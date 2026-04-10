Chanhassen AutoPlex announces Cars and Caves 2026 season

Courtesy of Chanhassen Autoplex

Chanhassen, Minn. – Cars and Caves, hosted by Chanhassen AutoPlex, is back for the 2026 season, taking place on the final Saturday of each month through September from 9 a.m. to Noon. In April, Wishes & More will benefit from the generosity of guests who attend and offer donations. The Minnesota-based children’s charity supports local kids battling life-threatening conditions. They not only provide wishes for kids but also set aside scholarship funding for each wish child and provide memorial funds for children who don’t survive to experience a wish. 100% of any funds raised at Cars and Caves belong to the charity.

Expect over 400 vehicles displayed both indoors and outdoors across the sprawling 20-acre campus, ensuring an unforgettable experience. Collector car owners are invited to exhibit their prized vehicles in the show area on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests will see:

Classics (manufactured between 1925 and 1948)

Collector (cars at least 25 years old)

Muscle (high performance American-made cars produced between the mid-1960s and early 70s)

Antique (cars at least 45 years old)

Street Rods (custom-built cars designed to resemble cars from the 1930s and 1940s)

Exotic (high performance sports cars and luxury vehicles that are typically rare and expensive)

Vintage Motorcycles (motorcycles at least 35 years old)

Courtesy of Chanhassen Autoplex

Visitors will also have the unique opportunity to peek inside many of the 120 meticulously customized garage condos, affectionately known as 'Caves.'

The event offers free parking both on-site and off-site, welcoming spectators to immerse themselves in this automotive extravaganza featuring a diverse range of exceptional vehicles. Parking Map.

Cars and Caves is family-friendly and free to attend. Each month, our local Chanhassen favorites, Dandy Lion Coffee and Dog Park Gourmet, will be on site to provide great drinks and food to enjoy while at the show.

Courtesy of Chanhassen Autoplex

2026 Cars and Caves Schedule with Charity Partners and Themes

April 25 Wishes & More Open Show May 30 Alzheimer’s Association of MN-ND Classics (25 Years or Older) June 27 Ronald McDonald House Italian (Ferrari, Maserati, Fiat, Lambo, etc.) July 25 Special Olympics Minnesota American (Ford, GM, Mopar, Pontiac, etc.) August 29 TBD British (MG, Mini, Aston, Jag, McLaren) September 26 St. Jude Children’s Research Hospitalw/ JDC Motorsports German (Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, VW)

Additionally, there will be three Thursday Summer Nights shows from 5 – 8 p.m. on June 4, July 30, and August 20. The AutoPlex will transform into a vibrant hub filled with stunning classic, custom, and any year muscle, and exotic cars.

Chanhassen AutoPlex is a private garage condominium community located at 1740 Motorplex Court in Chanhassen, Minnesota. The 120 owners use their garage condos to store, showcase and restore their collector, classic and exotic car and motorcycle collections. The Chanhassen AutoPlex is nationally recognized for the exquisite man caves filled with car and automobilia collections. For more information, please visit https://chanhassenautoplex.com/cars-and-caves/

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