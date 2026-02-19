EventsSubscribeMarketplaceNewsletterClubsMuseums
America’s Transportation Experience live webcast, ‘X-Cup Legacy – The Great Race’ on Feb. 21st

Get ready for a “great” live webinar, this time sharing stories with some former and current X-Cup participants in The Great Race! Saturday, February 21st, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Old Cars Weekly

Hershey, PA - Get ready for a “great” live webinar, this time sharing stories with some former and current X-Cup participants in The Great Race! Saturday, February 21st, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

The X-Cup Division is part of The Great Race — a legendary cross-country rally where antique and vintage cars are tested for precision, endurance, and teamwork. Unlike a high-speed race, The Great Race is about accuracy. Teams follow precise course instructions across thousands of miles of public highways. This year's race will follow the legendary Route 66 to help celebrate its 100th Anniversary!

America's Transportation Experience

X-Cup is the student-focused division of the Great Race. It empowers the next generation of classic car enthusiasts in high school, technical college, or university with opportunities to build, restore, and drive vintage vehicles in this one-of-a-kind endurance rally. The X-Cup Division was created to give young people the chance to:

• Help foster the collectible car interest in future generations.
• Work together to restore and maintain vintage vehicles.
• Learn critical skills in mechanics, leadership, and navigation.
• Compete for scholarships and recognition.

Please join us online or on-site by registering for this free webcast. We hope to see you then! Find out more and register.

AACA Museum, Inc.
161 Museum Drive
Hershey, PA
717-566-7100
https://atexpa.org/

AACA Museum
Old Cars WeeklyAuthor
