegance. His professional experience includes media relations, organizing volunteer programs, leading sponsorship teams, and serving as a conduit for local non-profit and charitable partners. A prolific writer, Chris’ words can be found in Hemmings, CarFax, Classic Motorsports Magazine, and an automotive column in the Florida Times Union. Chris founded First Coast Car Culture in 2018, an automotive events and consulting company that produces North Florida’s largest monthly motoring event, Caffeine and Octane Jacksonville. Recent clients include the Heritage Invitational, Misselwood Concours d’Elegance, and Paul Jr. Designs. Chris is well known for his passion for automotive history, preservation & community engagement.

“Jeff Lane and his team have worked to preserve many of the automobile’s rarely told but most fascinating stories,” said newly appointed director, Chris Brewer. “The Lane Motor Museum’s curated collection of obscure prototypes and rarely seen production vehicles offers the opportunity to celebrate motoring history while inspiring us to dream of an even better future. I am grateful for Jeff and the legacy that he has built and honored to be a part of this wonderful organization.”

During this transition, Chris will work closely with the Board of Directors and the new curatorial team to maintain the Museum's high standards of restoration and exhibition. He and his wife, Erin, have two daughters together. They recently relocated from Jacksonville, FL, to Nashville. Relaxation mode for Chris means boating, playing guitar, and giving back to the community.

About Lane Motor Museum: Established in 2002 by Jeff Lane, Lane Motor Museum is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization located in Nashville, TN. The Museum features over 500 vehicles, focusing on European cars, microcars, amphibious vehicles, and prototypes that are technically significant or uniquely different. https://www.lanemotormuseum.org/

