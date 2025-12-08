RM Sotheby’s Inaugural Abu Dhabi Collectors’ Week Sale hammers home over $85 million in sales

London, England – RM Sotheby’s first-ever Abu Dhabi Collectors’ Week Sale (December 5) was a huge success, grossing a staggering $85,064,125, becoming the most successful collector car auction ever held in the Middle East. The auction, which was organized in close collaboration with Sotheby’s and the Abu Dhabi Investment Office and held at the St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, was the culmination of a four-day celebration of luxury that included everything from world-class art exhibitions to collecting masterclasses and panel discussions.

Top seller went to the 2006 Pagani Zonda Riviera RM Sotheby's

Star of the automotive auction was a 1994 McLaren F1. The 14th of just 64 road cars to leave the Woking works, it was originally delivered to the Brunei Royal Family finished in Titanium Yellow but had enjoyed a comprehensive update by McLaren in 2007 that included the desirable High-Downforce Kit, LM-specification interior, and a refinish in Ibis White. The McLaren more than lived up to its billing as one of the world’s most sought-after hypercars, eventually selling for $25,317,500. It was joined by its spiritual successor, a 2025 Gordon Murray Automotive T.50. Abu Dhabi Collectors’ Week marked the first time a T.50 had ever been offered at public auction, and this as-new, 217-kilometre example proved a hit, selling for $5,630,000, setting a new benchmark for the model.

THE McLAREN TRIPLE CROWN

Representing a unique auction moment, McLaren Racing offered three yet-to-be-built racing cars that form an unprecedented offering that illustrates McLaren’s unified ambition across Formula One, Le Mans, and the Indy 500. The Triple Crown cars were arguably the auction’s most highly anticipated lots, and the second highest seller on the night was, unsurprisingly, the 2026 McLaren Formula 1 Team MCL40A, offered in advance of the upcoming Formula One season, with the lucky buyer having the choice between either an Oscar Piastri or Lando Norris chassis, and the benefit of being able to watch it compete for honours in next year’s season. It was the first time a Formula One car had been sold before being raced and bidders were captivated, with the future championship contender selling for $11,480,000.

The trio of future competition cars was followed by a 2027 McLaren United AS WEC Hypercar Team selling for $7,598,750 and a 2026 Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team Dallara-Chevrolet DW12 achieving $848,750. All three cars were offered with a comprehensive package of VIP tickets, privileged access, and factory visits.

2006 Pagani Zonda Riviera RM Sotheby's

Rounding out the top three sales of the evening was a spectacular and totally unique 2006 Pagani Zonda Riviera. First born as a Zonda F, the car had been transformed and rebuilt by the Pagani UNICO Programme with a roof-mounted air scoop, a central carbon fibre fin, a new bonnet, and a 760-inspired rear wing. It sold for $10,130,000.

Other notable results included a “non-cat, non-adjust” 1990 Ferrari F40 that was first delivered to Formula One star Alain Prost and sold for $3,886,250, a 2014 Ferrari LaFerrari finished in Rosso Corsa over black that made $3,380,000, and an 812-kilometre 2022 Ferrari Monza SP2 that brought $2,536,250.

Top 10 Sales

1994 McLaren F1 - $25,317,500

2026 McLaren Formula 1 Team MCL40A - $11,480,000

2006 Pagani Zonda Riviera - $10,130,000

2027 McLaren United AS WEC Hypercar Team - $7,598,750

2025 Gordon Murray Automotive T.50 - $5,630,000

1990 Ferrari F40 - $3,886,250

20214 Ferrari LaFerrari - $3,380,000

2022 Ferrari Monza SP2 - $2,536,250

2015 Porsche 918 ‘Weissach’ Spyder - $1,715,000

2011 Ferrari SA Aperta - $1,568,750

