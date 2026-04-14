A sneak peek of what’s inside Old Cars’ April 15, 2026, issue!

Bill McCleery Goes back in time... hourly!

Rental company spreads love for 'Back to the Future' time machines by unique rental service.

Courtesy of Bill McCleery

Old Cars crowns the 2025 Golden Quill winners

Old Cars celebrates club publication excellence with the Golden Quill awards.

Patrick Foster highlights a Mazda salesman's RX-4

It was 1978, and I was a young, reckless car salesman at Enterprise Olds/Volvo City West/Milford Mazda on Route 1 in Milford, Conn. I had a reputation for liking unusual cars; for my first demonstrator car, I had chosen a new 1978 Oldsmobile Cutlass fastback — you know, those downsized, aero-looking things that sold like steaming-hot stew on a blazing summer’s day. When that car was finally sold, I decided to ask for one of the higher-priced models from our brand-new Mazda franchise, choosing a plush RX-4 four-door sedan.

Courtesy of Patrick Foster

Bob Tomaine get 'Blissful' with a 1959 Bliss Surrey

1959 Bliss Surrey has strong ‘curved-dash Olds’ vibes. The Bliss Surrey looks enough like the curved-dash Olds that inspired it to fool a casual observer into thinking it really is more than 120 years old. It even appears to have brass headlamps from the early 1900s... except for the sealed beams.

Courtesy of Bob Tomaine

Al Rogers talks with the owner of a gorgeous 1968 Ford F-250 Ranger Camper Special

In 1968, outdoor recreation saw significant growth across North America. Camping and weekend trips became increasingly popular pastimes, yet many individuals sought accommodations more substantial than a tent or sleeping bag for camping under the stars. For these travelers, the recreation industry responded with a surge in the production of camper trailers, motorhomes and slide-in campers designed for pickup truck beds.

Courtesy of Freeze Frame Image LLC

Gerald Perschbacher talks Packard grilles

The 1948-’50 Packard design did not go over well with longtime Packard customers, who thought the design lost some of the Packard mystique of quality and individuality.

Courtesy of Gerald Perschbacher

Steve Turchet goes 'olive drab' with the workhorse Dodge WC-54

A workhorse of WWII has seen many decades of life-saving service, during and after the war.

Courtesy of Steve Turchet

Bob Tomaine visits a local International

Bob Thompson was not actually looking for an International pickup when it literally found him through a friend of a friend.

“My neighbor said, ‘Hey, I want you to meet Scott,’” Thompson recalled. “He’s the grandson of the original owner … my friend went to school with Scott and he told him, ‘Bob can probably help you with it.’”

Courtesy of Bob Tomaine

Leroy Drittler takes a trip to the yard

As we were slowly driving down a narrow county road in Pontotoc County, Okla., looking for D&H Classics, we crested over a slight rise and couldn’t help but smile as approximately 1,000 old cars and trucks came into view. D&H Classics has a variety of vehicles, including some ready for the road.

Courtesy of Leroy Drittler

These articles and a whole lot more can be found inside the April 15, 2026, issue of Old Cars.

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