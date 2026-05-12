Celebrate 50 Years of the Starsky & Hutch Torino at the Carlisle Ford Nationals, June 5-7

See the "Striped Tomato" Tornio in all of its glory! Courtesy of Carlisle Events

CARLISLE, PA – In the mid-1970s, a TV cop show hit ABC that, for 50 years now, has been part of pop culture and impacted generations. That show, Starsky & Hutch, wasn’t just about buddy cops David Starsky and Richard “Hutch” Hutchinson, or their informant, a “pimp” known as Huggy Bear. It was also about how those men did their thing with a Ford Torino. Known as the “Striped Tomato,” the car became just as much a star as the guys did, and its popularity has lived on ever since.

With it being 50 years since production ended on the car (built between 1974-76) and nearly as long since the show concluded after 93 episodes, the 2026 Carlisle Ford Nationals (June 5-7 at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds) will celebrate it with all the pomp and circumstance that it deserves. The gallery of star cars within Building T will include two cars from the show itself, plus another that was featured in the 2004 movie starring Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson.

In fact, the two TV cars are known as TV Car 1 and TV Car 2. TV Car 1 was the camera car and will be displayed as such, while TV Car 2 was the stunt car/bucket seat car. It’s called the bucket seat car because, unlike TV Car 1, which had a bench seat, this version had bucket seats to prevent the performers from sliding into each other during on-screen driving and stunt scenes. For the movie car, it’s considered the Hero Car of the film, meaning it was prominently showcased and was even driven by Wilson and Stiller.

Antonio Fargas, a.k.a. Huggy Bear Courtesy of Carlisle Events

The cars aren’t the only stars of this display. The Carlisle Ford Nationals proudly welcomes an actual star from the show: Antonio Fargas, a.k.a. Huggy Bear. Fargas is no stranger to Carlisle, having attended the 40th showcase in 2016. His fondness for the car and show that made him a household name, combined with the prominence of the Ford show, made the decision to return super simple. Fargas will be part of the Building T gallery of star cars and memorabilia all three days. That appearance includes autographs, photos, and more. Speaking of autographs, please note that an additional fee may apply for photos of Fargas with the star cars and/or autographs from him. Pricing will be displayed at his table.

While those cars and memorabilia will be on display indoors, the National Parts Depot Showfield should include at least two dozen or so more Starsky & Hutch Torinos. The gathering of this many cars in one place is not common, according to reunion/display organizer and friend of Carlisle Events, Steve Bordi. “Carlisle will be the biggest get-together that I’m aware of and has always been a great place for me and others who love this car to showcase them,” noted Bordi.

As for the event itself, gates open at 7 AM each day and kids 12 and under are admitted FREE, while students 13+ are admitted for just $5 (with valid in-person ID). A military discount is also available with valid ID for in-person purchases only. Complete details about the 2026 Carlisle Ford Nationals, including information on how to become a vendor, register for the Showfield, apply for display consideration, engage with an event activity, or simply purchase discounted spectator admission tickets, can be found at CarlisleEvents.com.

Carlisle Events is a partner or producer of nearly a dozen annual collector car/truck events. Events are held at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds (Carlisle, PA) and Allentown Fairgrounds (Allentown, PA). The season schedule includes automotive flea markets of varying sizes, multiple auctions, as well as individual specialty shows featuring Corvettes, Fords, GMs, Chryslers, trucks, imports, tuners, and performance sport compacts. Founded in 1974 by friends Bill Miller and Chip Miller, events hosted at Carlisle attract enthusiasts annually from all corners of the globe. More information is available at www.CarlisleEvents.com or www.CarlisleAuctions.com.

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