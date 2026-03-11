Saratoga Automobile Museum to celebrate Mercedes-Benz with upcoming exhibit

Saratoga Springs, NY - The Saratoga Automobile Museum to present a landmark exhibition celebrating 140 years of Mercedes-Benz, on view May 4 through October 25.

From the groundbreaking 1886 Benz Motorwagen to the extraordinary Mercedes-AMG ONE, this immersive exhibition explores the origins of Mercedes-Benz through the vision of pioneering innovators Karl Benz, Gottlieb Daimler, and Wilhelm Maybach.

Visitors will discover the story of Bertha Benz’s historic journey, widely considered the world’s first road trip, and trace how Mercedes-Benz helped shape the automobile through safety innovation, engineering, and racing heritage. The exhibition will feature an exceptional lineup of iconic vehicles, including the 1938 540K, the 1955 300SL Gullwing, the 190E Evolution II, the G63 6x6, and the ultra-rare Mercedes-Benz SLR Stirling Moss, with only 75 examples produced worldwide.

﻿Complementing the automotive display, a featured art exhibition by Lyn Hiner will offer a vibrant artistic exploration of Mercedes-Benz history through her richly layered colors and compositions.

