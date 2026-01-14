A sneak peek of what’s inside Old Cars’ January 15, 2026, issue!

Old Cars sat down with Becky Bauer of FPM Metals

FPM Metals, headquartered in Nebraska, is surely one of the oldest automotive-related companies in existence. It was originated by current owner Stephen Gasper’s father in the late 1800s and is run as a family affair these days — with Becky working for her father as sales manager, her mother Ruth working in the office, and brother Keith serving as vice president. “The company is up to the fourth generation being involved,” Becky notes.

The company is best known to car enthusiasts for its ability to deliver custom engine-turned metal plates and pieces for an endless variety of uses.

Becky recently put up with our “10 Questions” treatment.

FPM Metals

Gerald Perschbacher talks on the secret purple Packards



In 1954, the Packard Motor Car Co. built a test run of five purple-and-white Pacific hardtops, a senior model in the Packard offerings for that year. This was initiated by request of Earle C. Anthony, Jr., a West Coast distributor and then-current board member for Packard based in Detroit.

Gerald Perschbacher

Bob Tomaine waxes on affordable finds in Hershey

Taking $15,000 as the cutoff figure, the affordable vehicles are, indeed, out there, as proven by what was spotted on a walk through the flea market and car corral at Fall Hershey.

Bob Tomaine

10 questions with the ATHS

Don’t call the American Truck Historical Society (ATHS, www.aths.org) a club — it’s much more than that. The organization was founded in 1971 to “preserve the history of trucks, the trucking industry and its pioneers,” states the society. Sure, it also has a giant annual national convention where thousands of members gather around 1,000 big trucks, plus many chapter meets, proving the society enjoys camaraderie as much as any other vehicle organization. However, the ATHS is deeply focused on preserving trucks and trucking history by more than in-person meetings. It also boasts a library in Kansas City, Mo., filled with literature, technical manuals, books, contemporary journals, photographs and other artifacts of the trucking industry.

We sat down with ATHS Executive Director John Gravley to learn more about the organization he represents and what it’s doing to continue its mission of preserving trucking history.

ATHS

Old Cars shares reader rides

Old Cars readers show off their sweet wheels!

Bryon Smith

Ken Gross speaks on the 'Other Cheetah'

As chief judge of the Greenwich Concours d’Elegance, I always carefully check the applicant lists. This year, I was surprised to see an entry called a 1953 Cheetah. That was too early for a Bill Thomas California Cheetah, but I was pretty sure I knew what car it was. When the Cheetah was a no-show, I was very disappointed.

I resolved to track it down. Armed with a name and a phone number, I called the owner, David Pacqua, in Norwalk, Conn. He, too, was disappointed, as he and his wife had hoped to have the car ready for Greenwich. He’d inadvertently fitted the wrong flywheel and the starter motor wouldn’t engage.

“Do you own John Plaisted’s old race car?” I asked. When he said, “Yes,” the memories flooded back.

Ken Gross

Al Rogers catches up with Chrysler Turbine

We visited Jeff Stumb, executive director of the Stahls Motors & Music Experience in Chesterfield, Mich., as he prepared its 1963 Chrysler Turbine Car for the Hilton Head Concours d’Elegance.

Chrysler Corp. produced its most famous turbine car from late 1962 to October 1964 as 1963 models. Bodied by Carrozzeria Ghia of Italy and final-assembled in Detroit, only 55 cars were built. Of those 55 Turbine cars, 5 were prototypes and 50 were built for public testing. Nearly all of them were finished in a paint color that Chrysler called Turbine Bronze that was complemented by a black vinyl top.

Freeze Frame Image LLC

10 questions with Barry Lowe of Gatsby Autoworx

Barry Lowe is the founder and owner of Gatsby Autoworx. Based in Liberty, N.C., Lowe is an entrepreneur with a lifelong passion for cars, who turned his hobby of restoring classic vehicles into a thriving business with help from his nephew, Micah. Together, they create stunning custom builds and bring forgotten cars back to life, with a special affinity for rare prewar machines. He's also a fun guy.

Recently, we caught up to him for "10 Questions."

Gatsby Autowerx

Gregg Merksamer gives us another helping of Weathered Wheels

“Weathered Wheels” hawk Gregg D. Merksamer always seems to make it a point to travel back roads and keep his eyes out for rusty relics. Following are a few of the “Weathered Wheels” that he’s come across in recent years that we haven’t had space to publish yet on these pages. We say, “Thanks again for the pix Gregg! Keep ’em coming!

Gregg D. Merksamer

Old Cars reader, Jon Wessel gives us the scoop on his '68 Cutlass Supreme with W-31 power



My father was an Oldsmobile dealer from 1966 until the end in 2004. When I turned 16 years old in 1971, my first car was a 1969 Cutlass Supreme convertible off the used car lot. It was pale yellow with a black interior, bucket seats and chrome Super Stock I wheels. I was in seventh heaven. After a few months, it had to be returned back to inventory to be sold, but you never forget your first car.

In 2018, I decided to go back to my roots and find a 1969 Cutlass Supreme convertible. I actually did find a twin to my ’69 — it was even the same color combination — but the price was far more than I wanted to pay. During my search, a particular 1968 Cutlass Supreme hardtop caught my eye.

Jon Wessel

Bob Tomaine takes us back to 1911 for a recycled Brass Buick

With the progression of the automotive industry many of the older cars were left behind. Some of the lucky old cars became trucks. Whether orphans or just outdated, they had little to no resale value, and so a conversion made sense. In some cases, the conversions amounted to not much more than chopping off the rear half of the body and replacing it with boards. Others benefited from kits that could include everything from a cargo box or platform to a heavier axle. In between were those one-offs that didn’t always approach a cabinetmaker’s craftsmanship, but were well done and served their purpose without embarrassing their owners.

Manny Rein, of Mahwah, N.J., has a truck that fits perfectly into the latter category.

“It’s a 1911 Buick Model 21, which is a pretty rare model,” he explained. “ … It was a touring to begin with and somebody — I guess in the ’20s or ’30s — converted it.”

Bob Tomaine

Mike Puma unearths a post-war electric piece of history

The 1959 LaDawri Conquest was saved by one if its engineers and only recently uncovered.

GE began the experiment at its DC Locomotive plant in Erie, Pa., around late 1957. The choice of the LaDawri Conquest to serve as the test mule for its system isn’t entirely known, but there are a few clues. Based on the documentation and Jim’s recollections of his uncle’s stories, GE was considering mass production of its own electric car. The company wanted a car that was lightweight and could serve as a second household car for shorter “around town” trips.

Mike Puma

These articles and a whole lot more can be found inside the January 15, 2026, issue of Old Cars.

Not a subscriber? Now is the time to find out what old car lovers have been loving since 1971.