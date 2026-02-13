Bonhams|Cars tapped to sell parts of the Harrah Collection and vehicles from the Minden Automobile Museum Collection

Reno – Bonhams|Cars has announced the sale of 110 significant motorcars at the National Automobile Museum in Reno, Nevada, on June 13.

Over 80 lots are to be offered from The Harrah Collection with many vehicles being sole survivors or examples of limited production or one-off design concepts that never progressed to production. The sale also includes 30 motorcars from The Minden Automobile Museum in Minden, Nevada. All lots will be offered without reserve.

National Automobile Museum Founder, William ‘Bill' Harrah, was globally recognized as a visionary and pioneering collector and enthusiast whose astute business acumen enabled him to assemble one of the world's foremost car collections. The sale will feature a broad selection of Harrah's historic motorcars dating from the late 1800s to the 1960s. Outstanding examples include:

1960 Flying Caduceus Jet Propulsion Land Speed Car by Dr. Nathan Ostich, powered by a General Electric J-47 Turbojet engine from a Convair B-36 Bomber whose speedometer reads a maximum 700MPH!

1936 Experimental Supercharged Cord, formerly the property of E.L. Cord.

1960 Fiat Pininfarina ‘Y’ - a futuristic experimental aerodynamic design personally gifted to the Museum by renowned stylist Sergio Pininfarina, son of Carrozzeria founder, Battista 'Pinin' Farina.

1959 Scimitar Station Sedan Experimental by Brooks Stevens and Reutter & Company.

1954 Carrera Panamericana (Mexican Road Race) Lincoln Capri Custom Coupe by the Lincoln Division, Ford Motor Company.

1902 Capitol Chariot Prototype, with its single expansion, double-acting Two-cylinder steam power. This car was acquired from the maker by the Harrah Automobile Collection.

The Minden Automobile Museum was founded by the late Ted Bacon, a former Trustee of the National Automobile Museum, during the 1950s after years of rescuing unwanted or abandoned primarily Vintage and Brass Eras motorcars, both locally in the Minden area and the greater West Coast. Several of the cars presented have been held by the collection for over 60 years. Highlights include a 1947 Ford Super DeLuxe Sportsman Convertible bought new by a member of the Bacon family – one of the first Woody Convertibles produced.

Announcing the appointment of Bonhams|Cars to host the sale, Phil MacDougall, Executive Director, National Automobile Museum, said: “We are delighted to be working with Bonhams|Cars on the deaccession of such an important collection from the Museum. We are committed to preserving and presenting automotive history in the most compelling way possible. This renovation represents both a renewal of our physical space and a reaffirmation of our mission. Streamlining the collection and expanding our educational and event spaces ensures that we remain one of the premier automobile museums in the world. The deaccession process is part of an ongoing evolution at the Museum, enhancing the visitor experience following a recent multi-year, $4 million renovation. Through this comprehensive modernization initiative, the Museum has reimagined its galleries to broaden the diversity of the collection and to present larger, more frequent temporary exhibits that engage and resonate with a wide and diverse audience.”

Mark Osborne, Global Director of Motorsport, Bonhams|Cars, continued: “We are honored and delighted to have been appointed for this most historic sale, partnering with two of America’s best known car museums. This prestigious sale will represent unique opportunities to acquire a broad selection of ‘Harrah’ and ‘Minden’ cars. There’s something for every interest, whether your preference is for gas, steam, turbojet or electric, a Land Speed Record car or a design concept, experimental vehicle or works-prepared race car, all housed in the distinctive and prestigious National Automobile Museum in Reno. The sale will offer a generational opportunity to own the ‘best-of-the-best' and, in some cases, perhaps the last surviving example."

