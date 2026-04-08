A look inside Britain’s Haynes Motor Museum
Britain’s Haynes Motor Museum offers a diverse 300-vehicle selection that is a must-see destination for all old car lovers.
After the end of the Second World War, British industry tried to fight its way back into competing in the world trade market. It was a tough time, and many businesses failed over the coming years. The country’s motor industry managed to compete, but by the 1960s, even this sector was showing signs of failing. Some survived by amalgamating, but by the 1960s, the decline was irreversible and companies such as Leyland finally gave in to the inevitable in 1968.
Through the 1980s, yet more of the country’s once-familiar titles began to disappear, including Triumph in 1984, as well as Bedford and Morris. The companies may have shuttered, but they have left behind a motor industry legacy which can be seen today in many motor museums around the world, such as the Haynes Motor Museum.
The Haynes Motor Museum is located on the outskirts of the small village of Sparkford, Somerset, in southwest England. Motor museums are popular not only as tourist attractions, but also with serious enthusiasts who travel from all points around the world to see rare and unusual designs and marques about which they have only read. The Haynes Motor Museum is no exception, but its origins are certainly unique, and its reputation for preserving classic and vintage motor cars is highly respected among motor historians and owners around the world. With more than 300 vehicles on display, and another 100 or so in storage or awaiting restoration, the museum is the largest of its type in the UK. Along with the cars, plus a few motorbikes, the museum also displays more than 2,000 items associated with driving, such as helmets, road signs and petrol cans. In addition, the records archive holds more than 10,000 documents relating to most aspects of vehicle production and car ownership, from family vehicles to commercial types and prototypes.
All of this was made possible by the dedication and hard work of one man, the late John Haynes OBE, who was supported by his wife, Annette, throughout their married life of 54 years. Born in 1938, John Haynes developed a passionate interest in cars at a young age, which would remain with him throughout his life. It was while at school in 1956 he self- published a booklet on how to convert an Austin 7 car into a special “sporty” kit car called a 750, selling 250 copies in 10 days. It was during his service in the Royal Air Force that he met his wife, and between them, expanded on the idea of producing easy-to-follow manuals for owners to home-service their cars. When he wasn’t publishing books, Haynes also collected cars and enjoyed competing in races.
In May 1960, Haynes founded the J.H. Haynes and Company publishing firm to produce his do-it-yourself service guides. The first title to appear was the Austin-Healey Sprite in 1965, which sold 3,000 copies on its release, and by the time of his death in 2019, more than 200 million copies of all Haynes titles had been sold around the world. The success of his venture allowed him to purchase a former sawmill at Sparkford in Somerset, which was converted into a museum. The doors opened in 1985 with just 35 vehicles displayed. Over the years, the number of vehicles increased and so, too, did the museum, which today is arranged in a series of galleries which look more like a car sales showroom, with each exhibit polished and presented to the highest standard. Indeed, visitors cannot fail to be impressed when they enter the exhibition halls.
Entering the museum is like walking into a brightly lit modern office block with large windows to allow natural light to combine and enhance the colors of the first vehicles, which visitors see in the foyer upon purchasing their tickets. Having set the scene, the quality of the presentations is retained, holding the visitors’ admiring gaze as though in an art gallery. In effect, that is exactly what it is, because each vehicle is a work of art created on paper and then brought to life just as though it were a statue. The whole exhibition area is laid out on ground level, with only the relatively small motorbike display on the second floor.
There are many aspects to the museum, which is continually adding new display vehicles to the collection. These are acquired either at a specialist auction or through private sales arranged with the owners. Behind the scenes is a whole support infrastructure with mechanics and engineers to service and maintain vehicles in the collection. They also undertake to restore vehicles for private owners, in addition to restoring the museum’s new acquisitions. In fact, the work they perform is all about preservation through which comes education. The museum hosts visits from schools, with groups coming to study how the motor car changed the world socially, commercially and economically. The museum has also added electric cars to the exhibition.
It is now more than 40 years since the Haynes Motor Museum was established and opened to the public. During that time, it has evolved and developed with the family still retaining an active interest in how it operates. The office staff takes care of the day-to-day operations by answering enquiries and arranging special events, which includes booking experts to present talks on a range of topics. Events include meetings by car clubs and, in 2025, it launched the first Haynes Classic Car Show, which is now an annual event. This museum has kept pace with changing times and is set to move forward to take on even more changes. That is why it has become the success it has and people respond by coming to see it happen.
Haynes Motor Museum
Sparkford, Somerset
England
www.haynesmuseum.org
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